Kamis 06.08.2020_(_tema_1._sub_tema_3._pertumbuhan_hewan_)

Pertumbuhan Hewan Kamis, 06 agustus 2020 Sub tema 3 / p 1-3
AYAM Ayam memiliki dua kaki Ayam bernapas dengan paru – paru Ayam berkembang biak dengan cara bertelur B. Indonesia
PERTUMBUHAN AYAM B. Indonesia
CONTOH HEWAN TERAWAT DENGAN BAIK DAN TIDAK BAIK Mempunyai bulu yang lebat bersih Mempunyai bulu yang sedikit kotor B. Indo...
Kelompok Hewan Dengan Cara Berkembangbiaknya. No Jenis Hewan Cara Berkembang Biak Bertelur Melahirkan 1 Sapi √ 2 Burung 3 ...
Contoh Jenis Hewan No Jenis Hewan Habitat (Air Tawar/Air Asin) Ciri – ciri 1 Gurita Air Asin Bernapas dengan insang. Berke...
Contoh soal : Pak Badu memiliki peternakan domba. Ada 2 buah kendang domba yang dimiliki Pak Badu. Masing – masing kendang...
Lanjutan… Ingatlah! Dalam perkalian dua bilangan berlaku sifat pertukaran. Contoh : 2 x 12 = 12 x 2 2 x 12 = 12 + 12 = 24 ...
Soal Cerita Perkalian Contoh : Bunda memiliki 2 kotak yang berisikan coklat. Masing – masing kotak berisi 243 coklat. Bera...
Cara Kedua . . . Pertama 3 x 2 = 6 2 4 3 2 6 Kedua 43 x 2 = 86 2 4 3 2 8 6 Ketiga 243 x 2 = 486 2 4 3 2 4 8 6 matematika
Contoh Pengamalan dari pansila ke 2  Saling tolong menolong jika kesusahan  Tidak mengejek antara sesama  Saling menjag...
Gambar Dekoratif Gambar dekoratif adalah gambar hiasan yang memiliki pola atau motif tertentu. Gambar dekoratif dapat dibu...
PR • Hal 84 (no 1 – 5 ) • Menuliskan 5 pengamalan sila Pancasila ke 2 di sekitar rumahmu. • hal 103 ( no 1 – 3 ) • Menggam...
  1. 1. Pertumbuhan Hewan Kamis, 06 agustus 2020 Sub tema 3 / p 1-3
  2. 2. AYAM Ayam memiliki dua kaki Ayam bernapas dengan paru – paru Ayam berkembang biak dengan cara bertelur B. Indonesia
  3. 3. PERTUMBUHAN AYAM B. Indonesia
  4. 4. CONTOH HEWAN TERAWAT DENGAN BAIK DAN TIDAK BAIK Mempunyai bulu yang lebat bersih Mempunyai bulu yang sedikit kotor B. Indonesia
  5. 5. Kelompok Hewan Dengan Cara Berkembangbiaknya. No Jenis Hewan Cara Berkembang Biak Bertelur Melahirkan 1 Sapi √ 2 Burung 3 Kuda √ 4 Kadal √ 5 Kambing √ B. Indonesia
  6. 6. Contoh Jenis Hewan No Jenis Hewan Habitat (Air Tawar/Air Asin) Ciri – ciri 1 Gurita Air Asin Bernapas dengan insang. Berkembang biak dengan cara bertelur. 2 Kuda laut Air Asin Berkembang biak dengan cara bertelur. Dan bernapas 3 belut Air Tawar Bernapas dengan Insang dan kulit tipis di dalam rongga mulutnya. Berkembang biak dengan cara bertelur 4 Ikan salmon Air Asin Bernapas dengan insang, tubuhnya di tutupi sisik, dapat bergerak dengan sirip 5 kepiting Air Asin Bernapas dengan insang, berkembang biak dengan cara bertelur. B. Indonesia
  7. 7. Contoh soal : Pak Badu memiliki peternakan domba. Ada 2 buah kendang domba yang dimiliki Pak Badu. Masing – masing kendang berisi 12 ekor domba. Berapa jumlah semua domba peliharaan Pak Badu? Diketahui : Ada 2 buah kendang masing – masing berisi 12 domba 12 x 12 = 24 Bentuk penjumlahan dapat ditulis 2 x 12 = 24 Contoh 1 : 2 x 12 = . . . 12 = 10 + 2, kalikan bilangan 10 dan 2 dengan bilangan 2, kemudian jumlahkanlah! 2 x 10 = 20 2 x 2 = 4 = 24 matematika PERKALIAN BILANGAN
  8. 8. Lanjutan… Ingatlah! Dalam perkalian dua bilangan berlaku sifat pertukaran. Contoh : 2 x 12 = 12 x 2 2 x 12 = 12 + 12 = 24 12 x 2 = 2+2+2+2+2+2+2+2+2+2+2+2 = 24 Jadi, 2 x 12 = 12 x 2 matematika
  9. 9. Soal Cerita Perkalian Contoh : Bunda memiliki 2 kotak yang berisikan coklat. Masing – masing kotak berisi 243 coklat. Berapa banyak coklat yang dimiliki bunda? Jawab : Cara pertama : 2 x 200 = 400 2 x 40 = 80 2 x 3 = 6 = 486 matematika
  10. 10. Cara Kedua . . . Pertama 3 x 2 = 6 2 4 3 2 6 Kedua 43 x 2 = 86 2 4 3 2 8 6 Ketiga 243 x 2 = 486 2 4 3 2 4 8 6 matematika
  11. 11. Contoh Pengamalan dari pansila ke 2  Saling tolong menolong jika kesusahan  Tidak mengejek antara sesama  Saling menjaga satu sama lain Pkn
  12. 12. Gambar Dekoratif Gambar dekoratif adalah gambar hiasan yang memiliki pola atau motif tertentu. Gambar dekoratif dapat dibuat untuk mempercantik ruangan. Perhatikan gambar dibawah ini! Sbdp
  13. 13. PR • Hal 84 (no 1 – 5 ) • Menuliskan 5 pengamalan sila Pancasila ke 2 di sekitar rumahmu. • hal 103 ( no 1 – 3 ) • Menggambar hiasan motif hewan hingga menjadi gambar dekoratif (hal 98)

