Scrapfitt ppt 1

"WE ARE INNOVATIVE STARTUP COMPANY“ Scapfitt is the innovative startup with a bull’s eye vision whose only ambition is to ...
WHAT WE DO? "WE HAVE WORLDWIDE BUSINESS" SCRAPFITT: A NEW WAY TO BUY, SELL AND TRADE IN THE SCRAP INDUSTRY!" Scrapfitt is ...
OUR UNIQUENESS • Website and Android based easy to use interface. • Verified and Professional Vendors carrying ID card and...
• Book orders by Web or Android application • Verified Pickup boy • Saves Time • Contributes to Environment • Helps to Nat...
CONTACT US info@scrapfitt.com support@scrapfitt.com http://scrapfitt.com/ +919175057876 HEAD OFFICE: Plot No B-3/14, Opp. ...
Thank You http://scrapfitt.com/
Scrap Fitt -Garbage sell

  1. 1. "WE ARE INNOVATIVE STARTUP COMPANY“ Scapfitt is the innovative startup with a bull’s eye vision whose only ambition is to serve our nation folks with a Go Green Environment. We are creative organization that promotes citizens with the facility to sell their garbage and pay online/cash directly to the vendor. We offer the best way for people to sell their garbage to businesses, organizations, homes, and schools at their doorstep. ABOUT US
  2. 2. WHAT WE DO? "WE HAVE WORLDWIDE BUSINESS" SCRAPFITT: A NEW WAY TO BUY, SELL AND TRADE IN THE SCRAP INDUSTRY!" Scrapfitt is a revolutionary platform that allows buyers and sellers from Industry/Home to connect directly, check prices online, exchange documents securely and confidentially, and make deals happen faster and more efficiently. With Scrapfitt, sellers and buyers manage their profiles and membership info, read product and seller reviews, conduct direct trades and leave feedback. All these features are made simple, with easy access, available through Android application. Overall, the platform allows for transparency and efficiency in the buying and selling process, eliminating communication barriers and simplifying the process. ABOUT US
  3. 3. OUR UNIQUENESS • Website and Android based easy to use interface. • Verified and Professional Vendors carrying ID card and Uniform On Duty. • Secured Payment gateway for Cashless transaction. • Google Map Based Live Tracking & Location Selection. • Regular Updates on Scrap Prices from various states. • Highly Complex Algorithms used to secure transactions. SERVICES
  4. 4. • Book orders by Web or Android application • Verified Pickup boy • Saves Time • Contributes to Environment • Helps to Nation • Provides 24/7 dedicated customer support • Opportunities for: Seller, Vendor, Franchise, Investor, Sponsor & Advertiser • SERVICES TO: Home, Society, Institute, Shop / Mall, Bank, Corporate Office BENEFITS
  5. 5. CONTACT US info@scrapfitt.com support@scrapfitt.com http://scrapfitt.com/ +919175057876 HEAD OFFICE: Plot No B-3/14, Opp. Indorama Gate No.3 , Butibori MIDC ,Dist. Nagpur BRANCH OFFICE: Gala no -3 Jan Ekta Welfare Soc , Islam Compoun Hindustan Naka, Charkop, Kandivli (W) Opp , Sanghavi INDL Estate Mumbai
  6. 6. Visit Us
  7. 7. Thank You http://scrapfitt.com/

