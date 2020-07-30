New, 30 juli 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ciri-ciri Pertumbuhan Pertambahan berat badan Pertambahan ukuran Pertambahan tinggi badan
Ciri-ciri Perkembangan Bertambahnya kemampuan (bayi bisa menangis, merangkak, latihan bicara)
Gerakan tangan kuat dalam menari Gerakan orang mencangkul SBDP
Gerakan tangan lemah dalam menari Orang berjalan melenggang Meniru kupu-kupu terbang
5 4 3 2 1 2 5 4 6866
Penjumlahan dengan tehnik menyimpan 3 4 7 3 3 2 5 6 1 9276
Makna sila kedua Pancasila Saling membantu terhadap sesama Saling menghargai Memilik sikap tenggang rasa PPKn
Soal cerita penjumlahan Dinas pertanian memberikan bantuan bibit tanaman jeruk sebanyak 5.265 buah kepada sebuah desa. Des...
SD Al-Imam Islamic School
Tematik 3A
Subtema 2 - Pertumbuhan dan Perkembangan Manusia
Kelas 3

