Tema 2 e_subtema_2_(19_januari_2021)

Pembelajaran 4, 5 dan 6 TEMA 2E PENGALAMANKU Subtema 2 Selasa, 19 Januari 2021
Semua ciptaan Tuhan bermanfaat bagi kehidupan kita. Karena itu kita harus bersyukur atas segala ciptaan-Nya. Bersyukur kep...
Bertambah besar Mengayun-ayun naik turun Kuat Bergantung Rasa haus Hal. 63
Perhatian! Semua bagian pohon kelapa bermanfaat,termasuk daunnya. Daun kelapa dapat digunakan untuk membuat ketupat. Daun ...
Murid-murid memiliki hobi dan bakat yang berbeda. Sekolah menyalurkan bakat murid melalui ekstrakurikuler. Perbedaan hobi ...
Hal. 70
√ √ √ X X
Ayo membaca hal. 75 Ayo mendengarkan hal.75
Tugas! Selesaikan Ayo berlatih Hal. 79
Alhamdulillah.. Selesai.
SD Al Imam Islamic School
Tematik 2E
Kelas 2

