2. ASCVD and HF Outcomes.pptx

Feb. 02, 2023
2. ASCVD and HF Outcomes.pptx

Feb. 02, 2023
Health & Medicine

management of ASCVD patients with SGLT-2 Inhibitors.

management of ASCVD patients with SGLT-2 Inhibitors.

Health & Medicine
2. ASCVD and HF Outcomes.pptx

  1. 1. Holistic Approach to ASCVD and HF Risk in T2DM SGLT2-inhibition in Clinical Practice Dr Akhil Sharma MD,DM,FSCAI. Professor (Jr) Dept. of Cardiology KGMU Lucknow.
  2. 2. 100% People with T2DM 71% + Moderate CAD Risk 50% + High Risk for CAD 35% + Known CVD 18% Prior CV Event or Procedure Prevalence of CVD Risk in Indian Outpatient Setting of T2DM FACT India group. Presented at DiabetesIndia Conference. 2020 Feb. DI2020ABS0002. Secondary analysis of I CaRe for Diabetes database, involving 1,202 people with T2DM across 304 Diabetes OPDs in India. Risk-stratification for CAD is based on Age, Gender, Duration of diabetes, Hypertension, Smoking, Total- HDL cholesterol ratio, Family history of premature CVD, Neuropathy, and correlated with significant coronary artery stenosis on CT angiography, as well as ECG and Albuminuria positivity.
  3. 3. Adapted: Mohan V et al. Heart Asia. 2012:69-76. Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus and Cardiovascular Disease Arise from the Common Soil
  4. 4. 13.1 21.9 29.5 38.1 41.1 3.1 5.4 7.9 11.8 16.0 0 10 20 30 40 50 ≤ 5years >5 to 10 years >10 to 15 years >15 to 20 years >20 years Median QRISK3 Score Duration of T2DM Median QRISK3 Scores in Patients of T2DM and Healthy Adults Patient of T2DM Healthy Adult 3.7-fold 3.6-fold 3.4-fold 2.7-fold 2.3-fold  Presence of T2DM confers 2-4 fold increase in CVD risk, regardless of duration of T2DM  Majority of patients with >5-years of T2DM, have High CVD risk Ghosal S, et al. IHJ. 2020;72:119-22. Measure of Asymptomatic CVD Risk (MARK Survey) Survey performed in 154 OPDs across India 1,538 patients with T2DM, without known CVD, were assessed for CVD risk CVD risk was measured using QRISK3 score “High CVD risk” was defined as median QRISK3 score >20, representing >20% risk of major event in 10-yrs
  5. 5. National Health Policy Goal To Ensure 25% ↓ in Premature Deaths in India, by 20251 15% 28% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 1990 2016 CV Deaths in Indian Population2 (as % of Overall Deaths) 1. MOHFW, GOI. National health policy 2017. https://mohfw.gov.in/sites/default/ files/9147562941489753121.pdf (accessed May 18, 2018). 2. India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative CVD Collaborators. Lancet Glob Health. 2018; 6: e1339-51. CV Death is the leading cause of premature deaths in Indian adults
  6. 6. Patel AP et al. Circulation. 2021;144:410-22. South-Asian Ancestry Carries Higher Risk for ASCVD and HF UK Biobank Prospective Cohort Study 5.12 2.95 2.31 1.65 0 2 4 6 8 Coronary Artery Disease Heart Failure Incidence Per 1000 Patient-years Risk of CV Disease in South Asians vs. Europeans South Asian European HR 2.30 95% CI 2.10 to 2.53; P-value <0.001 HR 1.83 95% CI 1.63 to 2.05; P-value <0.001
  7. 7. Patients with T2DM and Atherosclerotic CVD (EMPA-REG OUTCOME) Empagliflozin Confers Early and Sustained ↓ in Risk of CV Death 1. Zinman B et al. N Engl J Med 2015;373:2117 2. Fitchett D et al. J Am Coll Cardiol 2018;71:364. 3. Kaku K, et al. Circ J. 2017;81(2):227-34. Overall Study Population 38% Risk-Reduction Asian Patients 56% Risk-Reduction
  8. 8. Empagliflozin Consistently Reduces Risk of CV Death In Patients with T2DM and CAD, Regardless of Prior MI (EMPA-REG OUTCOME) 5.5% 6.0% 5.7% 7.6% 4.0% 3.3% 3.0% 4.6% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% Single-vessel CAD Multi-vessel CAD History of CABG Prior MI % of Patients with CV Death Category of Baseline CV Disease Placebo Empagliflozin All subgroups were consistent with overall effect of 38% risk-reduction for CV death. Zinman B et al. AHA 2016; abstract 16903; Fitchett D et al. J Am Coll Cardiol 2018;71:364 CV Death with Placebo vs. Empagliflozin, in Patients with CAD and T2DM
  9. 9. 7.5% 8.0% 11.1% 14.8% 4.5% 4.3% 8.2% 8.5% 0% 4% 8% 12% 16% Peripheral Arterial Disease Prior Stroke Prior HF History of Atrial Fibrillation % of Patients with CV Death Type of CV Disease at Baseline Placebo Empagliflozin All subgroups were consistent with overall effect of 38% risk-reduction for CV death. Zinman B et al. AHA 2016; abstract 16903; Fitchett D et al. J Am Coll Cardiol 2018;71:364 Empagliflozin Consistently Reduces Risk of CV Death In Patients with T2DM and PAD, Stroke, HF, or AF (EMPA-REG OUTCOME)
  10. 10. Empagliflozin Reduces Risk of First and Recurrent CV Events In Patients with T2DM and Atherosclerotic CVD (EMPA-REG OUTCOME) Favours Empagliflozin Favours Placebo Hazard Ratio 1 Empagliflozin (events per 1000 pt-yr) Placebo (events per 1000 pt-yr) Rate Ratio Rate Ratio (95% CI) Clinical Effect P-value Major Adverse CV Events (3P-MACE) 44.9 57.6 0.78 (0.67, 0.91) 22% ↓sed risk <0.05 Myocardial Infarction 19.6 24.9 0.79 (0.62, 0.99) 21% ↓sed risk <0.05 MI or Coronary Revascularization 46.3 58.2 0.80 (0.67, 0.95) 20% ↓sed risk <0.05 Adapted: McGuire DK et al. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol 2020; 8: 949-59. 21% ↓ in Risk of Myocardial Infarction events, with Empagliflozin vs Placebo *This secondary analysis of EMPA-REG OUTCOME study is based on total events, including first and recurrent events. Risk-reduction for MI events included consistent effects on type-1 as well as type-2 MI events.
  11. 11. Empagliflozin may Reverse LV Remodeling in Patients with CAD and T2DM ↓ in LV Mass Index, and LV Extracellular Volume Fraction (EMPA-HEART Study) Verma S et al. Circulation. 2019 Nov 19;140(21):1693-1702. Mason T et al. JACC Cardiovasc Imaging. 2021 Jan 4;S1936-878X(20)30939-6. EMPA-HEART Study RCT in 97 Patients with Stable CAD and T2DM (93% did not have HF) Study Duration: 6 months Assessment done by Cardiac MR • ↓ in LVMi: -3.4 g/m2 (p <0.05) • ↓ in LV-ECV: -1.4% (p <0.05) Regression in LVMi Independent of: • Systolic BP Reduction • Volume Reduction
  12. 12. SGLT2-inhibition Results in ↑ in Erythropoiesis and May Improve Anemia in Patients with HF and CKD Mazer CD et al. Circulation. 2020 Feb 25;141(8):704-7. Persisted 71% Persisted 50% Resolved 29% Resolved 50% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Placebo (n = 259) Empagliflozin (n = 271) Patients with HFrEF, CKD, and Prior Anemia (% Resolution at Last Value On-Treatment) 2.5-fold ↑ Odds of Resolution of Anemia EMPEROR-REDUCED: ↑ in Hb level at 52-wks (Empa vs Placebo) • Patients with CKD: 0.67 g/dL (95% CI 0.55 to 0.80) • Patients without CKD: 0.75 g/dL (95% CI 0.62 to 0.88) P value for Interaction: 0.42 EMPA-HEART ↑ in Erythropoiesis with Empagliflozin vs Placebo Adapted: Zannad F et al. Circulation 2020. 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.120.051685.
  13. 13. Proof-of-concept study, in patients admitted with ACS, with T2DM; hemodynamically stable at discharge Empagliflozin (n = 22) vs No SGLT2-i (n = 22) initiation at discharge; TTE changes monitored at 3-6 months Lan NSR et al. Int J Cardiovasc Imaging. 2020 Sep. doi: 10.1007/s10554-020-02034-w.
  14. 14. Empagliflozin mediated inhibition of Cardiac Na+ H+ Exchanger (NHE-1), as well as of SGLT-2 and NHE-3, had relevant effects for HFpEF Bayes-Genis A et al. Sci Rep. 2021 Jun 8;11(1):12025. Evaluation of action of empagliflozin, on pathophysiological alterations in HFpEF Analysis based on deep-learning with artificial intelligence-based algorithm Findings also further validated in patients with HFpEF, with empagliflozin use over 12 months NHE-1 inhibition: Prominent role, by Modulation of Cardiomyocyte Oxidative Stress
  15. 15. Empagliflozin Lowers Risk of HF Hospitalizations and Mortality In Real-World Setting of T2DM, Across CV Risk Subgroups (EMPRISE) 1,10,726 patients with T2DM, initiating Empagliflozin or DPP4-i. Patients with and without CVD (14,920 and 40,443 matched pairs respectively; 1:1 PS matching for >140 covariates) All values are statistically significant (p<0.05). Patorno E et al. Diabetes 2021 Jun; 70 (Suppl 1): DOI: 10.2337/db21-320-OR. 3.5 1.2 6.3 2.7 0 2 4 6 8 10 Hospitalizations for Heart Failure All Cause Mortality Events Per 1000 patient-years Patients Without CVD Empagliflozin DPP4-inhibitors 33.8 6.3 46.9 11.9 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Hospitalizations for Heart Failure All Cause Mortality Events Per 1000 patient-years Patients With CVD Empagliflozin DPP4-inhibitors HR 0.55 (95% CI 0.42, 0.73) HR 0.46 (95% CI 0.29, 0.74) HR 0.71 (95% CI 0.60, 0.84) HR 0.53 (95% CI 0.37, 0.76)
  16. 16. Empagliflozin Consistently Reduces Risk of CV Death In Patients with ASCVD and T2DM, With / Without Heart-Failure (EMPA-REG OUTCOME) 15.3% 10.4% 0% 4% 8% 12% 16% 20% CV Death % of Patients with Events Patients With HF Evidence Placebo Empagliflozin Hazard Ratio 0.67 (95% CI 0.47 to 0.97) HF Evidence: Evidence of History of HF OR Reported During Study (as Hospitalization or Adverse event) All values are statistically significant (p<0.05) Adapted: Fitchett D et al. Eur H J. 2019; 39: 363-70. 4.2% 2.7% 0% 4% 8% 12% 16% 20% CV Death % of Patients with Events Patients Without HF Evidence Placebo Empagliflozin Hazard Ratio 0.63 (95% CI 0.48 to 0.84) Patients with HF burden ARR with Empagliflozin: 4.9% NNT: 19 patients to prevent 1 additional CV death in 3.1 yrs
  17. 17. Hospitalisation n=5031 plus mortality n=463 is larger than total events (5399) due to events that required hospitalisation and led to death having been counted only once in the overall analysis. ACH, all-cause hospitalisation; ACM, all-cause mortality; CI, confidence interval. By Treating 6 Patients with ASCVD and T2DM Using Empagliflozin, 1 Additional Hospitalization or Death can be Prevented in 3 years (NNT = 5.4) Inzucchi SE et al. Presented at 56th EASD Annual Meeting (Virtual Meeting AI), 21–25 Sep 2020.
  18. 18. In Patient Subgroups with Atherosclerotic CVD and T2DM SGLT2-i CVOTs Have Demonstrated Improvements in CV Outcomes 43.9 41.3 41 40.3 37.4 34.1 36.8 40 0 10 20 30 40 50 EMPA-REG OUTCOME CANVAS Program DECLARE TIMI 58 VERTIS CV Major Adverse CV Events Event-rates per 1000 pt-yrs Placebo SGLT2-i 20.2 16.8 11.6 19 12.4 14.8 10.9 17.6 0 5 10 15 20 25 EMPA-REG OUTCOME CANVAS Program DECLARE TIMI 58 VERTIS CV Cardiovascular Death Event-rates per 1000 pt-yrs Placebo SGLT2-i 14.5 11.3 14.1 10.5 9.4 7.3 11.1 7.3 0 5 10 15 20 EMPA-REG OUTCOME CANVAS Program DECLARE TIMI 58 VERTIS CV Hospitalization for HF Event-rates per 1000 pt-yrs Placebo SGLT2-i Comparison of studies should be interpreted with caution due to differences in study design, populations and methodology Adapted: McGuire DK et al. JAMA Cardiol. doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.4511. Published Online, Oct 7 2020. Represents significant reduction
  19. 19. 100 Patients with CAD and T2DM, in 3-years 9.8 CV Events Prevented 8.5 CKD Events Prevents 3.4 AKI / ARF / Hyperkalemia Events Prevented 12.9 Insulin Requirements Prevented 5.1 Additional SBP Goals Achieved in Resistant Hypertension 5.5 Oedema / New OSA Events Prevented 3.4 Total Additional Life-years Gained 100 Patients with T2DM and CAD, Treated with Empagliflozin in 3 years Additional Non-Glycaemic Benefits on Top of Standard of Care (EMPA-REG OUTCOME) Adapted: 1. Fitchett D et al. Circulation. 2020;142:A14960. 2. Wanner C et al. N Engl J Med 2016;375:323-34. 3. Vaduganathan M et al. Diabetes 2020 Jun; 69(Suppl 1). Doi:10.2337/db20-30-OR. 4. Ferreira JP et al. Am J Hypertens. 2020 Dec;33(12):1092-101. 5. Neeland IJ et al. Diabetes Care. 2020 Dec;43(12):3007-15. 6. Fitchett D et al. Eur Heart J. 2016;37:1526-34. 7. Mengozzi A et al. Trials. 2020 Jun 26;21(1):578. EMPA-REG OUTCOME study was designed to evaluate CV Outcomes with empagliflozin Additional effects in this figure, represent the additional statistically significant observations Insulin requirements represent either new-initiation, or significant (>20%) increase in dose of insulin Effect of SBP goal achievement in resistant HT, is based on assumption that all 100 participants have resistant uncontrolled hypertension.
  20. 20. EMPEROR-Preserved Study *Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. CKD-EPI, Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate. Anker S et al. N Engl J Med. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2107038. Anker S. Presented at AHA Scientific Sessions, Nov 2021. Phase III trial* in patients with HF and LVEF >40% Aim: To investigate the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin versus placebo in patients with HF and LVEF >40%, and compare and contrast the results in true HFpEF vs HFmrEF Population: T2D and non-T2D, aged ≥18 years, chronic HF, and eGFR ≥20 mL/min/1.73m2 Median follow-up 26.2 months EMPEROR-Preserved LVEF >40% 5,988 patients Placebo Empagliflozin 10 mg OD CONFIRMATORY KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS • First and recurrent adjudicated HHF • Slope of change in eGFR (CKD-EPI) from baseline COMPOSITE PRIMARY ENDPOINT • Time to first event of adjudicated CV death or adjudicated HHF Randomization stratified by LVEF ≥50% versus 41-49% Patients with structural heart disease (LA enlargement or LV hypertrophy) or HHF within 12 months of screening
  21. 21. EMPEROR-Preserved Summary of Key Results for Confirmatory Outcomes EMPEROR-Preserved Primary endpoint: Adjudicated CV death or HHF Confirmatory* HR: 0.79 (95% CI: 0.69, 0.90) p<0.001 Key secondary endpoint: Adjudicated first and recurrent HHF Confirmatory† HR: 0.73 (95% CI: 0.61, 0.88) p<0.001 Key secondary endpoint: eGFR slope Confirmatory‡ +1.36 mL/min/1.73 m2 per year p<0.001 *Cox regression with a=0.0497. †Joint frailty model that included CV death as source of information censoring. ‡Random coefficient model. See slide notes for more information. Anker S et al. N Engl J Med. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2107038.
  22. 22. Empagliflozin Shows Consistent Efficacy in HFmrEF and HFpEF EMPEROR-Preserved Study Results in Patients with LVEF 41-49% or LVEF ≥50% 10.0 8.0 7.2 6.7 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 HFmrEF HFpEF Events per 100 patient-years CV Death or Hospitalization for HF Placebo Empagliflozin HR 0.83 95% CI 0.71, 0.98 P = 0.024 LVEF 41-49% LVEF ≥50% RRR = Relative Risk-reduction; ARR = Absolute Risk-reduction; NNT = Number needed to treat to prevent 1 additional event over 26.2 months Anker S. Presented at AHA Scientific Sessions, Nov 2021. HR 0.71 95% CI 0.57, 0.88 P = 0.002 RRR 29% ARR 4.9% NNT 21 RRR 17% ARR 2.4% NNT 42
  23. 23. Empagliflozin Consistently Reduces Risk of CV Death or HHF Regardless of T2D, Age, CKD, or AF, in Patients with HF and LVEF >40% Adapted: Anker S et al. N Engl J Med. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2107038.
  24. 24. ADA Standards of Care - 2022 Guidance ASCVD, HF, and CKD Benefits Recommended with Various SGLT2-i agents American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care. 2022 Jan;45(Suppl 1):S134.
  25. 25. Thank you 25

