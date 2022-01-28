His Secret Obsession

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Jack and Jill had been seeing each other for a while. Whenever they were
together, you could tell they were really into each other.
There was the typical passion that comes with the honeymoon stage of any
relationship. But there was also a specific type of sweetness.
They cared about each other. They were invested in each other. There was
real love there.
But whenever Jill tried to take things to the "next level," Jack pulled away.