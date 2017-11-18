Ambuja Cement
Introduction Ambuja Cements Ltd. (ACL) is one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India. The Company, initia...
Product Portfolio Ambuja Cement Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) Ambuja Plus
Marketing Segmentation ACL adopts market segmentation on following basis. Trade segment: It is the biggest segment, which ...
Pricing Policy Price decides the market share and profitability. ACL follows two types of pricing policy. A. Cost oriented...
Distribution Channels The channel of distribution of ACL is as under • Manufacturer • Distributor • Dealer • Consumer Sub ...
Sales Promotions ACL adopts various types of sales promotion tools like discounts, gifts, and some other incentives and so...
Field Assignment
Gayatri Traders (Ambuja Retailer) Ambuja retailer since last 2 years. Previous contract - J K Laksmi cement, shift to Ambu...
Sarthak Pulse mall (Site Visit) Location of project - Kudasan Period of project – 2.5 years Brands of cement used – Ultrat...
Ambuja cement
Ambuja cement
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ambuja cement

8 views

Published on

Ambuja cement

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ambuja cement

  1. 1. Ambuja Cement
  2. 2. Introduction Ambuja Cements Ltd. (ACL) is one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India. The Company, initially called Ambuja Cements Ltd., was founded by Narotam Sekhsaria in 1983 with a partner, Suresh Neotia. Sekhsaria’s business acumen and leadership skills put the company on a fast track to growth. The Company commenced cement production in 1986. The global cement major Holcim acquired management control of ACL in 2006. Holcim today holds little over 50% equity in ACL. The Company is currently known as Ambuja Cements Ltd. All the primary procedure was completed land acquisition procedures were completed in early May 1983. take the possession of the land and legal proceeding by the villagers compelled the management planned project and management decided to locate the project at village RAWAN, BHATAPARA in RAIPUR District.
  3. 3. Product Portfolio Ambuja Cement Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) Ambuja Plus
  4. 4. Marketing Segmentation ACL adopts market segmentation on following basis. Trade segment: It is the biggest segment, which covers 60% of ACL market. It is the segment of the retailers where brand identification, quality of product and market penetration play very important role. Builder: It is the second largest segment and very effective segment in cement marketing of builders. Builders generally purchase in large quality so price and credit policy plays vital for this segment. Government & institution: Government & institution agencies are the largest consumer contribution about 25-30% of all India cement consumption.
  5. 5. Pricing Policy Price decides the market share and profitability. ACL follows two types of pricing policy. A. Cost oriented pricing B. Competition oriented pricing The price of product is Rs. 250 per bag. They give 30 days of credit facility to reputed agency and 2% of cash discount if the payment is made with in one week.
  6. 6. Distribution Channels The channel of distribution of ACL is as under • Manufacturer • Distributor • Dealer • Consumer Sub dealer • Consumer ACL directly to the consumer sales cement only when the order is in huge quantity. These consumers include Government public sector organization, private organization, etc.
  7. 7. Sales Promotions ACL adopts various types of sales promotion tools like discounts, gifts, and some other incentives and sometimes company send their dealers and distributors on tour. ACL has adopted 3 levels of sales promotion as under A. At a Dealer level B. At a Salesman level C. At a Consumer level
  8. 8. Field Assignment
  9. 9. Gayatri Traders (Ambuja Retailer) Ambuja retailer since last 2 years. Previous contract - J K Laksmi cement, shift to Ambuja due to demand . Supply Source - Sources Cement directly from Regional distributor. Maximum sales - Diwali Season Customers – Contractors and individuals who need small quantities. Schemes – Incentives based on annual sales Credit period of 30 days Discount on early lumpsum payment Major brands – Ultratech & Ambuja Monthly sales – approx. 900 bags (50 kg bags at Rs 315 per bag) Margin on sales - Rs 3 per bag. Loyal to brand Other products – Dr Fixit Construction chemicals, construction materials, pipes etc.
  10. 10. Sarthak Pulse mall (Site Visit) Location of project - Kudasan Period of project – 2.5 years Brands of cement used – Ultratech (70%) , Hathi & Siddhi (30%). Factors for preference – Brand Image & quality (cube testing). Supply of cement – Directly from company Cost – Rs 6200 per tonne Project is outsourced to contract builder. Most prefered brand – Ultratech due to experience and brand image local brands avoided due to higher cost Decision power – the choice of materials for project rests with civil engineer of main builder.

×