P2kls4 mengenal software

34 views

Published on

SD Al-Imam Islamic School
Teknologi Informasi Komunikasi
Mengenal Software
Kelas 4

Published in: Education
P2kls4 mengenal software

  1. 1. MENGENAL sOFTWARE Pertemuan Pertama Tanggal : 12 Agustus 2020
  2. 2. Pengertian Software • Software atau perangkat Lunak adalah program, prosedur dan tata cara pengolahan data • Software tersebut berfungsi menjalankan komputer untuk kegunaan tertentu.
  3. 3. Contoh Software dan kegunaannya • Microsoft Office Word untuk mengolah kata • Microsoft Office Exceluntuk mengolah angka • Windows Media Player untuk menayangkan musik dan film • Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw, dan Studio 3D Max untuk membuat dan mengolah gambar • Adobe In Design untuk merancang tata letak buku atau majalah • Cool Edit Pro untuk mengolah suara rekaman dan musik
  4. 4. Dari istilah software tersebut, maka kegunaan komputer bisa bermacam-macam, diantaranya : • untuk belajar • Mendengarkan musik • Menonton video • Membuat daftar piket • Berkirim Surat
  5. 5. • Bacalah buku paket TIK kelas 4 halaman 4, lalu kerjakan praktik 1.1. • Setelah komputer/laptop kalian menyala dan siap digunakan, Foto komputer kalian, lalu tulislah dengan jelas dan terbaca pada buku tulis, ikon - ikon yang tampak pada layar desktop. • Setelah itu kirimkan foto kalian dan foto tulisan kalian di buku tulis lalu upload pada link tugas diatas. Tugas: Kerjakan Perintah berikut ini lalu upload hasil pekerjaan kalian pada link berikut : http://gg.gg/TugasdanabsenTIK

×