Jun. 20, 2022
Technology

Are you a mid-level developer or an architect who's curious about API Security and how to achieve it? In that case, we're excited to help!! Check out the slides and reach out to us.

Are you a mid-level developer or an architect who’s curious about API Security and how to achieve it? In that case, we’re excited to help!! Check out the slides and reach out to us.

Technology

Zero Trust Security in practice.pptx

  1. 1. 11-05-2022 Zero Trust Security in practice By Akshata Sawant
  2. 2. About Me! ● 5+ yrs of MuleSoft experience ● MuleSoft Ambassador & Meetup Leader - Mumbai, Manchester & London ● Speaker at MuleSoft Meetups, Salesforce TrailheadX & APIDays ● Written technical blogs at MuleSoft, Dzone, previous organizations ● Pre-sales, MuleSoft trainings, Mentoring, Technical Interview Panel https://www.linkedin.com/in/akshata-sawant-192a3a121/ 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. Enabling Application Network Investments in the application network pay dividends over time...
  7. 7. Zero Trust Security As per Gartner, API abuses will be the most frequent attack vector, resulting in data breaches
  8. 8. Why Zero Trust Security? ● Control exchange of data/metadata between all assets ● Authentication and authorization all the entities ● Security at application level or to the entire network ● Eliminate VPN ● Edge cutting security ● Improved security against advanced threats 8
  9. 9. Zero Trust Security with MuleSoft
  10. 10. Security Topology By MuleSoft 10 1 2 3
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. Key Takeaways ● What is MuleSoft? ● Learned about Zero Trust Security ● Layered Security approach and the Security Architecture ● How to implement Zero Trust Security with MuleSoft 12
  13. 13. Github Repository Link - ● https://github.com/akshatasawant9699/MuleSoft MuleSoft Docs - ● https://docs.mulesoft.com/anypoint-security/ ● https://docs.mulesoft.com/api-manager/2.x/latest-overview-concept ● https://docs.mulesoft.com/api-manager/2.x/policies-landing-page ● https://docs.mulesoft.com/api-manager/2.x/policies-ootb-landing-page ● https://docs.mulesoft.com/api-manager/2.x/policy-mule4-jwt-validation ● https://developer.mulesoft.com/tutorials-and-howtos/integrations/setup-oauth-and-openid- connect-with-okta-anypoint-studio 13
  14. 14. Q&A
  15. 15. Thank you

