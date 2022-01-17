Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Global Biopesticides Market 2021-2030, Research Report - Ken Research

Jan. 17, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

The Global biopesticides market will reach USD 19.85 billion by 2030, growing by 15.6% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the exponentially growing food industry due to the rising population, the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides, the environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, and increasing government initiatives across the globe. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 10.4%.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free

Global Biopesticides Market 2021-2030, Research Report - Ken Research

  1. 1. Global Biopesticides Market 2021-2030, Research Report, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Revenue, Future Outlook, and Revenue: Ken Research According to our market research reports, “ Global Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product (Bioinsecticides, Bio fungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, Botanicals/PIPs, Predators), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Usage (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Post-harvest), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamental Grass, Grazing Land), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity “ will reach USD 19.85 billion by 2030, growing by 15.6% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the exponentially growing food industry due to the rising population, the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides, the environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, and increasing government initiatives across the globe. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 10.4%. Highlighted with 104 tables and 133 figures, this 230-page report Global Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, Botanicals/PIPs, Predators), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Usage (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Post-harvest), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamental Grass, Grazing Land), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global biopesticides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)
  2. 2. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects: Market Structure • Growth Drivers • Restraints and Challenges • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities • Porter's Fiver Forces The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global biopesticides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Region. Request for Sample Report @ https://kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc4MTQy Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue (USD mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section. Bioinsecticides • Bacillus Thuringiensis • Beauveria Bassiana • Metarhizium Anisopliae • Verticillium Lecanii • Baculovirus • Other Bioinsecticides Bio fungicides • Trichoderma • Bacillus Species • Pseudomonas Species • Streptomyces Species • Other Bio fungicides For More Information, Refer to below link: - Global Biopesticides Market Demand
  3. 3. Related Reports: Global Aquaculture Market 2020-2030 by Nature (Inland & Inshore, Offshore), Species, Environment (Marine Water, Fresh Water, Brackish Water), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product (Biotech Seeds, Biologicals, Biotechnology Tools), Technology (Genome Editing, Synthetic Biology, Genetic Engineering, Marker-assisted Breeding, Plant Breeding, Germplasm), Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity Follow Us LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249

×