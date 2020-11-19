Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rangkuman Materi Tema 1D Subtema 4 - Kebersamaan dalam Keluarga Kamis, 19 November 2020
Membandingkan benda dengan kata lebih berat dan lebih ringan Ibu mempunyai benda kesayangan yaitu tas dan kursi. Ibu ingin...
Kalimat Larangan jangan petik bunga itu tidak boleh membuang sampah sembarangan dilarang membunuh hewan jangan mencoret-co...
Ayo Berlatih Kerjakanlah hal. 134, 138, 139 dan 143 di buku paket Tematik 1D milikmu
Subtema 4 19 november 2020

Tematik 1D
Kelas 1

Subtema 4 19 november 2020

