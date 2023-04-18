JUMANJI’S INNOVATION.pptx

3.
HAVE YOU EVER ENCOUNTER
THIS PROBLEMS?
THE CALCULATOR COVER IS LOST
THEY CAN’T RECHECK THEIR CALCULATION
HISTORY
ACCIDENTALLY DROPPING THE CALCULATOR
RUN OUT OF BATTERY
4.
WE CAN SOLVE ALL THESE
PROBLEM!!!! FOLDABLE CASE
Most of students lost their calculator’s cover all the time.
When they lost their cover, they may accidentally hit the any
button and it can drain the battery without they even realize
it. The solution for this problem, we suggest to come with
the foldable casing for the calculator (like most of parent’s
casing phone) With our innovation, we can prevent this
problem.
5.
Most students not really care about their calculator
because they always rushing to the class or
examination hall. They tend to drop their calculator
which can cause the damage towards the
calculator either in the inside or the outside of the
calculator. With this shock-absorber material it can
reduce the impact of a sudden drop.
SHOCK-ABSORBER
6.
Students accidentally tend to hit the ‘on’
button and lost all of their calculation history
especially when it comes to hard core
additional mathematical problems. This
problems can stressed out the students. We
have programmed our calculator by adding
the memory card that can save students past
calculations even though when they turn off
their calculator.
CALCULATION
HISTORY
7.
Some students especially for students
who will take a big examination feel
worried during their exam cause they
already used the calculator for a long
time. With our innovation they can
recharge their calculator anytime they
want by using a solar.
SOLAR