JUMANJI’S INNOVATION.pptx

Apr. 18, 2023
  1. 1. WELCOME TO JUMANJI’S INNOVATION MEMBER’S NAME: SYAFIQ IKHMAL (LEADER), WAEEZ, DANIAL, AZRI HAIKAL, AKMAL, YUSOFF, SYAKINAH, SYAHIRAH, FARHANIS, HANNANI, NURSOFEA, AZYYATI, SITI MASTURA, ELIYA.
  2. 2. I-STUDENT CALCULATOR
  3. 3. HAVE YOU EVER ENCOUNTER THIS PROBLEMS?  THE CALCULATOR COVER IS LOST  THEY CAN’T RECHECK THEIR CALCULATION HISTORY  ACCIDENTALLY DROPPING THE CALCULATOR  RUN OUT OF BATTERY
  4. 4. WE CAN SOLVE ALL THESE PROBLEM!!!! FOLDABLE CASE Most of students lost their calculator’s cover all the time. When they lost their cover, they may accidentally hit the any button and it can drain the battery without they even realize it. The solution for this problem, we suggest to come with the foldable casing for the calculator (like most of parent’s casing phone) With our innovation, we can prevent this problem.
  5. 5. Most students not really care about their calculator because they always rushing to the class or examination hall. They tend to drop their calculator which can cause the damage towards the calculator either in the inside or the outside of the calculator. With this shock-absorber material it can reduce the impact of a sudden drop. SHOCK-ABSORBER
  6. 6. Students accidentally tend to hit the ‘on’ button and lost all of their calculation history especially when it comes to hard core additional mathematical problems. This problems can stressed out the students. We have programmed our calculator by adding the memory card that can save students past calculations even though when they turn off their calculator. CALCULATION HISTORY
  7. 7. Some students especially for students who will take a big examination feel worried during their exam cause they already used the calculator for a long time. With our innovation they can recharge their calculator anytime they want by using a solar.  SOLAR
  8. 8. RM89.90/pcs! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FREE CASING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

