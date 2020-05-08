Jee classes for 11th

Your dream is to become IITian so just start your preparation for JEE in 11th class, this is the ideal time to prepare many students start preparing for JEE Main and JEE Advanced in class 11 because of increasing completion continuously. If you join JEE coaching classes in 11th so you have two years in hand to plan an effective strategy and schedule to complete the JEE syllabus before time and rest of the time you can do revision. JEE required practice and revision just do practice every single topic as many time as you can.