Lose The Weight You Want Forever

Why is losing weight so difficult? The answer is relatively simple for those of us who have

added some extra weight we need to eat less and exercise more. So, why do we continually

find ourselves in the same place year after year carrying around more weight than we want

to?

The problem is that there are many nonconscious issues that often sabotage our best-laid

plans. This article will help you understand some of what may be preventing you from

making the forward progress that you want.