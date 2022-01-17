Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
PVC is generally made by polymerizing the vinyl chloride monomer. It is available in two categories: flexible PVC and rigid PVC. It is used in various applications, e.g., Building & construction, healthcare, electronics, automotive and other sectors. They are mainly used in manufacturing of pipes, fittings, profiles, hoses, foils, sheets, wires, cables and bottles. According to our research report, Asia Pacific PVC stabilizers market will grow by 5.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of USD 26.97 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the rising demand for PVC in a magnitude of industry verticals such as construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical & electronics.