Recent Research: Global Digital Language Learning Market Forecast-2027

Jan. 17, 2022
Technology

The Digital Language Learning Market expected to grow from US$ 7038.2 million in 2020 to US$ 17333.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Initiatives from Various Governments to Implement English Language Learning Programs is attributing to the growth of the market. The global education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such as China, Australia, Brazil, and the UAE have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems. For instance, the Digital Education Revolution (DER) by the Australian government, which was initiated a decade ago, has enabled several schools and universities to leverage digital education. Similarly, the Chinese government has also initiated several policies to drive the digital education with a major focus on English language learning, which has propelled the rise in the number of companies offering the digital learning solutions to Chinese students. 51Talk is one of the most prominent digital English language learning institutions in China; 17Zuoye is another digital platform for Chinese students, teachers, and parents, which provides online assignments in the form of exercises and homework, allowing end users to enhance their capabilities. Currently, India is pacing up to create a substantial market space for digital education. Various initiative has been undertaken by the Indian government to popularize the digitalization technologies in the educational sector. SWAYAM is the most prominent digital learning platform and initiative undertaken by the Indian government, which helps the students to opt for online courses, covering all subjects of higher education. International universities are also allowed to offer their respective courses and examination through SWAYAM platform, which is facilitating the students to learn and opt for examinations from international universities. This factor enhances the English learning, speaking, and writing skills of students. National digital library is another initiative implemented by the Indian government with a vision of offering virtual source of learning resources, from a single-window facility. This initiative is gaining prominence gradually and is expected to boost the digital English language learning market in India to grow in the coming years, thereby contributing to the growth of the global digital language learning market

 Request a sample of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006243/

Digital Language Learning Market – Company Profiles

Babbel
Busuu, Ltd.
Fluenz
Lingoda GmbH
Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)
Pearson PLC
Preply, Inc.
Rosetta Stone, Inc.
Verbling, Inc.
Yabla, Inc.

Recent Research: Global Digital Language Learning Market Forecast-2027

  1. 1. US$ 17333.4 Million US$ 17333.4 Million COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (English, German, Spanish, Mandarin, and Others) Application (Academic and Non-Academic) Digital Language Learning Market Forecast to 2027 2021 2027
  2. 2. Table of Content Digital Language Learning Market Landscape Digital Language Learning Market – Key Market Dynamics Digital Language Learning – Global Market Analysis Global Digital Language Learning Market Analysis – By Type Digital Language Learning Market – Geographic Analysis Digital Language Learning Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis Industry Landscape Company Profiles
  3. 3. The Global Digital Language Learning Market has been Segmented as Mentioned Below: • English • German • Spanish • Mandarin • Others By Type • Academic • Non-Academic By Application • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific (APAC) • Middle East & Africa By Geography
  Report Progress 193 No. of Pages: Published Status: Dec 2020 Publication Month: TIPRE00006243 Report Code:
  5. 5. The List of Companies - Digital Language Learning Market • Babbel • Busuu, Ltd. • Fluenz • Lingoda GmbH • Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC) • Pearson PLC • Preply, Inc. • Rosetta Stone, Inc. • Verbling, Inc. • Yabla, Inc. Company Profiles
  Frequently Asked Questions What are reasons behind Digital Language Learning market growth? What are market opportunities for Digital Language Learning market? Which type of valve is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period? Which sector is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period ? What trends are expected to drive the demand for various Digital Language Learnings ?
  Reasons To Buy This Report • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Digital Language Learning market. • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automated waste collection system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.
  Contact Us for More Details • Contact Person : Sameer Joshi • Phone : +1-646-491-9876 • E-mail : sam@theinsightpartners.com UNITED STATES : • Contact Person : Karan Joshi • Phone : +91-20-67271632 • E-Mail : karan.joshi@theinsightpartners.com

