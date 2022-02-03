According to our analysis, The Global blockchain market will reach USD 459.8 billion by 2030, growing by 64.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the increasing requirement for quicker transactions, growing need to simplify business processes and create business transparency and immutability, and the growing demand for blockchain technology in various industries to reduce operational cost. Global Blockchain Market 2021 to 2030 is Predicted to Propel Owing to Effective Growth in Demand for Speedy Transactions.