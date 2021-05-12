Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the gradual loss of kidney function over a period of several years. Due to kidney failure, the organ’s function is severely impaired, which leads to accumulation of dangerous levels of waste and fluid in the body. Early detection can help prevent the progression of kidney to kidney failure. The treatment for CKD is aimed at stopping or slowing down the progression of the disease. Diuretics, RAS Blockade, β – Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers etc. are some of the major drug used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease or its underlying cause

  1. 1. Hypertension in CKD Market-Size,Share,Outlook,and Opportunity Analysis,2020-2027 Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the gradual loss of kidney function over a period of several years. Due to kidney failure, the organ’s function is severely impaired, which leads to accumulation of dangerous levels of waste and fluid in the body. Early detection can help prevent the progression of kidney to kidney failure. The treatment for CKD is aimed at stopping or slowing down the progression of the disease. Diuretics, RAS Blockade, – Blockers, Calcium β Channel Blockers etc. are some of the major drug used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease or its underlying cause. Global Hypertension in CKD Market - Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 100 countries across the globe and the World Health Organization declared it as a public health emergency. As the COVID-19 cases are surging, the risk for patients acquiring chronic kidney disease is also increasing. For instance, according to a study conducted in May 2020, by the researchers at Mount Sinai Health System, New York City, U.S., occurrence of kidney disease might increase as a post-COVID-19 effect in most of the COVID-19 positive patients. Moreover, according to the National Kidney Foundation, a study found that COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in the span of March 11 and April 26, 2020, were likely to develop acute kidney injury (AKI) twice non-COVID patients. Get PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4431
  2. 2. Market players are engaged in inorganic activities such as collaboration, in order to conduct research and development activities for various types of diseases, by combining their expertise and investment, which is expected to drive the growth of the global hypertension in CKD market Key players are indulged in collaboration, in order to conduct clinical trials for different diseases. For instance, in 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim collaborated with Eli Lilly and Company, in order to develop and commercialize Jardiance (empagliflozin), for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease. Currently, the companies, jointly, are conducting clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Jardiance in people suffering from heart failure or chronic kidney disease, including in people with and without type 2 diabetes. Increasing product launches by key players is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched P-TOL Granules (Sucroferric oxyhydroxide) 250 mg and 500 mg, in Japan for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia, in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information: 2018, hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients is associated with vascular wall stiffness, which leads to hypertension. Global Hypertension in CKD Market – Restraints Lack of awareness about chronic kidney disease is the major factor that is expected to restrain growth of the global hypertension in CKD market over the forecast period. Despite the attempts made by governments in order to increase awareness among the population about chronic kidney disease (CKD) through different ways: such as dissemination of clinical practice guidelines and recommendations for patients with CKD or its risk factors, community awareness on events such as World Kidney Day, and free screening for high-risk individuals such as Kidney Early Evaluation Program (KEEP), it has been found that the awareness of CKD among the population remains unacceptably low.
  3. 3. Research Methodology Coherent Market Insights followsa comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed for all our market reports include: • Primary Research (Trade Surveys and Experts Interviews) • Desk Research • Proprietor Data Analytics Model In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4431 Global Hypertension in CKD Market – Regional Analysis On the basis of region, the global hypertension in CKD market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global hypertension in CKD market, owing to the reimbursement policy for chronic kidney diseases in the region. For instance, on September 18, 2020, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services, announced the new Medicare model for the end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which is also called as the last stage of the chronic kidney disease. The model is End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Choices (ETC) Model. The model encourages increased use of home dialysis and kidney transplants to help improve the quality of life of Medicare beneficiaries with ESRD. Moreover, this model will be implemented on
  4. 4. January 1, 2021 and it is estimated that due to implementation of the model, US$ 23 million will be saved over a period of five and a half years. Global Hypertension in CKD Market – Competitive Landscape Major players operating in the global hypertension in CKD market include Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis International AG, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, and KBP Biosciences Holdings Limited. About Coherent Market Insights Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

