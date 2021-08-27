M3 m leased retail presention

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE GAME CHANGERS OF INDIA’s REAL ESTATE
A TOP LINE OF Rs. 1.5 LAKH CRORES CP, CUSTOMER, INVESTORS, PARTNERS, EMPLOYEES 25 DELIVERED PROJECTS 12 MLN SQ. FT. DELIVE...
RETAIL DELIVERED RESIDENTIAL WHAT’S IN FOCUS TODAY? LUXURY BOUTIQUE FLOORS RESIDENTIAL UNDER CONSTRUCTION
DELIVERED RESIDENTIAL FOCUSED PROJECTS
J U S T U N I T S L E F T ! !
RESIDENTIAL UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOCUSED PROJECTS
RESIDENTIAL UNDER CONSTRUCTION P R E S E N T I N G . .
MASTERSTROKES PAY JUST 20% AND BOOK* PAY BALANCE AFTER OC* SAVE UPTO 20 LACS* HURRY OFFER VALID TILL 3RD SEPT’21 ONLY
LUXURY BOUTIQUE FLOORS BENEFITS OF A HI-RISE IN A LOW RISE! CLUB COMMON MAINTENANCE SECURITY DEDICATED PARKING COMMON AMEN...
A LANDMARK LOCATION..
A RUNAWAY SUCCESS!! 3.5BHK 2.5BHK 1,100 SQ. FT. 2.5BHK 1,065 SQ. FT. HURRY LAST OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST !!
RETAIL AN INSIGHT INTO THE RETAIL BUSINESS..
BRICK AND MORTAR STORES ARE HERE TO STAY! THIS IS HOW AMAZON SEES RETAIL EVOLVING..
RETAIL IS SET TO RISE TO NEWER HEIGHTS
BRICK & MORTAR STORES ARE IN VOGUE AGAIN .. 82% OF PRE-PANDEMIC SALES RECORDED IN SOUTH INDIA 57% OF PRE-PANDEMIC SALES RE...
SHOPPING IN INDIA IS MORE OF AN EXPERIENCE
F&B SETUPs ARE MAGNETS FOR MAJOR FOOTFALLS
ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS KEEP CUSTOMERS ENGAGED
WHICH PROVIDES A WHOLESOME FAMILY EXPERIENCE
CAME WITH A VISION TO CHANGE INDIA’s EATING HABITS &
BUT IN RETURN ADAPTED TO OUR CULTURE MCALOO TIKKI BURGER KELLOGG’S UPMA
LET’S TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT GURUGRAM’S SHOPPING CENTERS
MARKETS THAT HAVE GROWN OVER THE YEARS QUTUB PLAZA GALLERIA MARKET NIRVANA COURTYARD GOOD EARTH M3M URBANA
PROMISING RETURNS OVER THE YEARS QUTUB PLAZA 1988 GALLERIA 1998 NIRVANA COURTYARD 2005 GOOD EARTH 2009 M3M URBANA 2011 1.2...
BUT THEY LACKED PREMIUMNESS PLANNING OPPORTUNITY RENTAL GROWTH FURTHER APPRECIATION FROM CATCHMENT
FILL THE VOID? HOW DID WE
A MICRO UNIVERSE AT GOLF COURSE ROAD EXTN.
MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT 15,000+ CAPTIVE FOOTFALL EFFICIENT COMMON AREA MANAGEMENT BETTER SCOPE OF PRICE APPRECIATION EXCELLE...
FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE NEXT 5 YEARS Google, Genpact & Vistara campuses in vicinity Skylofts, Lofts 74 & Skywalk will b...
COMPOSITION OF CATCHMENT AVERAGE INCOME OF 1.5- 1.8 LAKHS PER MONTH SEC “A” POPULATION UNDER “DINK OR DISK” CATEGORY MORE ...
BRINGING AN OPPORTUNITY YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..
WITH OVER 200+ BRANDS TO CHOOSE FROM AND MANY MORE..
9 YEAR LEASE* 3 YEARS LOCK-IN* FIT-OUTS BY BRAND ZERO CAM CHARGES* L E A S E A S S I S T A N C E B Y I N T E R N A T I O N...
PROPOSITION AND PRICING FLOOR RENT PRICING(RS./Sq/Ft). LG GF UGF FF SF 90 100 70 55 50 21,600 24,000 16,800 13,200 12,000
INVESTMENT RATIONALE CORNER WALK LOWER GROUND SECOND FLOOR PRICE TODAY PSF CAPEX INVT. BY BRAND PSF POST HANDOVER PSF PER ...
CUSTOMER OFFERS & GIFTS
Real Estate
Aug. 27, 2021
M3 m leased retail presention

Real Estate
Aug. 27, 2021
200 Brands, 9 Years Lease, 3 Years Lock-in, Guaranteed Rentals

M3 m leased retail presention

  1. 1. THE GAME CHANGERS OF INDIA’s REAL ESTATE
  2. 2. A TOP LINE OF Rs. 1.5 LAKH CRORES CP, CUSTOMER, INVESTORS, PARTNERS, EMPLOYEES 25 DELIVERED PROJECTS 12 MLN SQ. FT. DELIVERED RESIDENTIAL, RETAIL, OFFICES, SCOs, LUXURY FLOORS 36 JEWELS 22 MLN. SQ. FT. HOW WE CHANGED THE GAME.. FULLY PAID UP LANDBANK 2,200 ACRES LAUNCHED ICONIC WORLD-CLASS PROJECTS FASTEST PROJECT DELIVERIES COMPREHENSIVE PRODUCT-MIX BEST VALUE TO STAKEHOLDERS
  3. 3. RETAIL DELIVERED RESIDENTIAL WHAT’S IN FOCUS TODAY? LUXURY BOUTIQUE FLOORS RESIDENTIAL UNDER CONSTRUCTION
  4. 4. DELIVERED RESIDENTIAL FOCUSED PROJECTS
  5. 5. J U S T U N I T S L E F T ! !
  6. 6. RESIDENTIAL UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOCUSED PROJECTS
  7. 7. RESIDENTIAL UNDER CONSTRUCTION P R E S E N T I N G . .
  8. 8. MASTERSTROKES PAY JUST 20% AND BOOK* PAY BALANCE AFTER OC* SAVE UPTO 20 LACS* HURRY OFFER VALID TILL 3RD SEPT’21 ONLY
  9. 9. LUXURY BOUTIQUE FLOORS BENEFITS OF A HI-RISE IN A LOW RISE! CLUB COMMON MAINTENANCE SECURITY DEDICATED PARKING COMMON AMENITIES THEMED GARDENS JOGGING TRACKS HEALTH & SPORTS ZONE JOGGING TRACK HEALTH ZONE WALKING TRAIL WATER QUALITY MONITORING SMART PUBLIC AREA LIGHTING SENIOR CITIZEN ZONE CLUB HOUSE SELF CLEANING PAINTS 24X7 CONVENIENCE STORES CLUB HOUSE SPORTS ZONES PUBLIC RESTROOMS VOLLEYBALL COURT BADMINTON COURT BIO FILTERATION CRECHE AND DAY CARE 24X7 POTABLE WATER THEME BASED GARDENS LOUNGE BAR MUSIC ROOM HEALTH CENTRE JUICE BAR KIDS POOL MULTIPLE PURPOSE SPACES AUTOMATIC ENERGY SAVING SYSTEMS CABANAS IN LANDSCAPES SMART VISITOR MONITORING SYSTEM PARTY EVENTS LAWN CIGAR LOUNGE AMPHITHEATRE CAR WASH BARBEQUE & BON FIRE AREAS ECO FRIENDLY FINISHES CYCLING TRACK LOW U-VALUE GLASS FACADE HANGING GARDEN BASKETBALL COURTS BUS STOPS OUTDOOR GYMS STORM WATER RETENTION KIDS ACTIVITY ZONE DRIVER RESTROOMS BIM BASED FACILITY MANAGEMENT STORAGE AREAS BANK & ATMs BIRD’S CORNER SOLAR PARKING SHADES SOLAR STREET LIGHTING DEDICATED BIKE LANES GREY WATER COLLECTION & DISTRIBUTION VIEWING DECKS THEME BASED GARDENS 3-TIER SECURITY YOGA ZONE MEDITATION CENTRE SENIOR CITIZEN LOUNGE 24X7 PHARMACY POOL/ BILLIARDS TABLE RAIN GARDEN WELL-VENTILATED RESIDENCES
  10. 10. A LANDMARK LOCATION..
  11. 11. A RUNAWAY SUCCESS!! 3.5BHK 2.5BHK 1,100 SQ. FT. 2.5BHK 1,065 SQ. FT. HURRY LAST OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST !!
  12. 12. RETAIL AN INSIGHT INTO THE RETAIL BUSINESS..
  13. 13. BRICK AND MORTAR STORES ARE HERE TO STAY! THIS IS HOW AMAZON SEES RETAIL EVOLVING..
  14. 14. RETAIL IS SET TO RISE TO NEWER HEIGHTS
  15. 15. BRICK & MORTAR STORES ARE IN VOGUE AGAIN .. 82% OF PRE-PANDEMIC SALES RECORDED IN SOUTH INDIA 57% OF PRE-PANDEMIC SALES RECORDED IN WEST INDIA 97% OF PRE-PANDEMIC SALES RECORDED IN QSRs 63% OF PRE-PANDEMIC SALES RECORDED IN APPARELS SOURCE IBEF
  16. 16. SHOPPING IN INDIA IS MORE OF AN EXPERIENCE
  17. 17. F&B SETUPs ARE MAGNETS FOR MAJOR FOOTFALLS
  18. 18. ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS KEEP CUSTOMERS ENGAGED
  19. 19. WHICH PROVIDES A WHOLESOME FAMILY EXPERIENCE
  20. 20. CAME WITH A VISION TO CHANGE INDIA’s EATING HABITS &
  21. 21. BUT IN RETURN ADAPTED TO OUR CULTURE MCALOO TIKKI BURGER KELLOGG’S UPMA
  22. 22. LET’S TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT GURUGRAM’S SHOPPING CENTERS
  23. 23. MARKETS THAT HAVE GROWN OVER THE YEARS QUTUB PLAZA GALLERIA MARKET NIRVANA COURTYARD GOOD EARTH M3M URBANA
  24. 24. PROMISING RETURNS OVER THE YEARS QUTUB PLAZA 1988 GALLERIA 1998 NIRVANA COURTYARD 2005 GOOD EARTH 2009 M3M URBANA 2011 1.2K 1 LAKH 2.5K 1.25 LAKHS 10K 50K 10K 60K 9K 50K Launch Price (Rs. Per Sq.ft.) Current Price (Rs. Per Sq.Ft.)
  25. 25. BUT THEY LACKED PREMIUMNESS PLANNING OPPORTUNITY RENTAL GROWTH FURTHER APPRECIATION FROM CATCHMENT
  26. 26. FILL THE VOID? HOW DID WE
  27. 27. A MICRO UNIVERSE AT GOLF COURSE ROAD EXTN.
  28. 28. MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT 15,000+ CAPTIVE FOOTFALL EFFICIENT COMMON AREA MANAGEMENT BETTER SCOPE OF PRICE APPRECIATION EXCELLENT PARKING & AMENITIES VERTICAL & HORIZONTAL CONNECTIVITY
  29. 29. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE NEXT 5 YEARS Google, Genpact & Vistara campuses in vicinity Skylofts, Lofts 74 & Skywalk will be delivered in next 2 years Clover leaf flyover connecting to CPR & Dwarka Expressway in next 1 year AMEX 3 million sq. ft. Campus operational in 2 years Alameda Township habitation started More than 15,000+ families to move in future residential
  30. 30. COMPOSITION OF CATCHMENT AVERAGE INCOME OF 1.5- 1.8 LAKHS PER MONTH SEC “A” POPULATION UNDER “DINK OR DISK” CATEGORY MORE LEISURELY TIME WITH “WALK TO WORK” SPACES HIGHER PURCHASING POWER PARITY Source: IBEF, 2021 CURRENT VEHICULAR MOVEMENT OF 10,000 VEHICLES EVERYDAY
  31. 31. BRINGING AN OPPORTUNITY YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..
  32. 32. WITH OVER 200+ BRANDS TO CHOOSE FROM AND MANY MORE..
  33. 33. 9 YEAR LEASE* 3 YEARS LOCK-IN* FIT-OUTS BY BRAND ZERO CAM CHARGES* L E A S E A S S I S T A N C E B Y I N T E R N A T I O N A L F I R M H I G H - S T R E E T R E T A I L M A N A G E D B Y A N I P C *T&C Apply
  34. 34. PROPOSITION AND PRICING FLOOR RENT PRICING(RS./Sq/Ft). LG GF UGF FF SF 90 100 70 55 50 21,600 24,000 16,800 13,200 12,000
  35. 35. INVESTMENT RATIONALE CORNER WALK LOWER GROUND SECOND FLOOR PRICE TODAY PSF CAPEX INVT. BY BRAND PSF POST HANDOVER PSF PER MONTH TOTAL POST-HANDOVER BENEFIT (3YR LOCK-IN) NET EFFECTIVE COST PSF 21,600 2,500 90 3,240 15,860 12,000 2,500 50 1,800 7,700 LEASE RENTALS AFTER 3 YEARS PRICE @5% CAP AFTER 3 YEARS PROFIT PSF 104 58 24,840 8,980 13,800 6,100 PROFIT % 57% 79%
  36. 36. CUSTOMER OFFERS & GIFTS

200 Brands, 9 Years Lease, 3 Years Lock-in, Guaranteed Rentals

