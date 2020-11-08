Segi banyak kamis_12_nov

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEGI BANYAK Kamis, 12 November 2020
Kurva Kurva adalah garis lengkung. Kurva tersiri dari kurva terbuka, kurva tertutup sederhana, dan kurva tertutup tidak se...
Perhatikan gambar di bawah ini:
SEGI BANYAK Segi banyak atu poligon adalah kurva tertutup sederhana yang terbentuk dari garis-garis lurus.
Contoh segi banyak: 1. Segitiga 2. Segi empat 3. Segi lima (pentagon) 4. Segi enam (heksagon) 5. Segi tujuh (heptagon) 6. ...
Segi Banyak Beraturan Adalah segi banyak yang sisi-sisinya sama panjang dan sudut-sudutnya sama besar.
Contoh:
Segi Banyak Tak Beraturan Adalah segi banyak yang sisi-sisinya tidak sama panjang serta sudut-sudutnya tidak sama besar
Contoh:
Tematik 4D
Matematika
Kelas 4

Published in: Education
