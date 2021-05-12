Hypertension in ckd market

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the gradual loss of kidney function over a period of several years. Due to kidney failure, the organ’s function is severely impaired, which leads to accumulation of dangerous levels of waste and fluid in the body. Early detection can help prevent the progression of kidney to kidney failure. The treatment for CKD is aimed at stopping or slowing down the progression of the disease. Diuretics, RAS Blockade, β – Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers etc. are some of the major drug used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease or its underlying cause