Alat komunikasi 04082020

Alat Komunikasi sehari-hari Kelas 1 4 Agustus 2020
Mengenal alat-alat komunikasi sehari-hari • Manusia setiap hari berbicara dengan manusia lainnya. Misalnya kita berbicara
Tugas: Tulislah dan jawab pertanyaannya di buku tulis, lalu setelah selesai minta tolong orang tuamu untuk upload foto ter
SD Al-Imam Islamic School
Teknologi Informasi Komunikasi
Alat Komunikasi Sehari-hari
Kelas 1

  1. 1. Alat Komunikasi sehari-hari Kelas 1 4 Agustus 2020
  2. 2. Mengenal alat-alat komunikasi sehari-hari • Manusia setiap hari berbicara dengan manusia lainnya. Misalnya kita berbicara dengan ayah ataupun ibu, kita berbicara dengan teman kita ataupun saudara kita. Kita bisa berbicara secara langsung maupun tidak langsung. Berbicara secara langsung berarti kita berbicara dengan ber hadapan tanpa ada alat bantu. Sedangkan berbicara secara tidak langsung berarti kita membutuhkan alat untuk berbicara dengan orang lain. • Cerita yang kita dengar disebut informasi atau berita. • Orang yang sedang berbagi informasi disebut berkomunikasi. • Untuk berbicara dengan orang lain, seringkali kita membutuhkan alat bantu. Contoh alat bantu komunikasi itu adalah bel, telepon, televisi dan komputer.
  3. 3. Tugas: Tulislah dan jawab pertanyaannya di buku tulis, lalu setelah selesai minta tolong orang tuamu untuk upload foto tersebut kepada link berikut : Alat Komunikasi yang ada dirumahku adalah : 1.Telepon Genggam / hp 2. 3. 4. 5. Dibuat oleh .............. kelas 1 ......... http://gg.gg/TugasdanabsenTIK

