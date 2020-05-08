Jee classes for 11th

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JEE Coaching Classes For Class 11th
If initially, you work hard and diligently on it no doubt you will pass JEE with flying colors. You're expected to have a ...
This JEE (Main & Advanced) course is designed exclusively for NRI students studying science and mathematics for class 11th...
5. Recordings of All the JEE Online Classes All sessions are recorded and maintained in the student's account. Even if a s...
Testprepkart's JEE Perfect Graders:
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) For NRI / Foreign Students JEE is an engineering entrance exam organized for admission to...
The first stage is JEE-Main and those who qualify may appear for the JEE-Advanced Exam. Students who want to start their c...
List of State-level Engineering Entrance Tests (NRI students can appear for) Indian and NRI students can prepare for below...
9 Himachal Pradesh HP CET 10 Jammu & Kashmir JKCET 11 Jharkhand JEECE 12 Karnataka KCET 13 Kerala KEAM 14 Madhya Pradesh M...
Excluding the core academic selection criteria, the institute also provides admissions and scholarships to top- ranking st...
The JEE Online coaching modules will have all the theories and questions according to the JEE level. NCERT books are also ...
Useful JEE Main Links You Should Not Miss: Top Engineering Streams in India to choose from How Distance Learning Program H...
Complete Guide to JEE Paper 2 for B.Arch JEE Main 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern Which Books should NRI JEE Aspirants Refer?...
JEE Coaching in Saudi Arabia JEE Coaching in Kuwait JEE Coaching in Indonesia JEE Coaching in Malaysia JEE Main & Advance ...
Electrostatics Aliphatic Hydrocarbons Complex Numbers Capacitor Aromatic Hydrocarbons Progression Current Electricity & He...
Measure of Central Tendency Statistics Dynamics Numerical Methods Linear Programming How to register for JEE Online Prepar...
Leave You Comment Comments author image Abhinav Kapoor An IIT-Madras alumnus with CS as a specialization, An avid educatio...
Load More Here to help you with examinations Please fill in your details, so that our counselor can get back to you with m...
PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! TestprepKart is a lea...
Jee classes for 11th
Jee classes for 11th
Your dream is to become IITian so just start your preparation for JEE in 11th class, this is the ideal time to prepare many students start preparing for JEE Main and JEE Advanced in class 11 because of increasing completion continuously. If you join JEE coaching classes in 11th so you have two years in hand to plan an effective strategy and schedule to complete the JEE syllabus before time and rest of the time you can do revision. JEE required practice and revision just do practice every single topic as many time as you can.

  JEE Coaching Classes For Class 11th

To score a good score in the JEE exam starting your preparation from 11th class itself is a very good step. JEE Online Classes and Courses going to help you with your preparation.
  If initially, you work hard and diligently on it no doubt you will pass JEE with flying colors. You're expected to have a solid base and a firm grasp on the fundamentals, so now is a perfect time.

JEE Online Courses Available For Class 11th

Testprepkart offers you best JEE courses is designed by the team of experts for 11th class, Indian & NRI students who want to take admission in India's premier institutes like IITs, NITs, CFTIs, SPAs.. in future.

JEE Prep Courses For 11th Class Indian & NRI Students

JEE Prep Course Duration JEE Prep Course Level
JEE Preparation Online Course 2 Year 11th
JEE Online Classes For Class 11th 2 Year 11th
JEE 2 Year Online Preparation Course For 11th Class

JEE Prep 2 Year Online Course Details

Total No. of Course Hrs. 704 Hrs.
Course Focus On: JEE + SAT + BITSAT + CBSE (PCM) - Grade 11th
Concepts & Consolidation: 490 Hrs.
Doubt Removal Sessions: 188 Hrs.
Live Strategy Session: 24 Hrs.
Online Test Series: 184 Hrs.
  This JEE (Main & Advanced) course is designed exclusively for NRI students studying science and mathematics for class 11th. These subjects are taught by ex-IITians who are experienced in their domain knowledge. The purpose of this program is to improve the intellectual ability of JEE in students.

1. Taught by the Ex-IITians

IITians are considered to be the best brains in the world. They will draw out of you the potential IITian. TPK is a community of more than 30 ex-IITs. Every ex-IITian has at least 6 to 9 years of experience and is a true teacher's material.

2. Live & Interactive Real Time Classes

The classes are fully live and interactive. Indian & NRI student will see what the teachers write on the white board (the computer screen acts as a white board), hear what the teachers talk about and communicate with him or her, and ask questions at any time during the session. Students can see their teachers, too.

3. JEE Coaching Classes for Class 11th timings

The JEE coaching classes for class 11th shall be conducted after/during school hours. as per the convenience of the student. The live & interactive classes will take place five days a week.

4. JEE Special Classes / Doubt Removal Sessions

If a student is weak in a specific topic area or sub-topics, special classes will be provided as per their convenience of timing. Doubt removal classes are part of the whole program. It takes place after every topic taught and every test conducted.
  5. Recordings of All the JEE Online Classes

All sessions are recorded and maintained in the student's account. Even if a student has missed a session, he or she will replay the recordings and come to par.

6. Personalized Mentoring System

Each student gets a course coordinator, whether he or she is in batch mode or one-on - one mode. This makes students free to speak to the course coordinators directly about their issues.

7. Study Material Of JEE

Each student will get online & offline study material. Online study material will be uploaded in students account.
  5. 5. Testprepkart's JEE Perfect Graders:
  Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) For NRI / Foreign Students

JEE is an engineering entrance exam organized for admission to various engineering colleges in India. The test is performed in two parts: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The second section of the JEE Advanced exam is considered to be one of the most demanding undergraduate admission exams on an international level.
  The first stage is JEE-Main and those who qualify may appear for the JEE-Advanced Exam. Students who want to start their career as an engineer can start JEE preparation in class 11th.

Premiere institutes in India where Indian & NRI students can take admission

IITs

IITs are the prominent institutions that offer the best Engineering courses in India. These are reputed groups equipped with courses such as undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral. There is No NRI Quota (DASA / CIWG Quota) available for NRI Students. They should clear JEE Main + Advanced as an normal Indian student to take admission in IITs.

NITs

National Technology Institute (NIT) is an autonomous public higher education institution based in India. The National Institute of Technology (NITs) is open to all type of students. Indian students & NRI students take JEE Main to get the admission in NITs. NRI / OCI / PIO students have benefits of taking NRI quota under DASA / CIWG Scheme to take admission in NITs.

CFTIs

CFTIs are the centrally funded institutions offer the best engineering courses in India The Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) is open to all type of students. Indian students & NRI students take JEE Main to get the admission in NITs. NRI / OCI / PIO students have benefits of taking NRI quota under DASA / CIWG Scheme to take admission in CFTIs.
  List of State-level Engineering Entrance Tests (NRI students can appear for)

Indian and NRI students can prepare for below state level examinations, if you are in 11th class they have good opportunity to prepare for state level examinations:

S.No State Name Engineering Entrance Test
1 Andhra Pradesh AP EAMCET
2 Arunachal Pradesh NERIST
3 Assam Assam CEE
4 Bihar BCECE
5 Chtattisgarh CG PET
6 Goa GCET
7 Gujarat GUJ CET
8 Haryana HSTES (Examination Board)
  9 Himachal Pradesh HP CET
10 Jammu & Kashmir JKCET
11 Jharkhand JEECE
12 Karnataka KCET
13 Kerala KEAM
14 Madhya Pradesh MP PET
15 Maharashtra MHT CET
16 Manipur NERIST
17 Meghalaya NERIST
18 Mizoram NERIST
19 Nagalnd NERIST
20 Odisha OJEE
21 Punjab Punjab B.Tech (No Specific Test)
22 Rajasthan REAP
23 Sikkim NERIST
24 Tamil Nadu TNEA
25 Telangana TS EAMCET
26 Tripura TJEE
27 Uttar Pradesh UPSEE
28 Uttarakhand Uttarakhand B.Tech (No Specific Test)
29 West Bengal WBJEE

A few popular State level exams are below, Indian & NRI Students can take these exams to take admission in respective colleges:

1. BITSAT

BITSAT is conducted annually for admission to the Integrated Degree programs offered by the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences. Indian & NRI students both can take BITSAT entrance test. BITS offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering and Pharmacy. Applicants who qualify for the entrance exam will be offered admissions at any of the three campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

2. SRMJEEE

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination or SRMJEEE will be conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology for admission to the B.Tech programs offered by the Institute. Indian & NRI students both can take SRMJEE entrance test.
  Excluding the core academic selection criteria, the institute also provides admissions and scholarships to top- ranking students from all central and state boards in India and to the top 1,000 IIT JEE ranking candidates, top- ranking students from each Tamil Nadu district and outstanding sportsmen at national and international level.

3. MHT CET

Appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance test will take you to extremely prestigious institutes such as the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT) and the College of Engineering, Pune. Indian & NRI students both can take MHT CET entrance test.

4. UPESEAT

Indian & NRI students both can take BITSAT entrance test. With the Worldwide Achiever Award for being the University of the Best Industry- Academic Partnership at the World Education Summit & Awards 2018. The University of Petroleum & Energy Studies is a great place to learn for anyone who aspires to have a career in Pe

How to Start Preparing for JEE from Class 11?

1.Go through the complete syllabus of JEE

The first thing to learn what you need to prepare for JEE. Yes, there will be chapters in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and you will have to study classes 11 and 12 of the syllabus, but the JEE syllabus is very wide. Take a quick look at the full JEE syllabus when you start preparing for JEE.

2.The books and study material required for JEE preparation

You need to decide whether you want to start studying from the JEE preparation books, or join a coaching session where you'll get the JEE study material that is more than enough to cover the syllabus.
  The JEE Online coaching modules will have all the theories and questions according to the JEE level. NCERT books are also good (especially for chemistry) as well as examples and summaries that have been solved.

3.Prepare a study schedule or time table

There is no need to follow a strict time table, but it is recommended for JEE planning. The benefit of having a regular schedule is that once you're finished with a task, you already know what's next on your calendar. Starting your day in the same way will inspire you to study regularly, even though you don't feel like studying.

4. Join coaching for systematic and guided preparation

JEE tests your basic. Until you learn the complicated ones, you should be aware of plain, basic concepts. Be very careful with the definitions.First grasp the aspect of the theory and then the issues of reality. It's the way to better understand concepts. If you can't solve a problem, read the theory again and again until you get a sense of the subject. Time management and problem-solving behaviors are essential in the exam.

JEE Online Coaching Classes For Class 11th (FAQ)

Q1:How will an NRI / Foreign student attend from thier hoem JEE online classes?

Answer: NRI students can login to JEE online classroom through his/ her student's account, provided after enrolment of JEE online cLasses admission. Our operation team will also send the class link to the student's email- id.

Q2: What's the duration and timing of the JEE online classes for NRI Studnets?

Q3: How can an NRI student ask his / her query or doubts in JEE online coaching?

Q4: Why choose TestprepKart JEE online coaching?

Q5: How can students parents or guardians meet and interact with teachers in JEE online coaching?

Q6: Does TestprepKart also provide hard copy study material for JEE along with online classes?
  JEE Main & Advance Preparation Resources:

JEE Physics JEE Chemistry JEE Mathematics
Mathematics In Physics Atom & Molecules Relations
Unit, Dimension & Measurement Atomic Structure Sets Theory
Motion In One Dimension Chemical Bonding Continuity
Circular Motion Solutions Differentiability
Projectile Motion Solid State Functions
Newtons Law of Motion Gaseous State Limits
Friction Nuclear Chemistry Differentiation
Work, Energy & Power Chemical Equilibrium Application of Derivative
Rotational Motion Thermodynamics & Thermochemistry Difinite Integrals
Gravitation Chemical Kinetics Indefinite Integrals
Properties of Bulk Matter Redox Reaction Area Under The Curve
Surface Tension Electrochemistry Differential Equations
Simple Harmonic Motion Surface Chemistry Indices & Surds
Wave Motion Purification Logarithm
Transmission of Heat Organic Chemistry Partial Fractions
  Electrostatics Aliphatic Hydrocarbons Complex Numbers
Capacitor Aromatic Hydrocarbons Progression
Current Electricity & Heating Effect Halogen Derivatives Quadratic Equation
Electromagnetic Induction & Alt. Current Hydroxy Compounds Ethers Permutation & Combination
Alternating Current Aldehydes & Ketones Binomial Theorem
Kinetic Theory of Gases Carboxylic Acids & Derivatives Exponential Logarithmic Series
Atomic Structure Nitrogen Containing Compounds Determinants
Electron, Photon & X-Ray Polymers Matricies
Nuclear Physics Bio Molecules Binary Operations
Solid Semi Conductor Chemistry In Action Computing
Valve Electronics Periodic Classification of Element Regular Cartesian Coordinate
Electromagnetic Waves Extraction of Metals Straight Lines
Optical Instrument S & P Block Elements Ellipse
Optics Photometry D & F Block Element Hyperbola
Reflection of Light Coordination Chemistry Parabola
Refraction of Light Chemical Analysis Vectors
Wave Optics Coordinate Geometry
Trigonometrical Ratio Function Identities
Trigonometrical Equations
Inequations
Height & Distances
Inverse Trigonometrical Functions
Hyperbolic Functions
Probability
Correlation Regression
  Measure of Central Tendency
Statistics
Dynamics
Numerical Methods
Linear Programming
  About The Author

Abhinav Kapoor

An IIT-Madras alumnus with CS as a specialization, An avid education blogger and counselor for students who wants to pursue JEE.
  TestprepKart is a leading online coaching provider for students across the globe for JEE. Here at TestprepKart we don't just believe in coaching students, but we believe in grooming student, counseling them, preparing them and above all help them understand and clearing their concepts which matters the most. Now available for students in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, Tunisia etc. for entrance exam preparation.

