His Secret Obsession

Jack and Jill had been seeing each other for a while. Whenever they were

together, you could tell they were really into each other.

There was the typical passion that comes with the honeymoon stage of any

relationship. But there was also a specific type of sweetness.

They cared about each other. They were invested in each other. There was

real love there.

But whenever Jill tried to take things to the "next level," Jack pulled away.

