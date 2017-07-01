RÉSULTATS DU SONDAGE « LES FRANÇAIS DU QUÉBEC »
0.1% 0.4% 0.7% 1.6% 3.6% 3.9% 6.4% 6.5% 6.8% 7.2% 7.6% 8.1% 8.5% 11.1% 11.5% 16.1% Nombredepersonnes Région d'origine De q...
52% 23% 14% 11%
Nous contacter : Akova inc. : 001 418 614 0540 info@akova.ca Vos amis sont intéressés ? Partagez …
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sondage français installés au Québec

26 views

Published on

Des données statistiques sociales et professionnelles sur les français expatriés au Québec. Sondage réalisé en juin 2017.

Published in: Lifestyle
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sondage français installés au Québec

  1. 1. RÉSULTATS DU SONDAGE « LES FRANÇAIS DU QUÉBEC »
  2. 2. 0.1% 0.4% 0.7% 1.6% 3.6% 3.9% 6.4% 6.5% 6.8% 7.2% 7.6% 8.1% 8.5% 11.1% 11.5% 16.1% Nombredepersonnes Région d'origine De quelle région venez-vous?
  3. 3. 52% 23% 14% 11%
  4. 4. Nous contacter : Akova inc. : 001 418 614 0540 info@akova.ca Vos amis sont intéressés ? Partagez …

×