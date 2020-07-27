Kelas 4. selasa_28_juli_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ENGLISH SECTION 4TH GRADE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF AL IMAM ISLAMIC SCHOOL Teacher : Miss Eka Setiyowati, S.Pd Don’t forget to say “Bismillah” before you start studying. Good luck and have a great day
  2. 2. What is a weather ? In general, the understanding of weather is an atmospheric state in the region at a certain time related to air temperature, sunlight, wind, rain, and other air conditions.
  3. 3. The Types of weather :
  4. 4. There are two seasons in Indonesia Wet Season Dry Season
  5. 5. Let’s Practice ! What seasons are these? It’s It’s It’s 1. 2. 3.
  6. 6. 4. 5. It’s It’s Try adding the types of weather that you know other than those already mentioned ! 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  7. 7. TUGAS BERUPA TULIS TANGAN DAN DIKUMPULKAN DI LINK GOOGLE FORM YANG SUDAH DISEDIAKAN YAA..  THANK YOU

