Jan. 17, 2022
PVC is generally made by polymerizing the vinyl chloride monomer. It is available in two categories: flexible PVC and rigid PVC. It is used in various applications, e.g., Building & construction, healthcare, electronics, automotive and other sectors. They are mainly used in manufacturing of pipes, fittings, profiles, hoses, foils, sheets, wires, cables and bottles. According to our research report, Asia Pacific PVC stabilizers market will grow by 5.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of USD 26.97 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the rising demand for PVC in a magnitude of industry verticals such as construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical & electronics.

  1. 1. Dynamic Growth of Building & Construction Industry Expected to Drive Asia-Pacific PVC Stabilizers Market: Ken Research Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a most frequently used thermoplastic polymer in the world. It is naturally white and very brittle. It is a synthetic resin which is made by polymerizing vinyl chloride. PVC is generally made by polymerizing the vinyl chloride monomer. It is available in two categories: flexible PVC and rigid PVC. It is used in various applications, e.g., Building & construction, healthcare, electronics, automotive and other sectors. They are mainly used in manufacturing of pipes, fittings, profiles, hoses, foils, sheets, wires, cables and bottles. Stabilizers are added to PVC to improve its functional properties and prevent any degradation. Rising use of plastics in the construction industry is projected to have a positive impact on the market demand of PVC. Referring to the study, Asia Pacific PVC Stabilizers Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Lead, Organic, Calcium, Tin, Barium, Liquid Mixed Metal), Function (Heat, Light, Antioxidant, Antiozonant), Application (Pipes, Window Profiles, Film, Cables, Flooring), Industry Vertical (Construction, Packaging, E&E, Automotive), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity. Some of the key companies operating in the Asia-pacific PVC stabilizers market include Clemson Polymer Additive AG, Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Jiangsu Uniwel Chemistry Co. Ltd, PT TIMAH Tbk, BASF SE, Italmatch Chemicals, Shital Industries Pvt. Ltd., Galata Chemicals, Baer ocher GmbH, Reagans SpA, KD Chem Co., Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., Reagans SpA, Adeka Corporation, Vikas Ecotech Ltd., Pau Tai Industrial Corporation and among others.
  2. 2. On the basis of product type, Asia-Pacific PVC stabilizers market can be bifurcated as calcium- based stabilizers, lead-based stabilizers, barium-based stabilizers, organic stabilizers, tin-based stabilizers, liquid based stabilizers and others. Organic stabilizers are further sub-segmented as octyl tin PVC stabilizer, butyl tin PVC stabilizer, Methyl tin PVC stabilizer and others. On the basis of function type, market can be bifurcated as light stabilizers, antiozonant stabilizers, heat/thermal stabilizers, antioxidant stabilizers and stabilizers with other functions. On the basis of application, market can be bifurcated as PVC window profiles, PVC cables & wires, PVC pipes & fittings, PVC coatings & flooring, PVC sheet & film and other applications. In addition, on the basis of industry vertical, market can be bifurcated as electrical & electronic industry, packaging industry, footwear industry, building & construction industry, footwear industry and others. Request for Sample Report @ https://kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc4MTgz Increase in usage of methyl tin stabilizer in packaging applications, followed by dynamic growth of building & construction industry, replacement of conventional materials by PVC in various applications and Economic Benefits Provided by PVC pipes, fittings & tubing are some major factors, which are responsible for growth of the Asia-Pacific PVC stabilizers market. Apart from this, increase in health & environmental concerns and restrictions on the specific organizations is key restraint for market. Based on country-wise analysis, the Asia-Pacific PVC stabilizers market can be segmented as South-Korea, India, China, Australia, Japan and rest of APAC. It is projected that future of the Asia-Pacific PVC stabilizers market will be bright on account of growth in gasoline sector in the developing countries such India and China in the region. For More Information, Refer to below link: - Covid-19 Impact Asia Pacific PVC Stabilizers Market Related Reports: North America Workforce Analytics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Software, Service), Application, Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity Global Biotech Seeds Market 2020-2030 by Breeding Type (Transgenic, Gene-edited, RNAi- based), Trait Type (Stacked, Herbicide-tolerant, Insect-resistant, Desirable, Virus-resistant), by Crop Type (Soybean, Maize, Cotton, Canola), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity
  3. 3. Follow Us LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube Contact Us: - Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249

