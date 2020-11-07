Successfully reported this slideshow.
MENEPATI JANJI DODDY AL JAMBARY 0818 884 844
Sungguh, Al-Qur’an telah memperhatikan masalah janji ini dan mendorong manusia untuk menepatinya. Allah subhanahu wa ta’al...
Inilah Ibrahim alaihis salam, bapak para nabi dan imam ahli tauhid. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala telah menyifatinya sebagai o...
Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala juga berﬁrman mengenai Nabi Ismail alaihis salam, ِ‫ۡد‬‫ع‬َ‫و‬ۡ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ َ‫ق‬ِ‫اد‬ َ‫ص‬ َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك...
Sahabat Anas bin an Nadr rodiallohu anhu menyesal tidak okut Perang Badr, Ia Berjanji akan ikut perang bersama Rasulullah ...
Abu Hurairah radhiyallahu ‘anhu, Nabi shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam bersabda, َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫خ‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ؤ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬...
‘Abdullah bin ‘Amr radhiyallahu ‘anhu, Nabi shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam bersabda, ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ :‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ع‬َ‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ى‬َ...
Pertama, membuat janji untuk berbuat baik kepada orang lain (misalnya memberi hadiah), akan tetapi ketika membuat janji, d...
Pendapat pertama yaitu pendapat jumhur ulama. Jumhur ulama mengatakan bahwa hukum memenuhi janji yang itu murni berbuat ba...
Imam Malik rahimahullah yang mengatakan bahwa hukum memenuhi janji itu wajib jika janji tersebut menyebabkan orang lain su...
Memenuhi janji hukumnya wajib secara mutlak dan menyelisihi janji hukumnya haram. Wallahu a’lam, pendapat ke tiga inilah ...
KHOTIMAH Do your best, Be the best, Allah will take care of the rest Doddy Al Jambary 0818 884 844 jambary67@gmail.com sli...
Menepati Janji - Aqidah Ahlaq Series
Menepati Janji - Aqidah Ahlaq Series

Salah satu ahlaq dari orang yang aqidahnya kuat, adalah Menepati janji, apa dan bagaimana hukumnya?

Published in: Spiritual
Menepati Janji - Aqidah Ahlaq Series

  1. 1. MENEPATI JANJI DODDY AL JAMBARY 0818 884 844
  2. 2. Sungguh, Al-Qur’an telah memperhatikan masalah janji ini dan mendorong manusia untuk menepatinya. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala berﬁrman, ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫يد‬ِ‫ۡك‬‫و‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫د‬ۡ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬َٰ‫م‬ۡ‫ي‬َ ۡ‫ٱأل‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ ُ‫ض‬ُ‫ق‬‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ “Dan tepatilah janji dengan Allah apabila kamu berjanji dan janganlah kamu melanggar sumpah, setelah diikrarkan.” (an-Nahl QS 16: 91) Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala juga berﬁrman, ً‫ُوال‬ٔۡ‫س‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫د‬ۡ‫ه‬َ‫ع‬ۡ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ِۖ‫ۡد‬‫ه‬َ‫ع‬ۡ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ِ‫ب‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ف‬ۡ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ “Dan penuhilah janji, karena janji itu pasti diminta pertanggungjawabannya.” (al-Isra QS 17: 34) PERINTAH ALLAH
  3. 3. Inilah Ibrahim alaihis salam, bapak para nabi dan imam ahli tauhid. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala telah menyifatinya sebagai orang yang menepati janji. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala berﬁrman, ٰٓ‫ى‬َّ‫ف‬َ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ َ‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ه‬َٰ‫ر‬ۡ‫ب‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ “Dan Ibrahim yang selalu menyempurnakan janji.” (an-Najm: 37) Maksudnya, Nabi Ibrahim alaihis salam telah melaksanakan seluruh ujian dan perintah dari syariat Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala, baik yang pokok maupun cabangnya. AHLAK MULIA
  4. 4. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala juga berﬁrman mengenai Nabi Ismail alaihis salam, ِ‫ۡد‬‫ع‬َ‫و‬ۡ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ َ‫ق‬ِ‫اد‬ َ‫ص‬ َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ۥ‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬ِ‫ إ‬ “Dia benar-benar seorang yang benar janjinya.” (Maryam: 54) Maksudnya, tidaklah beliau menjanjikan sesuatu, kecuali pasti beliau penuhi. Hal ini mencakup janji yang beliau ikrarkan kepada Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala ataupun kepada manusia. JANJI PARA NABI
  5. 5. Sahabat Anas bin an Nadr rodiallohu anhu menyesal tidak okut Perang Badr, Ia Berjanji akan ikut perang bersama Rasulullah ‫ﷺ‬ Tatkala Perang Uhud berkobar, janji Anas bin An Nadr rodiallohu anhu terbukti, dia terus maju menerobos Barisan musuh, hingga syahid berbekal 80 lebih tusukan Pedang, Tombak dan Panah. ً‫يال‬ِ‫ۡد‬‫ب‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ُۖ‫ر‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ت‬‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬َّ‫م‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ۡ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ‫ۥ‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬ۡ‫ح‬َ‫ن‬ ٰ‫ى‬ َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ن‬َّ‫م‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ۡ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ف‬ ِۖ‫ۡه‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ََّ‫هلل‬‫ٱ‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬َٰ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫د‬ َ‫ص‬ ٌ‫ال‬َ‫ج‬ِ‫ر‬ َ‫ني‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫ۡم‬‫ؤ‬ُ ۡ‫ٱمل‬ َ‫ن‬ِّ‫م‬ “Di antara orang-orang mukmin itu ada orang-orang yang menepati apa yang telah mereka janjikan kepada Allah. Dan di antara mereka ada yang gugur, dan di antara mereka ada (pula) yang menunggu-nunggu dan mereka sedikit pun tidak mengubah (janjinya),” (al-Ahzab: 23) TEPAT JANJI ‘ALA SALAF
  6. 6. Abu Hurairah radhiyallahu ‘anhu, Nabi shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam bersabda, َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫خ‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ؤ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ،َ‫ف‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫خ‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫د‬َ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ،َ‫ب‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ :ٌ‫ث‬َ‫ال‬َ‫ث‬ ِ‫ق‬ِ‫اف‬َ‫ن‬ُ‫مل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫ آ‬ “Tanda orang munaﬁk itu ada tiga, (1) jika berbicara berdusta; (2) jika berjanji maka tidak menepati; dan (3) jika diberi amanah, dia berkhianat.” (HR. Bukhari no. 33 dan Muslim no. 59) TANDA MUNAFIK
  7. 7. ‘Abdullah bin ‘Amr radhiyallahu ‘anhu, Nabi shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam bersabda, ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ :‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ع‬َ‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ى‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ِّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ص‬َ‫خ‬ ِ‫يه‬ِ‫ف‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬ َّ‫ن‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ص‬َ‫خ‬ ِ‫يه‬ِ‫ف‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ،‫ا‬ ً‫ص‬ِ‫ال‬َ‫خ‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬ِ‫اف‬َ‫ن‬ُ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬ ِ‫يه‬ِ‫ف‬ َّ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ٌ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ج‬َ‫ف‬ َ‫م‬ َ‫اص‬َ‫خ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ،َ‫ر‬َ‫د‬َ‫غ‬ َ‫د‬َ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ،َ‫ب‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ،َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫خ‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ؤ‬‫ ا‬ “Empat perkara yang jika semuanya ada pada diri seseorang, maka dia orang munaﬁk tulen, Dan jika ada pada dirinya salah satunya, maka dia memiliki sifat kemunaﬁkan, sampai dia meninggalkannya, (yaitu): (1) jika berbicara, dia berdusta; (2) jika membuat perjanjian, dia melanggarnya; (3) jika membuat janji (untuk berbuat baik kepada orang lain, pen.), dia menyelisihi janjinya; dan (4) jika bertengkar (berdebat), dia melampaui batas.” (HR. Bukhari no. 34 dan Muslim no. 59, lafadz hadits ini milik Bukhari) MUNAFIK TULEN
  8. 8. Pertama, membuat janji untuk berbuat baik kepada orang lain (misalnya memberi hadiah), akan tetapi ketika membuat janji, dia sudah berniat dan bertekad untuk tidak memenuhi janji tersebut, dan secara riil memang dia tidak memenuhi janji yang sudah dibuat. Ini adalah perbuatan menyelisihi janji yang paling jelek. Ke dua, ketika membuat janji tidak ada niat untuk tidak memenuhi janji tersebut. Dia memiliki tekad untuk memenuhi janjinya. Namun ketika tiba hari H, dia tiba- tiba tidak memenuhi janjinya tersebut tanpa alasan yang bisa dibenarkan. Dua perbuatan ini termasuk dalam perbuatan menyelisihi janji atau tidak menepati (memenuhi) janji yang telah dibuat. CEDERA JANJI
  9. 9. Pendapat pertama yaitu pendapat jumhur ulama. Jumhur ulama mengatakan bahwa hukum memenuhi janji yang itu murni berbuat baik kepada orang lain adalah sunnah (mustahab) dan tidak wajib. Janji yang murni berbuat baik kepada orang lain misalnya seseorang berjanji jika dia mendapatkan bonus gaji, dia akan mentraktir makan bakso temannya. Maka menurut jumhur ulama, janji semacam ini hukumnya sunnah untuk dipenuhi, tidak sampai derajat wajib. TIGA PENDAPAT
  10. 10. Imam Malik rahimahullah yang mengatakan bahwa hukum memenuhi janji itu wajib jika janji tersebut menyebabkan orang lain sudah melakukan suatu tindakan tertentu, dan jika janji tersebut tidak dipenuhi, maka orang tersebut akan menderita kerugian atau mengalami kesusahan. Misalnya, ada seorang pemuda bujangan yang ingin menikah namun tidak memiliki dana untuk melangsungkan pernikahan. Lalu seseorang berjanji kepada pemuda tersebut bahwa dia lah yang akan menanggung mahar dan biaya pernikahannya. Dengan janji tersebut, sang pemuda melamar wanita yang hendak dinikahinya. Janji seperti inilah yang dalam madzhab Imam Malik rahimahullah wajib untuk ditunaikan dan haram diselisihi karena akan menimbulkan kesusahan bagi orang lain. PENDAPAT KEDUA
  11. 11. Memenuhi janji hukumnya wajib secara mutlak dan menyelisihi janji hukumnya haram. Wallahu a’lam, pendapat ke tiga inilah yang paling kuat karena menyelisihi janji adalah tanda kemunaﬁkan, sehingga tidak mungkin kita katakan bahwa hukum menyelisihi janji itu tidak sampai derajat haram. Dan juga, menyelisihi janji disamakan dengan berkata dusta, sedangkan dusta (bohong) itu haram, sehingga tidak mungkin kalau menyelisihi janji itu tidak haram (sebatas makruh saja, misalnya). Sehingga yang lebih tepat, menyelisihi janji itu hukumnya haram dan sebaliknya, hukum memenuhi janji adalah wajib. Karena hukum memenuhi janji adalah wajib, dan menyelisihinya adalah haram, maka sudah seharusnya seorang muslim berhati-hati dalam membuat janji. Seorang muslim tidak akan bermudah-mudah mengobral janji kemudian melupakan dan menyelisihi janjinya sendiri. PENDAPAT KETIGA
  12. 12. KHOTIMAH Do your best, Be the best, Allah will take care of the rest Doddy Al Jambary 0818 884 844 jambary67@gmail.com slideshare.net/Aljambary www.cordova-travel.com َ‫ك‬ِ‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ب‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َّ‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ال‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ُ‫ب‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ك‬ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬َ‫أ‬

