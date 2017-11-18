About Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a leading cement manufacturer and supplier on the Indian soil and it is a part of the conglom...
most efficient, sustainable and innovative cement companies in the world. This spirit of “I CAN” also finds expression ins...
The company adopted a sustainable rural marketing model in 2007 to provide technical assistance in building rural infrastr...
Ambuja Cements has a varied pricing strategy based on demand, product type, industry trend and competition. This sector ha...
week-2016, showcase solutions at Green Building Congress 2016, 7th Vibrant Gujrat Summit 2015. It also organised Ambuja Ja...
1. High growth in Cement Industry: India is the second leading cement producer in the world. The country’s cement producti...
It has coverage of more than 48000 distributors, retailers, wholesalers, resellers across the kith & kin of the country. I...
company came into existence in 1984. Ambuja Cements is a classic example of a successful commodity branding. Indian cement...
brand recall will give the edge for the brands. Branding can change the perception of consumers towards commodity. The poi...
 Mortar Testing  Normal consistency of Cement  Initial & Final Setting Time of Cement  Marsh Cone Test  Fineness of C...
1. HolcimCone TM - HolcimConeTM is an application-based testing methodology developed to assess the rheological and mechan...
National learning and training initiatives Another initiative aimed at the AEC community is the National Learning and Trai...
AKC aims to provide AEC professionals with the following services:  Material library  Reference portal  Professional su...
  1. 1. About Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a leading cement manufacturer and supplier on the Indian soil and it is a part of the conglomerate LafargeHolcim. It was initiated in 1983 as Gujarat Ambuja Cements Ltd. and acquired by Holcim Ltd. In 2006. With the famous philosophy “I CAN” it goes on to provide a sustainable approach in cement manufacturing which is thought to be an industry hampering the environment than building it. Ambuja Cements has got annual capacity of 29+ million tonnes which it achieves with 5 manufacturing units, 8 grinding units, 4 bulk cement terminals spread across the country. It has annual revenues worth Rs. 9638 crores. The headquarters of the company is situated in Mumbai. Ambuja Cements has got five subsidiaries of which four are located in India and one in Nepal. It has a majority stake in ACC cements. Ambuja Cements Ltd(ACL) was incorporated in the year 1981 as Ambuja Cements Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the public sector Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) and Narottam Sekhsaria & Associates. The brand story Ambuja Cement was founded in 1983 by Narotam Sekhsaria and Suresh Neotia, two traders with very little knowledge of cement or manufacturing. What made up for this lack was their farsightedness: Anticipating that cement would be a critical resource for a developing economy like India, they invested in a state-of-the-art cement plant in Gujarat and went on to build a trusted cement brand that has become synonymous with quality and strength. The pioneering spirit of the founders manifests today in Ambuja Cement’s “I CAN” spirit. It is this desire to push boundaries and achieve results that has enabled the company to become one of India’s foremost cement companies. And this premier status got a boost in 2005 – Ambuja Cements (as the company was known then) and another premier Indian cement company, ACC Limited, became a part of the reputed Holcim group of Switzerland. Later, in 2015, Holcim Limited and Lafarge SA came together in a merger of equals to form LafargeHolcim – the new world leader in building materials. The spirit of “I CAN” From a single plant with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per annum in 1986 to a cement giant with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units with a total capacity of 29.65 million tonnes in 2016, the company has come a long way in only 30 years of its existence. The first cement plant was set up in a record time of two years, an illustration of the “I CAN” philosophy which continues to inspire and motivate the company to become one of the
  2. 2. most efficient, sustainable and innovative cement companies in the world. This spirit of “I CAN” also finds expression inside Ambuja Cement in its philosophy of letting its employees set their own goals and giving them the freedom to achieve them. This autonomous work culture creates an environment which is conducive to growth and sets no limits to excellence and efficiency. It is this work culture which has enabled Ambuja Cement to maintain the highest standards of quality over the past 30 years. In 2010, the company received an ISO 9001:2008 certification for quality, an ISO 14001:2004 certification for environmental systems and OHSAS 18001:2007 by BSI (UK). Cementing the culture of innovation Ambuja Cement has encouraged its people to find ingenious solutions to seemingly intractable problems: When the cost of transporting cement by road seemed expensive, it became the first Indian company to use the sea to transport cement in bulk. In 1993, a whole system was set up to conquer the lucrative cement market in Mumbai. An all-weather port was built at Muldwarka, Gujarat, just 8km from the company’s Ambujanagar plant, which became a benchmark for the industry. Over the years, many companies have followed Ambuja Cement’s lead and today about 10% cement travels by this route. There’s more on the “I CAN” front: when the weather posed a challenge, the company tunneled through three mountains to build a conveyor belt to transport limestone while ensuring minimum damage to the environment; when current operational practices required it to stop work after every 65 days, Ambuja engineers kept their plants running for a record 156- plus days with their sheer ingenuity and grit. Firm belief in the betterment of the world, society and its people It’s not just the indomitable spirit of its people that have led the company to scale new heights but also the realization that betterment of the society lies in empowering and enriching its people. The first Ambuja Knowledge Centre was set up in 2009 to serve as a knowledge sharing platform for architects, engineers and construction professionals. AKC aims to create a repository of resources in the field of cement and concrete and also to enrich and educate people. In 2008, the company adopted a goal of ‘Zero Harm’ working environment. It allocated resources to strengthen its Occupational Hazard and Safety (OH&S) Management System. This goal helped Ambuja Cement win the OH&S Excellence Awards 2014. Embracing sustainability, one step at a time The company’s community outreach programme, measures for sustainability and water conservation, agricultural interventions project and its environment protection measures conform to the standards set by the world’s best. Ambuja Cement is the only cement company in India to be four times water positive.
  3. 3. The company adopted a sustainable rural marketing model in 2007 to provide technical assistance in building rural infrastructure and impart training skills to villagers. In the same year, Suresh K Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Cement, was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his contribution to Indian Business and Industry. In 2009, Ambujanagar won the 'Best Environmental Excellence in Plant Operation’ a national award by NCBM. Ambuja Cement has also been conferred with the National Award for outstanding pollution control by the Prime Minister of India. The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) recognised Ambuja Cement’s efforts to mould their business to assimilate the principles of sustainability in 2012. Ambuja Cement was also conferred with a CII Sustainability Award 2012, presented by the President of India. The company has always focused on building a brand rather than just selling a commodity. And the Ambuja Giant, the company’s brand icon, is not just the symbol of the strength of their products but also their spirit of “I CAN”. (http://www.ambujacement.com/about-ambuja/the-brand-story) Marketing Mix: Product: Ambuja Cement is a leader in cement manufacturing in India. The main product for Ambuja Cement is cement which is well suited for Indian environment. In cement products 93% consists of PPC cement i.e. Portland Pozzolana Cement. Ambuja Cements has a special cement designed for the needs of roofs known as Ambuja Plus Roof Special. It also provides construction materials under the product name Alccofine Micro Materials which used in various large infrastructure projects such as bridges, flyovers, dams etc. It also provides other specialised building materials such as RailCem, mineral admixtures, Dirk Pozzocrete, Powercem and cement grout for specific requirements of large projects. This gives an insight in the offering in the Ambuja Cements marketing mix product strategy. Apart from this Ambuja Cements provides customized services to individuals, masons, contractors, architects and engineers. The individuals are provided with basic services, products and even expert site services such as mix proportioning, concrete testing etc by Ambuja Cements. The masons and contractors are provided not only with their products but also with services such as skill enhancement workshops, certification, soft skill programmes and updates latest from the industry. The architects and engineers are provided with a variety of products and specialised training, workshops, technical lectures, customised solutions, mix design trials, onsite support team. Price:
  4. 4. Ambuja Cements has a varied pricing strategy based on demand, product type, industry trend and competition. This sector has a competitive pricing strategy although majority of fluctuations are dependent on the prices of raw materials, taxes imposed by the government, transportation costs, demand and intensity of competition in certain region. Since cement is not a one-time one unit buy product. Sales of Ambuja Cements products is dependent in providing discounts on the purchasing quantity of bulk orders which range from 200 bags to 1000 bags or more and hence the prices vary accordingly from as low as Rs. 245/ bag to Rs. 325/bag. As quality is almost similar among the competitors price differences are hardly ranging from Rs. 5- Rs. 20 per bag and hence quite less to differentiate. Since this industry faces tax fluctuations and demand fluctuations, production is affected hugely and whole industry gets affected as a whole where the smaller players find it difficult to survive. This gives an overview of the pricing strategy in the marketing mix of Ambuja Cements. Place: Ambuja cement is reaching its customers through its well distributed network of dealers, sales offices and warehouses present across the country. The Ambuja Cements sales offices have dedicated sales team which looks after the customers which can be basic for individuals to specialized service to engineers or contractors. Ambuja Cements has across the country 4 captive ports and 4 bulk cement terminals to supply efficiently to the various needs of the customer present across the country. Ambuja Cements has a network of 48000+ retailers and dealers with whom it has built trust and hence is able to convert sales and stand out in the situation of stiff competition. With all this it has been able to gain market share in major places in west and south such as Mumbai, Cochin and Surat. Ambuja Cements also monitors it presence and growth all across the country through Net Promoter Score which helps it to focus on the problematic sectors more. It also is providing technical help with the help of 300 civil engineers and 27 Ambuja Knowledge Centres which work closely with the contractor, masons and individuals. Ambuja Cements also was able to reach to 20000 contractors through the mobile apps which also provide training and technical knowledge and in the way build relationship with them. Promotion: Ambuja Cement has tried to gain customer mindshare with the help of its series of ad campaigns which have been running through years. Ambuja Cements has also associated with the wrestler Khali in its recent advertisement in 2015 and was quite a hit. Ambuja Cement uses all media to create brand awareness in its marketing mix promotion strategy. Ambuja Cements also takes part in variety of event and campaigns to build relations with its customers as well as show case its research and development by providing innovative solutions at various global and national platforms. Some noteworthy events are Ambuja Cements took part in Make in India
  5. 5. week-2016, showcase solutions at Green Building Congress 2016, 7th Vibrant Gujrat Summit 2015. It also organised Ambuja Jaipur Marathon 2014. Ambuja also stands out by supporting various CSR initiatives through its Ambuja Cement Foundation. This Foundation has supported various schools and setting up Institutes for skill development such as Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institutes. Hence, this completes the Ambuja Cements marketing mix. SWOT Analysis Strengths: 1. Leading Cement Manufacturer in India: Ambuja Cements has been one of the leading Cement manufacturers in India. Even though there have been significant capacity additions in the industry and a slow demand growth in India. 2. Strong dealer network: Ambuja Cements has a strong dealer network, which has helped the company to withstand intense competition. 3. Extremely strong in west: The company has a very strong network on the west coast which has supported sustainable strong market position in Mumbai, Surat and Cochin. There are pockets which are covered majorly by Ambuja cement only. 4. Cost advantage through infrastructure: Ambuja has made its processes more efficiently and soured low priced inputs through which it has been able to achieve a cost advantage. 5. Excellent financial backing: Ambuja cements is known to be a financially sound company. Its financial resources were further increased when HOLCIM (another major player in infrastructure) invested in Ambuja. 6. Marketing consistency: There are two ads of Ambuja which are legendary. First is the tagline “Iss cement mein jaan hai” which caught the attention of consumers all across. The second was the marketing campaign with the Great Khali which said that only Ambuja cement could make homes that dont get destroyed even for khali. The brand has picked the quality of “strength” very well and portrayed it regularly and consistently. Weaknesses: 1. Heavily dependent on Indian market: Ambuja been geographically concentrated depending heavily on the Indian market for its revenues. In FY2014, the company earned 99.5 percent from the Indian market. 2. Lack of product diversification: Unlike many competitors, Ambuja does not have diversified product range. This reduces its potential to expand its market share. 3. Known more for small works: While Ultratech focuses on large contracts and huge buildings, Ambuja is known more for repair works and hence it loses out its brand image where the builder lobby is concerned. Opportunity:
  6. 6. 1. High growth in Cement Industry: India is the second leading cement producer in the world. The country’s cement production is expected to grow at high speed. This creates an opportunity for Ambuja to tap the demand created. 2. Investment on infrastructure to grow: The investment in infrastructure is expected and has this creates demand for cement in the country. The planning commission had predicted an investment of $1 trillion during the 12th five-year plan. 3. Benefits due to GST: Cement Industry is going to be benefited with GST as overall taxation going to drop from current 25 per cent to about 18 per cent. Also, logistics cost is also to be decreased by GST. 4. Make in India: With the government’s initiatives to increase production in India, Ambuja, being a core India company, can see many advantages. 5. Increase production: The cement industry runs on the basis of “Who can produce the most”. As on date, Ultratech has the highest production capacity. But even Ultratech runs out of supply at times and the demand is high. Thus, an increased production can help the brand reach new heights. Threats: 1. Litigation for cartelization in the industry: After the complaints from Builders Association of India (BAI), the Competition Commission of India (CCI) published an order to stop cartelization in the Cement Industry. 2. Intense Competition: There is a lot of competition in the cement industry for Indian as well global companies. This allows limited market share in the industry. Marketing strategy Competitive advantage – Cost Leadership: With wide scale of operations, company has achieved cost leadership in activities such as Manufacturing, Logistic, procurement, Supply chain management etc. which is helping the company in being competitively ahead of its competitors. Use of Low Cost-Pet Coke: In the manufacturing facilities fuel mix plays a critical role in overall operational cost, a well-balanced fuel mix with 65-70% Petcoke & domestic/imported coal is helping the company in the same. Strong Group: The Ambuja Cements is the part of the reputed Holcim group of Switzerland, the company which later on merged in equal proportion with Lafarge SA to form LafargeHolcim- the world leader in building materials. The company has been transformed from having a single plant with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per annum in 1986 to cement giant with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units. Distribution strategy –
  7. 7. It has coverage of more than 48000 distributors, retailers, wholesalers, resellers across the kith & kin of the country. It covers key locations across the different regions with its physical infrastructure such as 5 integrated plants, 9 Kilns, 17.7 Clinkerisation Capacity (MTPA), 8 Grinding Units, 3 Bulk Cement Terminals, 1 Loading Port, 1 Cement Grinding Capacity (MTPA) 29.7 Ships 10 Brand equity – Ambuja Cements has won various prestigious awards for its operational efficiency and social initiatives such as National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Social awareness award 2016-17 by Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FMI), YES Bank natural capital award -2017, CII National Award for excellence in water management 2017. Its innovative and simple advertisements have helped the company in increasing in TOMA (top of mind awareness) thereby increasing the share of wallet and share of heart. Competitive analysis – Capacity utilization plays a major role in the industry in which Ambuja Cements operates. With Pan India Footprint of 63 million tonnes and capacity utilization of more than 70%, the company is giving head-on competition to other players in the market. The companies operating in the industry compete based on the factors such as reach in the market, production capacity, brand image, price range and product portfolio. Some of the competitors of Ambuja Cement are Prism Cements Limited, Shree Cement, The Indian Cement and Ultratech Cement. Market analysis – Rapid urbanisation, Infrastructure development, affordable housing, RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) for protecting rights of homebuyers, GST (Goods & services tax), Re- monetization are some of the demand drivers for the Cement industry while the factors such as labour cost, unsold inventory, seasonal demand pattern, Government regulations are some of the factors affecting the companies operating in the industry. Customer analysis – Customers of Ambuja Cements consist of Retail as well as B2B customers such as Resellers, distributors, architects, government bodies, and wholesalers. Although there are channels through which customer can purchase the cement but the selection of the right cement mostly depends on the suggestions of builders or the Masons. Branding Ambuja Cements formerly Gujarat Ambuja is one of India's largest cement brands. The
  8. 8. company came into existence in 1984. Ambuja Cements is a classic example of a successful commodity branding. Indian cement market is different from the rest of the world because the largest segment of buyers of cement in India is the individual home owners rather than the institutions. Although this scenario is witnessing a change due to the boom in the organized realty sector, individual home owners form a significant segment that no cement marketers can ignore. Although these individuals shell out the money to purchase cement, they are not the decision makers in the buying process. The intermediaries like the contractors , masons etc take up the role of the influencer/decision makers in the purchase of this product. Since the consumers view this product as a commodity, the involvement of ordinary home owners in the purchase. Ambuja Cements is one of the companies that realized the potential of brand as a differentiator. Even in the eighties, Ambuja cements started its activities for building the brand. Infact according to Superbrands report, Ambuja cements is the first cement brand to start advertising in television. Ambuja Cements also used the outdoors extensively to reinforce the brand image and enhance brand recall. Ambuja Cements also focused on influencing the other players in the business like the contractors/masons and engineers through camps and meets. These initiatives helped Ambuja to charge a premium over other brands. With the competition hotting up from Grasim + Ultratech, Ambuja Cements could hold on to its share because of the brand equity it had created over these years. While branding the cement commodity, Ambuja Cements concentrated on its core brand promise of " Strength ". All through its campaigns, the brand was very consistent on reinforcing its positioning as the " Strongest " cement . The brand was also very clever in selecting a unique logo. Commodities are boring products . But for smart marketers, this is also an opportunity to make a difference. Ambuja cements bought in lot of humor to this (otherwise) boring product. Most of its campaigns are humorous which makes the consumers stick to the advertisements . The ad which I like most is the ad where the brothers (Boman Irani) try to break the wall which they put up to separate their houses when they were fighting with each other. These ads reinforce the core positioning of Ambuja as a strong cement. Strength is a very highly relevant attribute as far as customer is concerned. While branding a commodity, the critical question is whether these ads can influence the consumers to change their commodity mindset towards this category. The answer is definitely affirmative. I have noticed many home owners directly procuring these products for their home construction because they don't trust the contractors. In these scenarios, high
  9. 9. brand recall will give the edge for the brands. Branding can change the perception of consumers towards commodity. The point is to create a compelling reason to do so. (http://marketingpractice.blogspot.in/2009/10/ambuja-cements-branding-commodity.html) Researchand innovation Ambuja Cement's strong credentials in research, development, and innovation have helped it develop new products and services tailored to the needs of its customers. Innovation has been the hallmark of Ambuja Cement since its inception. The company's strong credentials in research and development, and innovation have led to the development of new products and services to better serve the needs of its customers. Concrete Futures Laboratory A one-of-a-kind initiative by Ambuja Cement, the Concrete Futures Laboratory (CFL) is a one-stop solution for the Architect, Engineer and Construction professionals (AEC) community to 'test, learn and experience' cement and concrete. Compliant with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005, there are currently eight CFLs functional across India. Four CFLs have been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Testing 1. Physical testing of construction materials CFL conducts physical testing of construction materials which includes testing of cement and aggregates as per IS specifications. Following are the tests conducted on coarse and fine aggregates, and on concrete under NABL accreditation at the CFL laboratory:  Sieve Analysis  DLBD  Water Absorption  Surface Moisture  Material Passing through 75 micron sieve  Elongation & Flakiness Index  Specific Gravity  Concrete Cube Testing services In addition to the above, the following tests are also conducted:  Rapid Chloride Penetration Test
  10. 10.  Mortar Testing  Normal consistency of Cement  Initial & Final Setting Time of Cement  Marsh Cone Test  Fineness of Cement by Blaine’s Method  Slump Cone Test  Compaction Factor Test  Flow Table Test  V Funnel Test  U Tube Test 2. Non Destructive Testing 3. Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity 4. Rebound Hammer Test Concrete Mix Design Services CFL offers the following concrete mix design services:  Normal concrete grades up to M55  High strength and High performance concrete above M55 grade  Normal consistency of cement  Self-compacting Concrete  Fiber Reinforced Concrete  Light-weight Concrete and Heavy-density Concrete  Dry-lean Concrete and Pavement Quality Concrete  High Volume Fly Ash Concrete  Concrete Mix for Hollow & Solid Blocks Special tests at CFL Due to non-availability of natural sand and the environmental hazards associated with mining of sand, the industry has found another alternative for natural sand, called M-sand, to meet the requirements of the construction industry. CFL conducts different tests to ascertain and compare the performance of natural sand as well as different types of M-sand available in the market.
  11. 11. 1. HolcimCone TM - HolcimConeTM is an application-based testing methodology developed to assess the rheological and mechanical performance of concrete. In a simplified approach, HolcimConeTM testing will help assess the workability and strength development of a concrete by testing its mortar. 2. HolcimBlu TM - Methylene Blue test methods are standardised to quantify clay contamination in sand used for concrete production. HolcimBlu™ helps to raise awareness about contamination and ways to overcome/solve issues created by clay. 3.HolcimShapeTM - The test helps to characterise the shape of sand, one of the main quality parameters of sand. The tests do not directly assess the water demand of sand; instead it assesses its particle nature, which together with other sand properties (gradation, clay content), influences the performance in application. (http://www.ambujacement.com/product-and-services/research-and- innovation) Ambuja Knowledge Initiative Ambuja Knowledge Initiative, endeavours to enhance and expand the knowledge base of the Architects, Engineers and Construction (AEC) professionals. Ambuja Knowledge Centres, a bespoke initiative, aims to advance the knowledge of construction professionals through sharing. The initiative serves as a platform to share information, create interaction and provide inspiration to the AEC community. It also seeks to evolve an experiential and exhaustive understanding of cement, and encourage innovation within the field.
  12. 12. National learning and training initiatives Another initiative aimed at the AEC community is the National Learning and Training Initiative. This will help professionals expand their knowledge about concrete and the innovative ways it can be put to use. Through a series of lectures, studios and workshops, training sessions, and interactions with experts in the field, AEC professionals can learn about innovative new products and technologies. An interaction with world renowned engineer William Frazier Baker, also known as Bill Baker, was organised by Ambuja Knowledge Centre - Mumbai. Ambuja Knowledge Centre Ambuja Knowledge Centres (AKC) serve as a knowledge sharing platform for construction professionals. Currently, 27 AKC are operational in various parts of the country. AKCs help in advancing the knowledge of professionals through practical workshops and also function as experience centres that promote and offer solutions for cement and concrete applications.
  13. 13. AKC aims to provide AEC professionals with the following services:  Material library  Reference portal  Professional support/guide availability  Inspire usage of product/material  Allow a hands-on experience on cement concrete  Allow a broad understanding of opportunities and resource for the same  One stop shop for ideas AKC locations in India (http://www.ambujacement.com/product-and-services/ambuja-knowledge-initiative)

