Grup3 kel5 bu rakhma dan bu ratih scm

  1. 1. PROPOSAL CAPSTONE DESIGN PROJECT SISTEM PENUNJANG KEPUTUSAN MANAJEMEN RANTAI PASOK PADA INDUSTRI PENGOLAHAN IKAN KALENG BERBASIS WEB . Nama / NPM : Akbar Nurul Rizki / 30416460 Mohammad Rezka Agnesa / 34416479 Muhammad Firdaus / 34416860 Kelompok : 5 (lima) Grup : 3 (tiga) Jurusan : Teknik Industri Pembimbing : Dr. Ir. Rakhma Oktavina, M.T. Ratih Wulandari, ST., MT. Diajukan Untuk Melengkapi Syarat Capstone Design Project UNIVERSITAS GUNADARMA 2020
  2. 2. LATAR BELAKANG Pengolahan Ikan Rantai Pasok Pasar Potensial & Pemasok SPK (MPE) PENERAPAN SPK
  3. 3. TUJUAN CAPSTONE DESIGN PROJECT 1. Membuat model simulasi sistem penunjang keputusan terkait rantai pasok 2. Mengidentifikasi mekanisme rantai pasokan yang terdapat pada industri pengolahan ikan 3. Menghasilkan sebuah sistem pendukung keputusan rantai pasok rancangan berbasis web
  4. 4. METODE YANG DIGUNAKAN Sesuai Pemodelan Sistem Implementasi Model Verifikasi Model Validasi Model Sesuai SPK Manajemen Rantai Pasok Pengolahan Ikan Lemuru Tidak Ya Ya Tidak A MULAI Penentuan Alternatif dan Kriteria Dari Potensial Pasar Penjualan Penentuan Alternatif dan Kriteria Dari Pemasok Ikan Lemuru Penyaringan Alternatif dan Kriteria Data Sekunder, Jenis Ikan Lemuru, Wilayah Penangkapan Bahan Baku Jakarta, data alternatif dan kriteria Metode Perbandingan Eksponensial A
  5. 5. METODE YANG DIGUNAKAN Diagram Lingkar Sebab Akibat
  6. 6. METODE YANG DIGUNAKAN Diagram Input – Output Operasi Input Output Pengumpulan Data Pengelompokan Data Seleksi Data Masukan Data Pengolahan Data Penyimpanan Data Produk Ikan Lemuru Masukan Data Pengolahan Data Penyimpanan Data Informasi Rantai Pasok Keputusan Pemilihan Pasar Potensial Keputusan Pemilihan Pemasok Yang Strategi Rekomendasi Hasil
  7. 7. DATA (SEKUNDER) NO KRITERIA BOBOT JAKARTA SURABAYA SEMARANG BANDUNG 1 Potensi Daerah 2 Akses Yang Terjangkau 3 Penawaran Harga 4 Biaya Distribusi Memilih Pasar Potensial PERINGKAT NILAI NO KRITERIA BOBOT KEPULAUAN RIAU BANYUWANGI JAKARTA SELAT BALI 1 Jenis Ikan Lemuru 2 Biaya Dpengelolaan Ikan Selama DiKapal 3 Waktu Proses Pengiriman Ikan Ke Pabrik 4 Hasil Tangkapan PERINGKAT Menentukan Daerah Tangkapan Strategis NILAI SKALA KETERANGAN 1 Sangat Tidak Penting 2 Tidak Penting 3 Cukup Penting 4 Penting 5 Sangat Penting Bobot Kepentingan
  8. 8. ESTIMASI WAKTU PENYELESAIAN No. Kegiatan Perkuliahan Semester 8 M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 1 Penyusunan Proposal 2 Pengumpulan Proposal 3 Revisi Proposal 4 Pengumpulan Data 5 Mencoba Membuat Database 6 Melakukan Pengolahan Data 7 Membuat Analisis Keputusan
  9. 9. GAMBARAN OUTPUT

