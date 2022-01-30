Every natural ecosystem works in balance. An ecosystem is a community made up of all the living things in an area. Which in a way affect each other and the environment. If you damage any part of the ecosystem, it has a knock-on effect on all other parts of the system. Damage to habitats, caused by deforestation, can have a disastrous effect. Not only on the species living in that habitat but also on the planet. Trees help prevent climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Burning forests releases carbon. Removing trees increases the amount of CO2 left in the atmosphere, leading to global warming.Is Environmental Conservation the need of the hour on earth? https://shouts.site/is-environmental-conservation-the-need-of-the-hour-on-earth/