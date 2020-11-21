Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adab adab islami-(_25_november_2020)

SD Al-Imam Islamic School

Published in: Education
Adab adab islami-(_25_november_2020)

  1. 1. Adab-adab Islami Rabu, 25 November 2020
  2. 2. Do’a setelah hujan berhenti ‫َا‬‫ن‬ ْ‫ر‬ِ‫ط‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫هللا‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ض‬َ‫ف‬ِ‫ب‬َِِِِ‫م‬ " Kita diberi hujan karena karunia dan rahmat Allah." (HR. Bukhari dan Muslim)
  3. 3. Pembelajaran melalui : Zoom Meeting Materi : Do’a ketika hujan Tes : Lisan doa tersebut ketika zoom
  4. 4. Alhamdulillah.. Terima kasih 

