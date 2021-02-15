Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rangkuman Materi Tema 1F Lingkungan Bersih, Sehat, dan Asri Subtema 1 Lingkungan Rumahku Rabu , 10 Februari 2021
Aturan Menyimpan Barang di Gudang 1. Barang yang berat atau besar diletakan di pojok. 2. Mainan diletakan pada satu tempat...
Perhatikan contoh soal berikut! Pak Somad memelihara 28 ayam. Karena suatu penyakit 10 ayamnya mati. Berapa sisa ayam Pak ...
Subtema 3 10 februarii 2021

8 views

SD Al Imam Islamic School
Tematik 1F
Kelas 1

  1. 1. Rangkuman Materi Tema 1F Lingkungan Bersih, Sehat, dan Asri Subtema 1 Lingkungan Rumahku Rabu , 10 Februari 2021
  2. 2. Aturan Menyimpan Barang di Gudang 1. Barang yang berat atau besar diletakan di pojok. 2. Mainan diletakan pada satu tempat. 3. Koran dan buku tidak diletakan di lantai 4. Barang yang masih digunakan diletakkan di deket pintu.
  3. 3. Perhatikan contoh soal berikut! Pak Somad memelihara 28 ayam. Karena suatu penyakit 10 ayamnya mati. Berapa sisa ayam Pak Somat? Diketahui : Pak Somat memelihara 28 ayam. Ayam Pak Somat mati 10 ayam. Ditanyakan : Ayam yang tersisa Jawab : Ayam yang tersisa 28 – 10 = 18 atau 2 8 1 0 _ 1 8

