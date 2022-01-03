Dissertastion on BPCL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISSERTATION ON (BHARAT PETROLEUM) SUBMITTED BY Name of the Student : AKASH NIRMAL Reference No. : SN2019EMBA16P055 Batch ...
STUDENT DECLARATION DECLARATION I, Mr. Akash Nirmal hereby declare that this project report is the record of authentic wor...
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I express my profound sense of gratitude and sincere thanks to Prof_______________________ For having offe...
TABLE OF CONTENTS SR.NO CONTENTS PAGE NO 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 INTRODUCTION TO PROJECT STUDY Introduction Objectives Scope 6-7 8 9...
Introduction Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is an Indian government-owned oil and gas corporation. It is unde...
Bharat Petroleum operates the following refineries:  Mumbai Refinery : Located near Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has a capacit...
Objective CORPORATE SAFETY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY -2021 The key objectives of this strategy would include: 1. Incorporating s...
Scope 1. Base line Review 2. Development of the Corporate Safety Management Strategy 3. Development of Technical Safety St...
Overview Mumbai-Manmad-Bijwasan Pipeline BPCL commissioned 252 km long Pipeline from Mumbai to Manmad in 1998. This pipeli...
Coimbatore-Karur Limited (PCCK), a Joint Venture (JV) company promoted by BPCL, Petronet India Limited and Financial Insti...
Ownership As of March 2021, 52.98% of the shares of BPCL were owned by the Government of India (through the President of I...
What we do BPCL is into exploration, production and retailing of petroleum and petrol related products. The retail busines...
History Discover the rich history of Bharat Petroleum, India’s ‘best performing’ Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, and ...
Organizational Structure Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is India’s 2nd largest Oil Marketing Company and a Gl...
Process and quality enhancement PROCESS A BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE BPCL MUMBAI REFINERY PROCESS UNITS IS AS FOLLOWS - The ...
Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (CCU / FCCU) The distillation unit yields straight run products contained in the crude oil. ...
In these unit, feedstock is charged to a Reactor in which it is contacted with catalyst in presence of Hydrogen, cracking ...
New Solvent Unit (NSU) In this unit, Naphtha is further processed to yield the required cut for the manufacture of special...
petroleum distillate fractions by decomposing the contaminants with a negligible effect on the boiling range of the feed. ...
Diesel Hydro-sulphurization Unit In order to meet the Auto Fuel Policy mandate from GOI, a Diesel Hydro-treater (DHT) Unit...
Tertiary Treatment Plant (TTP) In TTP, the WWTP (MINAS) effluent is processed further, to recover desired quality of water...
QUALITY POLICY To sustain the best in quality and service QUALITY OBJECTIVES Achieve consistent Customer Delight through s...
Existing Process Overview The Bharat Petroleum Mumbai Refinery (BPCL - MR) is one of the most versatile refineries in Indi...
Problems/Issues With regard to BPCL, the plan is to sell the entire 53.3 per cent stake held by the Centre to a strategic ...
strategies, policies and initiatives to protect the environment and the society without a profit motive. We have also incr...
Another difficulty faced by BPCL is the non-differentiability of petroleum companies in the minds of consumers. Therefore,...
Reason for Privatization  Disinvestment of BPCL is expected to unlock tremendous value by way of enhanced professionalism...
Proposed process Petrochemical Diversification BPCL plans to diversity into petrochemicals on a long term basis as it aims...
AWARDS & ACCOLADES BPCL has consistently been the recipient of some of the highest honors in the Petroleum Industry. Given...
Bharat Petroleum felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra for being country’s ‘Corona Warrior’ Bharat Petroleum wins 11 awar...
2019 Corporate Research & Development Centre of BPCL received three Awards during the Project Evaluation Bharat Petroleum ...
BPCL Internal Audit Wins Award of Excellence 2017 BPCL Stars in SCOPE Corporate Communication Excellence Awards BORL Wins ...
BPCL bags prestigious NIPM National Award for Best HR Practices BPCL Bags Lions CSR Precious Award PetroBonus & SmartFleet...
2014 Bharat Petroleum adjudged Best Performing Navratna PSU by India Today BPCL receives World Petroleum Council Excellenc...
SWOT Analysis Strengths 1. BPCL is one of India's largest state owned oil and gas company. 2. Bharat Petroleum has a stron...
4. Expand export market and tie-up with international companies can increase business for BPCL. Threats 1. Government regu...
Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 1 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 2 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 3 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 4 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 5 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 6 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 7 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 8 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 9 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 10 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 11 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 12 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 13 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 14 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 15 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 16 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 17 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 18 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 19 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 20 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 21 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 22 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 23 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 24 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 25 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 26 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 27 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 28 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 29 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 30 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 31 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 32 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 33 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 34 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 35 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 36 Dissertastion on BPCL Slide 37
  1. 1. DISSERTATION ON (BHARAT PETROLEUM) SUBMITTED BY Name of the Student : AKASH NIRMAL Reference No. : SN2019EMBA16P055 Batch No. : EMBA16 Specialization : OPERATION
  2. 2. STUDENT DECLARATION DECLARATION I, Mr. Akash Nirmal hereby declare that this project report is the record of authentic work carried out by me and has not been submitted to any other University or Institute for the award of any degree / diploma etc. SIGNATURE : NAME OF THE STUDENT: DATE : FACULTY SIGNATURE : DATE : MARKS OBTAINED :
  3. 3. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I express my profound sense of gratitude and sincere thanks to Prof_______________________ For having offered me as opportunity to work as a summer intern, on this project I would also express my sincere thanks to our Director______________________ for enabling me to undertake such excellent project. I would like to express my gratitude to my Mentor / Guide Prof_________________ for giving his valuable guidance and inputs which help me in successful completion of the project.
  4. 4. TABLE OF CONTENTS SR.NO CONTENTS PAGE NO 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 INTRODUCTION TO PROJECT STUDY Introduction Objectives Scope 6-7 8 9 2 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.5 INTRODUCTION TO THE ORGANISATION Overview Ownership What we Do? History Organizational Structure 10-11 12 13 14 15 3 3.1 3.2 3.3 PROCESS AND QUALITY ENHANCEMENT Existing Process Overview Problems / Issues Proposed process (Data Analysis & Benefits) 16-23 24 25-28 29 4 Awards & Accolades 30-35 5 SWOT Analysis 36-37
  5. 5. Introduction Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is an Indian government-owned oil and gas corporation. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It operates two large refineries in Kochi and Mumbai. India's second-largest downstream government owned oil corporation, it was ranked 309th on the 2020 Fortune list of the world's biggest corporations, and 792nd on Forbes's 2021 "Global 2000" list. In 1976, the company was nationalized under the Act on the Nationalisation of Foreign Oil companies ESSO (1974), Burma Shell (1976) and Caltex (1977). On 24 January 1976, the Burmah Shell was taken over by the Government of India to form Bharat Refineries Limited. On 1 August 1977, it was renamed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It was also the first refinery to process newly found indigenous crude Bombay High. In 2003, the government attempted to privatize the company. However, following a petition by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, the Supreme Court restrained the Central government from privatizing Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum without the approval of Parliament. As counsel for the CPIL, Rajinder Sachar and Prashant Bhushan said that the only way to disinvest in the companies would be to repeal or amend the Acts by which they were nationalized in the 1970s. As a result, the government would need a majority in both houses to push through any privatization. Parliament enacted the Repealing and Amending Act, 2016 in May 2016 which repealed the legislation that had nationalized the company. In 2017, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) received Maharatna status, putting it in the category of government-owned entities in India with the largest market capitalization and consistently high profits.
  6. 6. Bharat Petroleum operates the following refineries:  Mumbai Refinery : Located near Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has a capacity of 13 million metric tons per annum.  Kochi Refinery : Located near Kochi, Kerala. It has a capacity of 15.5 million metric tons per annum.  Bina Refinery : Located near Bina, Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. It has a capacity of 7.8 million metric tons per year. This refinery started as Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum and OQ (formerly known as Oman Oil Company). Incorporated in 1994, BORL also has single point mooring (SPM) system, crude oil terminal (COT) and a 937km-long cross-country crude oil pipeline from Vadinar, Gujarat to Bina, Madhya Pradesh. As of April 2021, BORL is a subsidiary of BPCL.  Numaligarh Refinery : Located near Numaligarh, Golaghat district, Assam. It has a capacity of 3 million metric tons per year. (Sold to consortium led by Oil India Ltd.) The company business is divided in seven SBUs (Strategic Business Units), like Retail, Lubricants, Aviation, Refinery, Gas, I&C and LPG. They have popular Loyalty Program like Petrocard, Smartfleet. As of 2018, BPCL was also setting up a Second-generation biofuels refinery at Baulsingha village in Bargarh district, Odisha of 100 kilo litre per day (KLPD) capacity. The plant would be using 2 Lakh tons of rice straw to generate fuel.
  7. 7. Objective CORPORATE SAFETY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY -2021 The key objectives of this strategy would include: 1. Incorporating safety in all aspects and all levels of BPCL as a core business value to meeting stakeholder’s expectations and global leader in safety performance. 2. To integrate best practices of Oil and Gas sector globally in safety management. 3. Develop an integrated safety organization based on emerging challenges. 4. Develop a uniform, consistent and robust safety management framework requirements applicable to all SBUs stated above and selective Entities like Engineering & Projects (E&P) & Corporate HSSE. 5. Embed behavioral change at all levels by implementing behavior based safety. 6. Develop lifesaving rules to drive personal accountability on safe behaviors. 7. Develop Compliance Assurance tool.
  8. 8. Scope 1. Base line Review 2. Development of the Corporate Safety Management Strategy 3. Development of Technical Safety Standards 4. Development of Corporate Safety Audit Standard 5. Design of Behavior Based Safety (BBS) Standards and Training 6. Consultative Workshop: a. Based on Safety Strategy and Technical standards / guidelines b. Based on Corporate Safety Audit standard & Design of BBS standard 7. Submission of Final Document 8. Train the Trainer Workshop 9. Representative Audits.
  9. 9. Overview Mumbai-Manmad-Bijwasan Pipeline BPCL commissioned 252 km long Pipeline from Mumbai to Manmad in 1998. This pipeline has a design Capacity of 6 MMTPA. The pipeline was laid mainly to evacuate petroleum products from Mumbai Refinery to meet the demands in the state of Maharashtra and part of Andhra Pradesh. Mumbai-Manmad Pipeline was extended up to Mangliya (Indore, Madhya Pradesh) in 2003 by 358 km to cater the demand of Madhya Pradesh & Northern part of India. Further to cater the growing market demand in Northern region, the Pipeline was extended from Mangliya to Piyala (Faridabad, Haryana) & Bijwasan (Delhi) adding 722 km Manglya-Piyala section and 57 km Piyala-Bijwasan section in 2007. Total length of Pipeline from Mumbai to Bijwasan is 1389 km and has design capacity to evacuate 6 MMTPA of Petroleum products from Mumbai Refinery, out of which 420 km passes through Maharashtra, 332 km passes through Madhya Pradesh, 447 km passes through Rajasthan, 76 km passes through Uttar Pradesh, 105 km passes through Haryana and balance 9 km is in Delhi. Bina-Kota Pipeline To evacuate Petroleum products from Bina Refinery, 259 km long Bina-Kota Pipeline was laid and commissioned in 2011. This pipeline connects Mumbai-Manmad-Bijwasan Pipeline at Kota. Out of 259 km of pipeline length, 153 km passes through Madhya Pradesh and balance 106 km is in Rajasthan. Kota-Jobner Pipeline Post closure of BPCL's Sanganer terminal, pipeline of 211 km from Kota to Jobner (KJPL) was laid and commissioned in March 2014. The entire stretch of the pipeline is in Rajasthan. Kochi-Coimbatore-Karur Pipeline A pipeline was laid from BPCL's Cochi Refinery to Coimbatore in 2002 by Petronet Cochi-
  10. 10. Coimbatore-Karur Limited (PCCK), a Joint Venture (JV) company promoted by BPCL, Petronet India Limited and Financial Institutions. This 293 km Pipeline was laid to meet the demands of Petroleum products in Kerala and Tamilnadu, out of which 155 km passes through Kerala and balance 138 km is in Tamilnadu. Mumbai ATF Pipeline BPCL laid its first captive ATF Pipeline of 15 km from Mumbai Refinery to Santacruz/Sahar Airport in 2013 for transportation of ATF from Mumbai Refinery to Airport at Santacruz. The entire stretch of the pipeline passes through City of Mumbai. Kochi ATF Pipeline Another captive ATF pipeline of 34 km long was laid in 2013 for transportation of ATF from Kochi Refinery to Kochi Airport. The entire stretch of the pipeline is in city of Kochi. Mumbai LOBS Pipeline A captive pipeline to transport Lube base oils from Mumbai Refinery to Wadi Bandar. Pipeline length is 12 KM and commissioned in the year 2006. Mumbai Uran LPG Pipeline BPCL commissioned it first Captive LPG Pipeline of 28 km from Mumbai Refinery to Uran LPG Plant in the year 2013 for transportation of LPG from Mumbai Refinery to BPCL’s Uran terminal. In its bid to be technologically updated and having world-class facility, BPCL pipelines are equipped with state of art SCADA & APPS system benchmarking international standards. As part of our achieving excellence in security, GPS based Surveillance which includes Performance based payment system was introduced & successfully implemented across the length of Pipeline. Pipelines, in their quest to create a Sustainable Future has also made the “Bina –Kota” & “Kota – Jobner” pipelines as “Solar Powered Pipelines” by having SV stations operate on solar power.
  11. 11. Ownership As of March 2021, 52.98% of the shares of BPCL were owned by the Government of India (through the President of India), with the rest owned by Foreign Portfolio Investors (12.42%), BPCL trust for investing in shares (1.52%), Mutual funds and UTI (16.38%), Insurance companies (6.82%) and the balance held by individual shareholders.
  12. 12. What we do BPCL is into exploration, production and retailing of petroleum and petrol related products. The retail business unit of BPCL is into marketing of petrol, diesel and kerosene. It has network of 6553 retail outlets and 1007 kerosene dealers and is partnered with big food chain companies like McDonald, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Cafe® Coffee Day, Subway, Nirulas, etc. It also offers full range of automotive engine, gear oils, transmission oils, specialty oils and greases. It caters to around 8000 industrial customers across India. It also provides Aviation Turbine fuel (ATF) to its airline customers. Its LPG business unit Bharatgas has presence in 25 million households with 2137 LPG distributors spread across the country. BPCL has two refineries at Mumbai and Kochi with a capacity of 12 Million Metric Tons Per Annum (MMTPA) and 7.5 MMTPA for refining crude oil. Its subsidiary at Numaligarh has capacity of 3 MMTPA. BPCL is one of the supplier of naphtha in Andhra Pradesh has committed to AP Transco to supply sufficient quantities of naphtha for operation of its four power station. BPCL has launched a GPS technology for tracking vehicles for its 5,200 tanker trucks fleet. This system will help the company track the trucks for better logistic efficiency. This will result in prevention of pilferages and fuel adulteration.
  13. 13. History Discover the rich history of Bharat Petroleum, India’s ‘best performing’ Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, and its journey from being an Oil and Gas Company in India to a Fortune 500 oil refining, exploration and marketing conglomerate. When Oil discoveries were being made and industries expanded, John D. Rockefeller and his business associates acquired control over numerous refineries and pipelines. With these acquisitions under their belt, they went on to form the Standard Oil Trust – a giant in its own right. Observing this and to counter the growing significance of Standard Oil, three largest rivals - Royal Dutch, Shell and Rothschild’s - came together to form a single organisation called Asiatic Petroleum to market petroleum products in South Asia. In 1928, Asiatic Petroleum (India) joined hands with the Burmah Oil Company, an active producer, refiner and distributor of petroleum products, particularly in Indian and Burmese markets to form the Burmah-Shell Oil Storage and Distributing Company of India Limited.
  14. 14. Organizational Structure Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is India’s 2nd largest Oil Marketing Company and a Global Fortune 500 company, with majority shareholding with the Government of India.
  15. 15. Process and quality enhancement PROCESS A BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE BPCL MUMBAI REFINERY PROCESS UNITS IS AS FOLLOWS - The list of various process plants as a simplified refinery flow diagram is enclosed as per Annexure I. Crude Distillation Unit (CDU 4) The Crude Distillation Unit No 4, is a heat integrated, energy efficient process unit which separates crude oil into several groups of fractions viz. Refinery Gas (which is burnt in the refinery furnaces), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Bharat Gas), Naphtha, Kerosene, Diesel Oil and Long Residue that is further processed in the Vacuum Distillation Unit (VPU). This unit was commissioned in the year 2014 and has replaced two old crude units and associated vacuum units leading to distillate and energy improvement. New Crude Distillation Unit (CDU – 3) The new Crude Unit comprises of a distillation column wherein Heavy Imported Crude separates into various fractions viz. Fuel gas, LPG, Naphtha, Kerosene, Gas Oil and Long Residue, which is further processed in integrated Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU) i.e. Feed Preparation Unit. Vacuum Distillation Unit These units prepare feedstock for Catalytic Cracking Units by separating the Long Residue (from the Crude Distillation Unit 3 & 4) into two components, a distillate known as Vacuum Gas Oil and a heavy residue called Vacuum Residue. The separation is carried out at pressures well below atmospheric pressure, which helps to reduce the temperature required for this separation. The Vacuum Gas Oil is the feedstock for the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units. Part of the Vacuum Residue (of imported crude origin) is processed further for the manufacture of Bitumen and the balance is diverted to Furnace Oil Blending. Bombay High Short residue becomes a component of LSHS.
  16. 16. Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (CCU / FCCU) The distillation unit yields straight run products contained in the crude oil. However, some of these are not suitable in quantity and quality to meet the present requirements. For example, the quality of gasoline found naturally in crude oil does not satisfy car engine requirements. Also one needs higher yield of middle distillates, which the distillation unit alone cannot provide. These requirements of more middle distillates, better gasoline and more LPG, have resulted in the evolution of the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units. In these units, feedstock is charged to a Reactor in which it is contacted with hot catalyst, made of Silica-Alumina, that vaporizes this feedstock and at the same time brings about its chemical decomposition by cracking. The cracked vapors pass over to the Fractionator where they are separated into gas, gasoline, cycle oils and clarified oil. During the cracking reaction, some carbon gets deposited on the surface of the catalyst, which is continuously removed by “burning” in the Regenerator. A Stripper that entrains and separates hydrocarbons by stripping with steam reduces the load on the Regenerator. Hot regenerated catalyst is then returned to the Reactor to renew the cycle. The catalyst, in the form of a fine powder moves between the three main vessels as a fluid. Cracking produces higher quality gasoline and other valuable products. Gas is burnt in the refinery furnaces. LPG is sold to domestic and industrial customers. Cycle oils are blended to diesel and Clarified oil is blended with Short Residue from the Feed Preparation Unit to produce furnace oil / LSHS. Hydro-Cracker Unit (HCR) Products from distillation unit / Catalytic Cracking Unit does not meet all stringent qualities like sulfur, etc. Also one needs higher yield of middle distillates with better qualities, which the distillation / Catalytic Cracking Unit alone cannot provide that had resulted in the evolution of the Hydro-Cracker Units.
  17. 17. In these unit, feedstock is charged to a Reactor in which it is contacted with catalyst in presence of Hydrogen, cracking of feedstock and at the same time saturation takes place resulting valuable distillate meeting stringent qualities like low sulfur / high Cetane number gas oils etc. Stream ex Reactor pass over to the Fractionator where they are separated into gas, naphtha, Kerosene, Gas Oil cycle oils and unconverted Oil, which is the feedstock for LOBS unit. Lubricating Oil Base Stock (LOBS) In Feed Preparation Unit, unconverted Oil ex HCR is separated under vacuum as feedstock to meet three types of product, namely 100N, 150N & 500N. In block mode operation, feedstock as obtained is charged to a Reactor in which it is contacted with catalyst in presence of Hydrogen resulting Isomerization that improves viscosity index. Streams from reactor are separated as product and the rest is recycled back to Hydrocracker Unit for recovery of distillate. Reformer Feed Unit (RFU) Straight run Bombay High Naphtha from Distillation Unit is split in Reformer Feed Unit (RFU) to provide a narrow cut feedstock of 60-90°C, which has maximum potential of Benzene & Toluene and their precursors. Naphtha Hydro-Desulphurization Unit The Naphtha Hydro Desulphurization Unit comprises of a Catalytic reactor wherein the straight run Naphtha (60-90°C cut) from Reformer feed unit (RFU) is treated in presence of Hydrogen to reduce the Sulphur content to less than 0.5 ppm. Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU) The desulphurised narrow cut Naphtha feedstock obtained from the Naphtha Hydrodesulphurization Unit is then reformed in Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU) to yield Reformate. This reformate is separated as middle reformate containing Benzene & Toluene and heavy reformate as blend component in gasoline pool to improve octane. Aromatic Extraction Unit Aromatic compounds (Benzene & Toluene) are extracted from the Middle Reformate using Sulpholene as solvent. This extract is then split into Benzene & Toluene, which are valuable petrochemical feedstocks.
  18. 18. New Solvent Unit (NSU) In this unit, Naphtha is further processed to yield the required cut for the manufacture of special boiling spirit viz. SBP 55/115 and Food Grade Hexane. This unit consists of two sections viz. Dearomatisation Unit (DAU) and Fractionator Section. Naphtha is first treated in DAU to reduce the Aromatic content. The DeAromatised Naphtha (DAN) is further processed in Fractionator section consisting of three Splitter Columns for the production of SBP 55/115 and Food Grade Hexane (SBP 64/69). SBP 55/115 is widely utilized as a solvent in paint manufacturing and rubber industries while Food Grade Hexane is used in refining of vegetable oils. Bitumen Blowing Unit (BBU) The dark colored short residue stream obtained from the Feed Preparation Units of Imported crude oils is almost solid at ambient temperature. Yet, it is not hard enough to be used as road asphalt and thus necessitates further processing. The above operation is carried out in the Bitumen Plant, where short residue is blown using air at high temperature in order to harden short residue. By altering the operating conditions, different bitumen grades of varying degrees of hardness are produced. Bitumen is filled in drums and dispatched by road and rail to distant locations. Bitumen is also delivered in road tankers as a hot liquid for direct application without further heating. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Unit. MTBE unit has been installed with a view to provide Lead free gasoline to Mumbai Metro. In this unit, C4 stream from the C3 / C4 separation unit is mixed with Methanol and routed through two reactors in series with MTBE unit, wherein the Isobutylene in the C4 streams reacts with Methanol in the presence of catalyst to produce MTBE. The reactor products are then separated into MTBE & Raffinate. The MTBE product is sent to storage to be blended with MS for Octane boosting and Raffinate is routed to LPG, after recovering water and Methanol, which are recycled. Diesel Hydrodesulphurization (DHDS) Unit High Speed Diesel (HSD) contains contaminants like organic Sulphur, nitrogen and metal compounds which contribute to increased levels of air pollution, equipment corrosion etc. The Diesel Hydrodesulphurization (DHDS) Unit converts this Sulphur in the presence of Hydrogen (H2) to H2S so that Sulphur level in HSD is reduced to less than 100 ppm. The unit utilizes a fixed bed catalyst process to upgrade the quality of
  19. 19. petroleum distillate fractions by decomposing the contaminants with a negligible effect on the boiling range of the feed. The hydrogen required for this purpose is obtained by Steam Naphtha reforming. The hydrogen unit utilizes either Light Naphtha or High Aromatic Naphtha as feedstock. The raw feedstock utilized to generate hydrogen is first desulphurised in the Final Desulphurization Unit (FDS) to Sulphur level of less than 0.05 ppm. The sweet feed (free of Sulphur) is then Prereformed to convert higher hydrocarbon to methane. The methane rich feed is then reformed. The hydrogen obtained by reforming is around 70% pure. The Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Unit further enhances the purity of hydrogen to 99.99 % volume. H2S gas from DHDS is treated with Amine to enrich it and then the H2S rich gas is treated in Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) to obtain Sulphur as a by-product. The Sulphur is obtained by Clauss process. The acid gas from the Clauss reactor is treated in Maximum Clauss Recovery Concept (MCRC) unit to recover Sulphur to the maximum possible extend. Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) Off-gases from CCU / FCCU / DHDS / HCR and Cracked LPG from Gas Concentration Units (GCUs) are treated in an Amine Treating Unit to remove H2S and CO2. The later are absorbed in Diethanol amine absorbers and stripped in an Amine Regenerator. This H2S rich gas is then fed into the Sulphur Recovery Unit where H2S is converted to SO2 by combustion process. The residual H2S combines with SO2 to produce elemental Sulphur. A thermal stage followed by two catalytic stages is used to achieve the desired yield. Isomerization Unit (ISOM) NHT and ISOM units at BPCL (MR) were commissioned to meet BS-IV MS requirements. ISOM unit upgrades low RON light naphtha to high RON isomerate (light & heavy) and coproduces premium products viz. pharma/ polymer/ food grade hexane (PGH/ FGH) and SBP (special boiling point). ISOM unit has helped MR to upgrade 1000 MTPD of additional naphtha to MS pool (in addition to isomerate). The key highlight of ISOM unit is its first in world top dividing wall column (De-isohexanizer) producing highly pure product hexane (3 grades) in addition to isomerate.
  20. 20. Diesel Hydro-sulphurization Unit In order to meet the Auto Fuel Policy mandate from GOI, a Diesel Hydro-treater (DHT) Unit of 7800 MT/Day capacity was commissioned in MR on 27th June’2017. The processing objective of Diesel Hydro-treater (DHT) Unit is to hydro treat a mix of Heavy Naphtha, Kerosene, Light Gas Oil, Heavy Gas Oil, Vacuum Diesel streams & Cycle Oils from upstream Process Units to produce Diesel meeting BS-IV quality Cleaner Fuel specification. Treating Units In addition to the hydrocarbons, crude oils also contain small quantities of substances, which are harmful and must therefore be removed before use. Compound such as Mercaptans present in motor gasoline component cause corrosion. These are removed from gasoline by Merox treatment. LPG is also treated to remove deleterious compounds by caustic soda / Merox treatment to produce Bharat Gas. A small quantity of harmless Mercaptans is added to give a distinct smell for easy detection of leakage. Utilities Network The utilities system which is the heart of refinery consists of Gas turbines (cogeneration mode), electricity receipt / distribution, steam generation / distribution, compressed air station, fresh water and sea cooling water supply & circulating system. The fresh water received is treated in the Demineralization plant before feeding to the three boilers & Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG’s). Waste Water Treatment Plant The effluent treatment plant is designed to process the effluent from various units like CDU, FPU, FCCU, DHDS, CCU, Aromatics etc... This facility is designed to process 240 M3/hr of effluent containing pollutants like oil sulphides, phenolics, BOD and suspended solids. Here, the process effluent is given a Powdered Activated Carbon Treatment (PACT), which is a highly effective process to meet the stringent Minimal National Standards (MINAS).
  21. 21. Tertiary Treatment Plant (TTP) In TTP, the WWTP (MINAS) effluent is processed further, to recover desired quality of water for recycle to DM plant- thus conserving raw water. TTP is designed for processing 1000 m3/d of effluent with 70 % recovery. The unit consists of a pre-treatment section followed by a suite of Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes. Permeate from the RO membrane is diverted to DM plant for further processing thereby reducing the raw water requirement for the Refinery. QUALITY CONTROL Our quality policy and objectives encompasses our quest to achieve excellence. ATF can be handled only by staff who are certified as QC officers. Therefore, it requires rigorous training and complete familiarization with Quality Control Manual. The Quality Control Manager, appointed by the Director General Civil Aviation approves QC officers to perform the operations. We strictly follow the quality control requirements laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). We are currently represented at 29 airports and intend to increase our spread to more strategic airports. Bharat Petroleum is a Member of Registered Supplier Programme of International Air Transport Association (IATA), the apex body of all major international airlines. It's our endeavor to update our Aviation Fueling Stations to the world class standards in the emerging scenario of intense competitions and to obtain technical advice, training, advisory services, market intelligence and other competencies to meet the challenges in the deregulated scenario.
  22. 22. QUALITY POLICY To sustain the best in quality and service QUALITY OBJECTIVES Achieve consistent Customer Delight through sustained high level of service. Maintain our image as a dependable supplier of quality Jet A-1 fuel in accordance with specification and guidelines laid down by the regulatory body. Accord highest priority to safety in Aircraft refueling and other Aviation operations. Update static and mobile facilities to be at par with the latest standards. Commitment to the shared values of Quality culture, Training and Development.
  23. 23. Existing Process Overview The Bharat Petroleum Mumbai Refinery (BPCL - MR) is one of the most versatile refineries in India and excels in all aspects like quality, technology, energy, human relations, safety, environmental friendliness and operating cost... With successful de-bottlenecking and implementation of various major projects, Mumbai Refinery has a capacity to process 12 MMT of crude oil per annum. Mumbai Refinery has processed 93 different types of crude in five decades of its operations, making it one of the most flexible refineries in the country. Mumbai Refinery uses the latest microprocessor based Digital Distributed Control System (DDCS) and has been accredited with ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environment Management System) and OHSAS (Occupational Health and Safety Management System). Quality Assurance Laboratory has been accredited with a certification from, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), an autonomous body under the aegis of Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, and is registered under the Societies Act 1860. Mumbai Refinery was one of the first refineries to have got accredited with ISO 50001 (Energy Management System) in the year 2014. Mumbai Refinery has implemented a state of the art on-line monitoring tool, covering entire functions of the refinery, for disseminating information and decision making. Mumbai refinery stands tall among the peers for adhering to all quality and safety standards and also consistently meeting MOU targets set by MOP&NG
  24. 24. Problems/Issues With regard to BPCL, the plan is to sell the entire 53.3 per cent stake held by the Centre to a strategic partner. It may still be a long road ahead for the privatization of public sector oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The possibility of a legal challenge over any plan to sell the government stake in the oil PSU has pushed executives and government officials to seek fresh legal opinion on the proposed disinvestment move. "BPCL and HPCL were acquired through an Act of Parliament. In these two cases, the Supreme Court also gave an order restraining the government from selling its equity without Parliamentary approval. After this, several legislations were repealed by the government through the 2016 Repeal Act. We need to see what the Repeal Act says. As the narration becomes clear and legal people check whether Parliamentary approval is needed or not needed, the privatization of BPCL can go through," said a top executive of one of the state-owned OMCs. There is caution in going ahead with the privatization of BPCL as in the past, especially in 2003, a similar proposal on disinvestment went through serious legal challenges that ultimately resulted in the Supreme Court axing the plan and asking the government to sell shares only after Parliament's nod. We understand that a large responsibility rests on our shoulders given the scale of our operations. As a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise operating in the oil and gas sector, we are aware of the fact that our business can create damage to the environment and society, if neglected. In line with this, we have put in place
  25. 25. strategies, policies and initiatives to protect the environment and the society without a profit motive. We have also increased our focus on cleaner and greener fuels. We have a range of stakeholders who have varied impacts and have a range of expectations from us. We believe that engaging our stakeholder in a regular and timely manner builds confidence. We ensure that we respond to the needs of all our stakeholders and address their concerns. Through our products and services, we aim to add value to our stakeholders while minimizing the impact on the environment. As a responsible corporate citizen we acknowledge our impact on the environment. Our major priorities are inducing energy efficiency in our operations, managing emissions and reduction in waste. Water being a critical resource and given our dependence on it, we have made it a mission to reduce water consumption in our operations, with many our facilities turning zero discharge locations. We are also exploring alternate and cleaner technologies including renewable energy on our own and through collaboration in our Join Ventures. We are also investing majorly in R&D efforts to improve our product offerings with innovative solutions which will reduce impact on the environment. One of our most important stakeholders are our employees, as their contribution has taken us to the heights of growth. Creating a safe, healthy and secure work environment is our priority, for which we have numerous systems and processes. With a growing younger workforce, we have developed a culture where the employees are regularly groomed on the vision and objectives of the company. This works as a feedback loop, which fuels the organization towards sustainability. We have also taken up various initiatives to make the work place stress free and evolved various employee engagement initiatives.
  26. 26. Another difficulty faced by BPCL is the non-differentiability of petroleum companies in the minds of consumers. Therefore, creating a loyal customer base against competing companies is a difficult objective to achieve. BPCL has undertaken a number of initiatives in the recent past to get closer to the customer and better understand their requirements. An additional challenge in this endeavor is a result of the franchisee model which BPCL adopts for its product delivery. Third party dealers and distributors act as the face of BPCL to the final consumer, and hence our economic success lies prominently on these distributors. We have invested a great deal on the training of our dealers to create a customer friendly sales force for our products. Climate Change is a factor which is increasingly posing a number of risks for BPCL. We have classified risk associated with climate change in 4 different categories: Physical Risk Regulatory Risk Health Risk Reputational Risk
  27. 27. Reason for Privatization  Disinvestment of BPCL is expected to unlock tremendous value by way of enhanced professionalism, access to advanced technologies, newer global market, diversified product portfolio and improved availability of resources, further propelling our growth journey.  The government’s decision to divest its stake in the company is also driven by the growing need to plug the country’s fiscal deficit, especially in the aftermath of corporate tax cuts and declining Goods and Services Tax collections. New Delhi is pushing to raise cash through asset sales after garnering 123.5 billion rupees ($1.74billion) so far this fiscal year, against an annual target of 1.05 trillion rupees.  The Indian government holds more than 53% in Bharat Petroleum. The government’s potential exit is expected to enhance the shareholder value, as it rids the company of a persisting overhang of state-intervention in setting fuel prices.  Privatization would realize a higher price, may help take politics out of auto fuel pricing, would ensure IOC’s ability to pay hefty dividend to the government of India is not impaired and may improve market sentiment as it would be seen as big bang reforms.
  28. 28. Proposed process Petrochemical Diversification BPCL plans to diversity into petrochemicals on a long term basis as it aims to provide an attractive higher value addition alternative over transportation fuels. In view of above BPCL Mumbai Refinery is coming up with large CAPEX investment of approx. Rs. 13,000 Crores in the following projects.  Installation of Kerosene Hydro Treater (KHT) integrated with existing DHT Unit (Capacity : 1.5 MMPTA)  Petro Resld FCC (PRFCC) (Capacity : 3 MMTPA) at Mumbai Refinery  Polypropylene Unit (PP) (Capacity : 450 TMTPA) at Rasayani along with the connecting pipelines.
  29. 29. AWARDS & ACCOLADES BPCL has consistently been the recipient of some of the highest honors in the Petroleum Industry. Given our pursuit for innovation, excellence and service quality, we are proud that BPCL’s efforts have unfailingly received awards and recognition. Here’s a look at our awards and accolades received over the years 2021 Recognition for Bharat Petroleum at FIPI Awards 2021 BPCL wins 15 awards at the Global Communication Conclave hosted by Public Relations Council of India Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award 2021 Bharat Petroleum receives Sustainability Performance Award and CSR Award from ICC CRDC bags FICCI Award SHIVANG GANATRA from BPCL awarded as one of the National Young HR Icons 2020 Mumbai Refinery wins CIDC Vishwakarma Award Corporate Research and Development Centre showcased its presence during FIPI Oil and Gas Awards 2020 BharatPetroleum bags award under the category Sustainable Performance and CSR Activities
  30. 30. Bharat Petroleum felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra for being country’s ‘Corona Warrior’ Bharat Petroleum wins 11 awards at Public Relations Society of India National Awards 2020 BPCL CRDC received 2 Awards in Frost and Sullivan PERP 2020 FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2020 2020 BPLC Wins Special Recognition in SHRM Award for Excellence in Learning and Development BPCL won the Global Platinum Award 2020 on Sustainability from The Energy and Environment Foundation 2nd year in a row BPCL wins laurels for performance at Swachhata fortnights BPCL securing 10th position among Responsible Business Rankings on Sustainability and CSR in India BPCL QA PT and RMP Team Bagged 3rd Prize in NABL National Conclave Bharat Petroleum Bags CII Environmental Project Awards Public Relations Council of India confers "Corporate Citizen of the Year -2020" BPCL Bags Manufacturing Supply Chain Award Best Performance Award in National Level Competitions for SLC for his performance during Saksham2019 Bharat Petroleum receives special award from Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
  31. 31. 2019 Corporate Research & Development Centre of BPCL received three Awards during the Project Evaluation Bharat Petroleum receives the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability for FY 2018-19 Bharat Petroleum received Grant Thornton Social and Business Enterprise Responsible Awards (SABERA) Bharat Petroleum wins the Global CX Summit Exceptional Experience Awards for Best Social Media Strategy to engage with customers. Young Achiever of the Year (Male) in Oil and Gas Industry in 2019, Rituraj Mishra, BPCL Bharat Petroleum receives FIPI Oil & Gas Award 2019, under the category ‘Oil Marketing - Company of the year 2018 BPCL MUMBAI REFINERY RECEIVES IMAE AWARD 2018 BPCL decorated with Golden Peacock Award 2018 at London BPCL Brand Quiz Baadshah 2018 named as Largest Corporate Brand Engagement Program in Asia Technology Excellence Award” for BPCL Kochi Refinery’s expansion project BPCL Receives the ‘Star PSU’ Award from Business Standard BPCL MUMBAI REFINERY WINS SWACHHATA AWARD FOR 2017-18 BPCL LPG Marketing Receives OISD Safety Award for Best Performance Refinery Performance Improvement & Innovation Awards 2016-17
  32. 32. BPCL Internal Audit Wins Award of Excellence 2017 BPCL Stars in SCOPE Corporate Communication Excellence Awards BORL Wins National Energy Conservation Award – 2017 Bharat Petroleum Sparkles with ABCI Silver Award! BPCL Honored as Project Management Company of the Year BPCL’s Brand Quiz programme enters INDIA BOOK OF RECORDS Green Initiatives of BPCL Kochi Refinery win KMA Excellence Awards 2017 Bharat Petroleum Shimmers with ABCI Silver Award! BPCL Annual Report Bags SCOPE Award Dhanam selects ED BPCL Kochi Refinery) as Business Professional of the Year 2015 BPCL Director (Finance) among Most Influential CFOs of India BPCL Garners Glory at ICE Awards 2016: Ms. Marianne Karmarkar receives the ICE Award for Petro Plus Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL Shri. S Varadarajan, receives NHRDN “People CEO Award” 2015-1 Bharat Petroleum Kochi Refinery Wins KSPCB Excellence Award Mr. S Varadarajan, BPCL C&MD receives SCOPE EXCELLENCE AWARD from H.E President of India BPCL Director (Finance) Mr. P. Balasubramanian wins Business World BEST CFO Award ABCI Bronze for Corporate Calendar BPCL bags ABCI Silver for External Publications
  33. 33. BPCL bags prestigious NIPM National Award for Best HR Practices BPCL Bags Lions CSR Precious Award PetroBonus & SmartFleet shine at the AIMIA Loyalty Awards 2016 Bharat Petroleum adjudged MOST ATTRACTIVE BRAND 2015 Mr. S Varadarajan, C and MD, BPCL receives the Business Today BEST CEO AWARD Bharat Petroleum bags “HR Excellence Award” in India Today PSU Awards 2015 Sixth time in a row, OISD Safety Excellence Award to BPCL LPG Marketing BPCL bags OISD Award for Retail Operations in Western Region BPCL bags two top honors at Petrofed Awards BPCL WINS DUN and BRADSTREET INDIA’s TOP PSU’s AWARD BPCL bags prestigious ABCI Awards BPCL ranked 757 in Forbes Global 2000 BPCL wins Corporate Governance and Sustainability Vision award 2015 ICICI Lombard and CNBC – TV18 India Risk Management Award for BPCL
  34. 34. 2014 Bharat Petroleum adjudged Best Performing Navratna PSU by India Today BPCL receives World Petroleum Council Excellence Awards for CSR BPCL crowned with TOP TWO honors of PetroFed11 BPCL earns kudos from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust IIIE confers PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE AWARD on BPCL 2010 BPCL shines at Petrotech ABCI award
  35. 35. SWOT Analysis Strengths 1. BPCL is one of India's largest state owned oil and gas company. 2. Bharat Petroleum has a strong brand presence along with Bharatgas, Mak lubricants etc. 3. Strong expertise in refining and retailing of petroleum. 4. More than 13000+ people are employed with BPCL. 5. Being a government company, strong backing in terms of finance and operations. 6. Good advertising and branding of the company through marketing campaigns. 7. More investments in upstream and downstream activities to boost the business of BPCL. 8. Bharatgas from BPCL provides LPG cylinders for millions of Indian households. Weaknesses 1. Being a government company, there are operational delays due to red tapism. 2. Intense competition means limited market share growth for BPCL. Opportunities 1. Increasing fuel/oil prices means higher margins for BPCL and other companies. 2. Increasing natural gas market for industries is a huge opportunity. 3. More oil well discoveries across the world.
  36. 36. 4. Expand export market and tie-up with international companies can increase business for BPCL. Threats 1. Government regulations and restrictions can affect business. 2. High Competition means reduction in BPCL's market share. 3. Strict environmental laws can affect business operations.

Dissertation Report On BPCL (Bharat Petroleum)

