CAPABILITY STATEMENT The Darden Group, LLC is a construction management ﬁrm specializing in the management of large, compl...
BUILDING SUMMARY 4 Outpatient Clinics (500,000 Gross Square Feet (GSF)), New Hospital (700,000 GSF), 2 Parking Garages (1,...
Employer: Clark Construction Position: Project Manager • Managed all operations for the project • Change order management ...
Building 10 F-Wing Renovation converts 215,000 gross square feet, former patient care units on ﬂoors 2 through 13, to Bios...
$30M School modernization project consisting of two existing buildings (built in 1920 with a 1940 addition and 1960) combi...
• Project ﬁnished under budget and 2 months early • Project started as LEED Certiﬁed, ﬁnished LEED Gold • Lead the enhance...
New three-story high school project, totaling  roughly 425,000 sf will be constructed in two stages. In stage one; the exi...
Client Name: Carr America / MVPUMC Project: Mt. Vernon Place, NW Architect: SmithGroup Project Cost: $9M Date Completed: 2...
About The Darden Group, LLC: More than construction management firm

At The Darden Group, LLC we have four distinct customers who buy our services. The corporation who needs a subject matter expert to manage the construction or rebuilding of their physical infrastructure ranging from hospitals to schools, churches to office buildings, aviation to institutions. General contractors who need assistance managing their portfolio of work and who are looking to find minority subcontractors to participate on their project. Subcontractors looking to increase their efficiency and effectiveness on their current projects. We would consult with these subcontractors on operations and technical support. The fourth buyer of our services would be project managers and superintendents who enroll in our course: Effective Tools to be a Successful Contractor. Course Link: https://courses.dardengroupllc.com

Published in: Business
  1. 1. CAPABILITY STATEMENT The Darden Group, LLC is a construction management ﬁrm specializing in the management of large, complex commercial projects. DIFFERENTIATORS We provide exceptional quality, eﬃcient practices, and a proven track record for on-time and under budget performance. We can do it better than our competition with the proven processes we have put in place. We have experience in over 15 market sectors with over 21 years of experience building projects ranging from $10M to $1B. CODES & CERTIFICATIONS DUNS No: 057534235 CAGE Code: 8GTD0 NAICS: 236220, 541310, 561410 INDOT - Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) City of Indianapolis - Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) State of Indiana - Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Airport Concessions Disadvantage Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) National - Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBENC LEED Accredited Professional - LEED AP BD+C HubZone Certiﬁed CORE COMPETENCIES • Owner’s Representative • General Contractor Staﬀ Augmentation • Operational Support • Subcontractor Consultant • Construction Management Training • Public Speaker 0Indianapolis, IN !(317) 385-8954 %akilah@dardengroupllc.com #dardengroupllc.com AKILAH DARDEN, PRESIDENT - THE DARDEN GROUP, LLC
  2. 2. BUILDING SUMMARY 4 Outpatient Clinics (500,000 Gross Square Feet (GSF)), New Hospital (700,000 GSF), 2 Parking Garages (1,400 Cars), Central Utilities Plant (33,000 GSF), LEED Gold Employer: Gilbane Building Company Position: Project Manager, Scheduling and Billing Rep. • Scheduling Project Manager • GC Representative to Corps for Work-In-Place Review/Walk and Payment Applications • Managed changes (fragnets) within 38,000 activity cost and resource loaded schedule. • Change Order management and negotiations • Review of Subcontractors monthly work complete with Superintendents • Managed Owner monthly walk-thru verifying work-in-place Akilah Darden, MBA LEEP AP The Darden Group, LLC Ofﬁce: 317-385-8954 Email: akilah@dardengroupllc.com CAGE # 8GTD0 NAICS Codes: 236220, 541310, 561410 WBE, HUBZone, WOSB, MBE, DBE https://dardengroupllc.com https://courses.dardengroupllc.com Project Portfolio Ft. Belvoir Hospital, Ft. Belvoir, VA Client Name: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project: Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Ft. Belvoir, VA Project Cost: $996M Architect: HDR Size: 1,275,000 Square Feet Date Completed: August 2011 Type of construction: New Delivery method: CM at Risk Photo from Tricare.mil Photo from gilbaneco.com
  3. 3. Employer: Clark Construction Position: Project Manager • Managed all operations for the project • Change order management and negotiations • Community engagement and management • Management of subcontractors • Schedule creation, analysis, and execution • MEP Coordination, Testing, and Commissioning • Construction correspondent to St. Patrick’s Church Carroll Square - 975 F Street, NW Washington, DC 11-story, trophy class ofﬁce building incorporates four renovated late 19th century commercial townhouses and the facades of two others, a deﬁning architectural cupola, and a distinguished new structure accented with brick and stone. The project features subsidized studios for artists and a public art gallery. Located 10-feet away from historic St. Patrick’s Church Photo from akridge.com Carroll Square - 975 F Street, NW Client Name: Akridge Project: Carroll Square, Washington, DC Project Cost: $35M Architect: SmithGroup Size: 178,203 Square Feet Date Completed: August 2006 Type of construction: New Delivery method: CM at Risk Awards: Maryland/DC Chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Ofﬁce Properties (NAIOP) - “Best Urban Ofﬁce Building” of the year   Associated Builders and Contractors Award of Excellence for a Preservation Project Mayor’s Award for Historic Preservation Historic Preservation Ofﬁcer’s Award Association of General Contractor Award for Contractor of the Year for Commercial Buildings $20-40 million
  4. 4. Building 10 F-Wing Renovation converts 215,000 gross square feet, former patient care units on ﬂoors 2 through 13, to Biosafety Level 2 laboratories, lab support areas, and administrative ofﬁces. The renovation includes full interior and infrastructure renovations, including 4 ﬂoors of mechanical areas. Laboratories were designed to be ﬂexible, modular, and open spaces. Each ﬂoor includes conference, restrooms, and break room spaces. Employer: Gilbane Building Company Position: Project Manager • Managed all outstanding change orders: $20M • Created, Training, and Implemented the change order process, negotiation with Owner, Client, and Subcontractors • Less than 5 months on the project, $6M+ in changes were negotiated • Created schedule fragnets to incorporate ongoing changes in work. • Gilbane’s Employee Engagement Lead, created (3) programs • Women In Construction • Young Professional Group • Employee Social Committee Client Name: National Institutes of Health Interior Renovation Ofﬁce of Research Facilities (ORF) Project: F Wing Renovation, Bethesda, MD Architect: LSY Architects Project Cost: $120M Size: 215,000 Gross Square Feet Date Completed: 2015 Type of construction: Renovation Delivery method: CM at Risk Certiﬁcation: LEED Gold Akilah Darden, MBA LEEP AP Nationally Recognized 2015 40 Under 40 by Building Design & Construction Magazine “Super Mom, Super Executive” ——————— 2020 Award Recognition for Business & Industry by The Center for Leadership Development (CLD) ——————— 2020 Shot Caller Award by ACE Mentor of America, Indiana Afﬁliate Board of Directors National Institutes of Health Photo from nih.gov
  5. 5. $30M School modernization project consisting of two existing buildings (built in 1920 with a 1940 addition and 1960) combined to form one new school with a new gymnasium, cafeteria, and auditorium. This project became one of DC Public Schools ﬁrst LEED for Schools certiﬁed facilities. The school was completed on a tight and very restrictive site surrounded by high-end condominiums, low- income housing, and a senior living residences. Employer: Gilbane Building Company Position: Project Manager • Lead all construction operations to include scheduling, progress/operations meetings, documentation, presentations • Led all cost management, change orders, and negotiations • Project scope increased by $2M HD Cooke Elementary School Client Name: DCPS / OPEFM Project: HD Cooke Elementary School, Adams Morgan, DC Type of construction: Renovation, Restoration, New Construction Architect: Quinn Evans Delivery Method: Design-Build Project Cost: $32M Size: 80,000 square feet restoration Date Completed: 2010 Certiﬁcation: LEED Gold Photos by cSpan Photography
  6. 6. • Project ﬁnished under budget and 2 months early • Project started as LEED Certiﬁed, ﬁnished LEED Gold • Lead the enhanced commissioning efforts • Received LEED Accredited Professional Certiﬁcation • Led efforts for Building As A Teaching Tool • Liaison for Advisory Neighborhood Council • Led school inclusion activities Arlington Free Clinic   $300,000 clinic renovation and restoration, located on the third ﬂoor of a medical ofﬁce building, was converted into a clinic space in 4-weeks. Employer: Clark Construction Position: Project Manager • Lead all construction operations, while managing the construction operations of Carroll Square • Created, maintained, and executed the project schedule • Managed all subcontractors • Post-tension slab, new ﬁxture installations • Completed all pre-construction and procurement  Awards: Association of General Contractors (AGC) Washington Contractor Award for Design/Build Contractors $150M+ Association of General Contractors (AGC) Washington Contractor Award for Sustainable Projects Design/ Build Contractors $150M+ Association of General Contractors (AGC) Washington Contractor Award for Safety Merit Awards Corporate Safety Program National Contractors $150M+ 2010 CMAA Project Achievement Award for Building Projects – Renovation/Modernization, Constructed Value Greater Than $15M Thomas & William Gilbane Award Winner Arlington Free Clinic Client Name: Arlington Free Clinic Project: Renovation of ofﬁce interior to clinic Project Cost: $300k Date Completed: 2004 Type of construction: Renovation Delivery method: CM at Risk Photos by cSpan Photography Photo from arlingtonfreeclinic.org
  7. 7. New three-story high school project, totaling  roughly 425,000 sf will be constructed in two stages. In stage one; the existing building was partially demolished for construction of the cistern and storm water management systems. The existing ball ﬁelds were also demolished for the construction of the new school which is located 10’ away from an existing pool house which will remain open until the new pool inside the new school is ready to occupy. The new school construction consists of many mixed use spaces for the community to include the Town Hall area, two gymnasiums, an Olympic size pool, a diving practice pool, a state-of-the-art theater, an outdoor amphitheater, and a new surface parking lot to name a new few of the features of this high school. In stage two, after the start of the school year, the existing school will be abated, demolished, and 400 geothermal wells will be installed. Upon completion of the installation of the geothermal wells, they will be buried and the new baseball, softball, and remaining   Employer: Gilbane Building Company Position: Project Manager, Owner’s Representative • Managed pre-construction: design, construction implementation, and FF&E • Lead operations team: Engineers, Project Managers, Owner • Led community engagement • Led schedule audits • Led cost audits, change order management, negotiations • Managed to 65% complete Wakefield High School Client Name: Arlington County Public Schools Project: Wakeﬁeld High School Architect: Bowie Gridley Architects Project Cost: $115M Size: 380,000 square feet Date Completed: 2015 Type of construction: New Construction Delivery method: CM at Risk, 2-phase construction Certiﬁcation: LEED Gold General Contractor: Forrester ConstructionPhoto by Bowie Gridley Photo by Forrester Construction
  8. 8. Client Name: Carr America / MVPUMC Project: Mt. Vernon Place, NW Architect: SmithGroup Project Cost: $9M Date Completed: 2008 Type of construction: Renovation/Restoration Delivery method: CM at Risk Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist Church 901 K Street, NW Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist Church Renovation and Restoration project in the heart of downtown DC consisted of renovating the 500 capacity sanctuary built in 1917, all new MEPS systems, installation of new elevator and wheelchair lift. The hundred year old stained art glass was restored to include specialized restorative granite patching, and new award-winning theater that seats 148. Client Name: Carr America Project: 901 K Street, NW Architect: SmithGroup Project Cost: $50M Type of construction: New Delivery method: CM at Risk Award (Church) ABC Excellence Award for Historic Preservation under $10 million Employer: Clark Construction Position: Project Manager for Church & Pre-Con for 901 K St. • Project Manager managing the pre-construction, scope creation and review, project set-up, and management of early trade packages for both projects 901K and Mt. Vernon Place) • Project Manager leading all construction operations from pre-construction, construction, scheduling, on-site hiring of specialized trades, MEPS commissioning to turn-key. • Led project team: Engineers, Superintendents, Subcontractors 

