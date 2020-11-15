Successfully reported this slideshow.
Food and Drink: Desserts Article Category
Americans seem to claim it as their own and have taken it to a higher level. We are a dessert- loving nation and cheesecak...
Nowadays, you can find tons of variety as well as buying cakes online is concerned, which makes it easier for you to opt f...
Food and drink

Published in: Food
Food and drink

  Food and Drink: Desserts Article Category Homemade Chocolate Frosting - The Perfect Finishing Touch For a Cake by Debra J. Mosely Chocolate frosting is one of the easiest frostings you can make. Let me show you how to make a quick chocolate frosting that your family will love. It Really Is the Icing on the Cake - How to Make Great Cake Icing by Debra J. Mosely The frosting you use to ice your freshly baked cake makes a difference. Let me show you how easy it is to make great fluffy frosting. 3 Easy Ideas For Christmas Cookie Decorating With Kids by Debra J. Mosely Share memorable moments with your children and help them learn how to decorate Christmas cookies your family can give as gifts. I will show you how with easy to follow instructions. How to Decorate Sugar Cookies by Debra J. Mosely Create the most beautiful sugar cookies ever using store-bought fondant. I will show you how to do it quickly. 3 Yummy Peanut Butter Snack Recipes That Kids Will Love by Angela Kidd Peanut butter is such a comfort food. Prepare any of these delicious peanut butter snack recipes for kids and they'll love snack time even more! 3 Super Yummy Kid-Friendly Strawberry Desserts To Try At Home by Angela Kidd Is your little one a big fan of strawberries? Who isn't? Try these delicious kid-friendly strawberry desserts at home! Delicious No-Bake Cookie Recipes That Children Will Love by Angela Kidd Want to put a smile on your little one's face? Surprise them with these delicious no-bake cookies they're surely love! 3 Mouth-Watering Healthy Desserts For Kids by Angela Kidd Does your little one have a sweet tooth? Then he'll love to try these 3 mouth-watering healthy desserts for kids! No Fake Cheesecake by Dale Phillip It's one of America's most popular desserts and for good reason. Richly decadent, smooth and creamy, goes well with a myriad of fruits or syrups, and can turn a ho hum meal into an event, putting smiles on the faces of everyone. There are thousands of recipes, styles, varieties, ingredients and cooking methods but just the mere word conjures up visions of culinary bliss that few people can resist. It has been around for centuries in some variation. but somehow
  Americans seem to claim it as their own and have taken it to a higher level. We are a dessert- loving nation and cheesecake joins the ranks of the best. When Dove Bars Took Flight by Dale Phillip Like so many other beloved products, the Dove Bar started locally in a small candy store on Chicago's Southwest side near Midway Airport Known in the neighborhood for years, people often drove out of their way to grab one of the rich ice cream bars, hand-dipped in chocolate and placed in the freezer at the front of the shop. It was simply one of those glorious treats that you gladly braved traffic and parking conditions for, just to purchase one. On hot summer nights you couldn't crowd into the place, but people happily waited outside, knowing it was worth it. As with the Toll House cookie, who knew where its humble beginnings would lead? Should You Buy Cakes Online Or At A Local Bakery Shop? by Shalini M We all love eating cakes. If you don't know how to make a cake, you can learn it. But if you don't have the time to learn how to bake, you have another option: you can buy one at a local store or at an online store. Now, you might be thinking which option is better for you. This article will help you make the right choice. Here Is Why You Should Choose Online Cake Delivery by Shalini M When it comes to celebrating an event or occasion, we all want to buy cakes. This occasion or event can be a wedding, birthday, new year or a baby shower. As a matter of fact, this is the reason, cakes are bought throughout the year. Every year, the demand for different types of confectionary goods goes up. This is the trend that makes online cake delivery so popular. Let's find out why you may want to buy a cake online this year. We are going to share 3 important reasons with you. Consider These Tips Before Order A Cake Online by Shalini M We all make arrangements to celebrate the new year. Most of us like to eat a cake on this day with our family and friends. If you want to buy a cake that your local store doesn't make, you have another option: online cake services. You can order your desired cake at an online store. This store may be located a couple of miles away from your home town. If you have never ordered online, our 4 tips may help you go through the process in no time. Read on. Choosing An Online Cake Delivery Service: Basic Things to Remember by Shalini M When a special event is round the corner, people tend to look for ways to celebrate it with their loved ones. And most of them buy gifts for each other. A couple of years ago, people had to get out of their houses to go to the local market to buy gifts, such as cakes. However, today, there are online stores where you can place your order and get the gift delivered to your given address. You can also use an online cake delivery service, but make sure you consider some essential points in mind. Let's discuss some of them. Is It a Good Idea to Use an Online Cake Delivery Service? by Shalini M
  Nowadays, you can find tons of variety as well as buying cakes online is concerned, which makes it easier for you to opt for the right type based on the occasion or event type. For instance, you can order the right one for a business event, birthday or anniversary, just to name a few. If you choose an online cake delivery service, you should rest assured that the parcel will be delivered in time. Let's find out if an online delivery service is a good choice to deliver cakes. Tips to Keep in Mind When Choosing an Online Cake Delivery Service by Shalini M Nowadays, an increasing number of people like shop online, especially in developed countries. This trend is also gaining popularity in developing countries, such as India. Actually, this trend is popular because you can buy almost anything online in the here and now. You can buy your favorite outfits or sell your property from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is look for a reliable website. Where To Buy Cakes Near You by Jason Rosas Itumay Cakes are always present on birthdays for both adults and kids. Thank the Germans for starting the annual celebratory of children's birthdays with cake which then is called Kinderfest. Key Into Lime Pie by Dale Phillip Ask three Floridians the origin of Key lime pie and you will get three different answers. But one fact remains static: it is the official pie of Florida, and they fiercely love their tart, delicious dessert like nowhere else. It's not just referred to as Key lime because of its birthplace, Key West, but because the authentic version is made with Key limes, which are indigenous to the Florida keys, and anything less simply doesn't qualify. So let's do a bit of digging and see what we come up with. 3 Guilt-Free Desserts For A Healthier Lifestyle by Adrian T. Cheng Changing your eating habits but don't want to avoid sweet treats? These 3 guilt-free dessert recipes are your answer!

