About The Darden Group, LLC: More than construction management firm

At The Darden Group, LLC we have four distinct customers who buy our services. The corporation who needs a subject matter expert to manage the construction or rebuilding of their physical infrastructure ranging from hospitals to schools, churches to office buildings, aviation to institutions. General contractors who need assistance managing their portfolio of work and who are looking to find minority subcontractors to participate on their project. Subcontractors looking to increase their efficiency and effectiveness on their current projects. We would consult with these subcontractors on operations and technical support. The fourth buyer of our services would be project managers and superintendents who enroll in our course: Effective Tools to be a Successful Contractor. Course Link: https://courses.dardengroupllc.com