Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RANGKUMAN MATERI TEMA 1E Subtema 3 - Pengalaman di Sekolah Selasa, 26 Januari 2021
Apa itu “ciri-ciri”? Ciri-ciri adalah tanda khas yang membedakan sesuatu dengan yang lainnya. Contoh : Bela pendek dan Had...
Apa itu “kegemaran”? Kegemaran adalah kesukaan atau kesenangan akan sesuatu hal. Contoh : Ibu gemar memasak Bela gemar mem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Subtema 3 26 januari 2021

45 views

Published on

SD Al Imam Islamic School
Tematik 1E
Kelas 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Subtema 3 26 januari 2021

  1. 1. RANGKUMAN MATERI TEMA 1E Subtema 3 - Pengalaman di Sekolah Selasa, 26 Januari 2021
  2. 2. Apa itu “ciri-ciri”? Ciri-ciri adalah tanda khas yang membedakan sesuatu dengan yang lainnya. Contoh : Bela pendek dan Hadi tinggi Kulit Bela putih dan kulit Rahmi sawo matang
  3. 3. Apa itu “kegemaran”? Kegemaran adalah kesukaan atau kesenangan akan sesuatu hal. Contoh : Ibu gemar memasak Bela gemar membaca dan menulis

×