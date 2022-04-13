Successfully reported this slideshow.

Singapore Property Classifieds Market, Outlook to 2025, Major Player, Proptech Market Size, Share, Analysis: Ken Research

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 23 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

Singapore Property Classifieds Market, Outlook to 2025, Major Player, Proptech Market Size, Share, Analysis: Ken Research

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 23 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Real Estate

According to our research analysis, Singapore Property Classified Market is expected to grow at a massive rate of 30.16% CAGR during 2020-2025 providing a lucrative opportunity for Property Classified investors. Technology has been increasingly becoming an attractive asset for landlords, potential real estate investors and tenants looking for an efficient and secure opportunity in the Commercial Real Estate segment (CRE).

According to our research analysis, Singapore Property Classified Market is expected to grow at a massive rate of 30.16% CAGR during 2020-2025 providing a lucrative opportunity for Property Classified investors. Technology has been increasingly becoming an attractive asset for landlords, potential real estate investors and tenants looking for an efficient and secure opportunity in the Commercial Real Estate segment (CRE).

Real Estate

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat: The BRRRR Rental Property Investment Strategy Made Simple David M Greene
(5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor, Rev. Ed: The Definitive Book on Value Investing Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Four Pillars of Investing: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio William J. Bernstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4/5)
Free
Laughing at Wall Street: How I Beat the Pros at Investing (by Reading Tabloids, Shopping at the Mall, and Connecting on Facebook) and How You Can, Too Chris Camillo
(4.5/5)
Free
A Non-Random Walk Down Wall Street Andrew W. Lo
(0/5)
Free
The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust Diana B. Henriques
(3.5/5)
Free
The Myth of the Rational Market: A History of Risk, Reward, and Delusion on Wall Street Justin Fox
(3/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Derivatives Investments, Futures Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History Diana B. Henriques
(4.5/5)
Free
Fortune's Formula: The Untold Story of the Scientific Betting System That Beat the Casinos and Wall Street William Poundstone
(4/5)
Free
Lessons from Private Equity Any Company Can Use Orit Gadiesh
(4/5)
Free
The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down: Real Life Strategies for Investing in Real Estate Using Other People's Money Brandon Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Education of a Value Investor: My Transformative Quest for Wealth, Wisdom, and Enlightenment Guy Spier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles From the World's Greatest Manufacturer Jeffrey K. Liker
(2/5)
Free
When Markets Collide: Investment Strategies for the Age of Global Economic Change Mohamed El-Erian
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Technical Analysis For Dummies: 3rd Edition Barbara Rockefeller
(5/5)
Free
Mutual Funds for Dummies: 7th Edition Eric Tyson MBA
(4/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought Andrew W. Lo
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Woman: A Book on Investing for Women Kim Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Irrational Exuberance: Revised and Expanded Third Edition Robert J. Shiller
(4.5/5)
Free
Foreclosure Investing For Dummies Ralph R. Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street William D. Cohan
(4.5/5)
Free
Learn to Earn: A Beginner's Guide to the Basics of Investing Peter Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need Andrew Tobias
(4.5/5)
Free
The Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio David Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
A History of the United States in Five Crashes: Stock Market Meltdowns That Defined a Nation Scott Nations
(4.5/5)
Free
Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings: 2nd Edition Philip A. Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
Warren Buffett's Ground Rules: Words of Wisdom from the Partnership Letters of the World's Greatest Investor Jeremy C. Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Money and Your Brain: How the New Science of Neuroeconomics Can Help Make You Rich Jason Zweig
(5/5)
Free

Singapore Property Classifieds Market, Outlook to 2025, Major Player, Proptech Market Size, Share, Analysis: Ken Research

  1. 1. Singapore Proptech Market is expected to grow at a massive rate of 30.1% CAGR during 2020-2025 providing a lucrative opportunity for Proptech investors: Ken Key Findings  Technology has been increasingly becoming an attractive asset for property owners, potential real estate investors and tenants looking for an efficient and secure opportunity in the Commercial Real Estate segment (CRE).  VR and augmented reality (AR) technologies to offer immersive viewing experience, especially when the buyer or property is overseas.  Portals are increasing trust, credibility and accountability via background checks of projects, builders and agents, scanning and weeding out of duplicate listings, etc. Growth of Residential & Commercial Demand: Rising disposable income and migration, increasing loans availability & initiatives like Smart cities for industrial properties are ensuring that residential and commercial real estate continues to dominate the online market. Major online horizontal classified and retail players are looking to focus on this segment due to large market size, fragmented present state and opportunity of obtaining higher share of customer wallet Going Niche: Going forward, the portals will have to take into consideration the niche segments to get a larger share of the market and get more people online. Portals may get into segments like luxury homes, short-term rentals, only rentals, only buying, etc. with disruptive and well-differentiated offerings Tech Adoption: Focus on analytics to provide market intelligence and information to customers. Technology enablement such as virtual walkthroughs, drone-based views, 360-degree views etc. to encourage customers to transact online. Three forms of technologies: Blockchain, AR and AI in Singapore are being adopted by startups, global corporations and the government. BIM gaining traction in construction sector: Building information modelling (BIM) is a 3D process that plays a pivotal role in a construction project – allows for more collaborative, cost-effective and efficient processes throughout the design, construction and implementation stages of a building.
  2. 2. The report titled “Singapore Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2026- Driven by Consumer Preferences and investments from VCs along with Exponential growth of smartphone penetration” provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Proptech industry in Singapore. The report covers various aspects including the current real estate scenario and rental rates in Singapore, revenue generated from Singapore Proptech market, its segmentations viz Business Model, By Rent and Sale, By Revenue Sources (Fee for Listings and Advertisements), By Region (District 19, District 23, District 27 and Others), revenue models, major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities. Key Segments Covered in Singapore Proptech Market: By Business Model  Listings and Classifieds
  3. 3.  Aggregators and Co-Living By Rent and Sale  Sale  Rent By Revenue Sources  Fee for Listings (include subscription packages and commission)  Advertisements By Region  District 19  District 23  District 27  Others Key Target Audience  Proptech Companies  Real Estate Developers  Brokers  Property Consultants  Industry Experts Time Period Captured in the Report:  Historical Period: 2015-2020  Forecast Period: 2020-2025 Companies Covered: Listings and Classifieds  Property Guru Group  SRX Property  Carousell  ST Property  Mogul  Greyloft  99.co  Metro Residences  Oh my Home  Prop seller  Edge Property
  4. 4. Aggregators and Co-Living  Cove  Hmlet  Easy City  Login Apartment  Figment Request for Sample Report @ https://kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTE1MTg3 Key Topics Covered in the Report  Overview of Singapore Proptech Market  Ecosystem of Major Entities in Singapore Proptech Market  Business Cycle and Genesis of Singapore Proptech Market  Singapore Proptech Market Size, 2015-2020  Singapore Proptech Market Segmentations  Competition Analysis: Market Share of Major Listings and Classifieds and Major Aggregators & Co-Living Companies  SWOT Analysis in Singapore Property Classified Market  Revenue Models in Singapore Proptech Industry  Growth Drivers and Restraints in Singapore Proptech Market  Technological Advancements in Singapore Proptech Market  Impact of COVID19 in Singapore Property Classified Market  Key Trends in Singapore Proptech Market  Outlook and Future Projections for Singapore Proptech Market  Future Market Segmentation by Business Model and Revenue Sources  Recommendations / Success Factors  Research Methodology  Appendix For more information on the research report, refer to below link: Singapore Property Classifieds Market Research Report Related Reports UAE Real Estate Market Outlook To 2025 – By Office Real Estate Market (Premium, Grade A And Grade B); By Retail Real Estate Market (Super-Regional Malls, Regional
  5. 5. Malls, Community Centers, Neighborhood Center And Convenience Center); By Residential Real Estate Market (Apartment And Villas) And By Hotel Real Estate Market (1-3 Star, 4 Star, 5 Star And Hotel-Apartments) Vietnam Online Classifieds Market Outlook To 2023 - By Horizontal And Vertical Classifieds, By Source Of Revenue (Listings And Advertising), By Verticals (Automobile, Properties And Recruitment) Philippines Online Classifieds Market Outlook To 2021 - Growing Real Estate Market & Demand For Used Cars To Gain Traction In Future Follow Us LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube Contact Us: - Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249

×