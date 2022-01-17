Global Biopesticides Market 2021-2030, Research Report - Ken Research

The Global biopesticides market will reach USD 19.85 billion by 2030, growing by 15.6% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the exponentially growing food industry due to the rising population, the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides, the environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, and increasing government initiatives across the globe. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 10.4%.