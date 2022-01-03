Dissertastion on BPCL

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
DISSERTATION
ON
(BHARAT PETROLEUM)
SUBMITTED BY
Name of the Student : AKASH NIRMAL
Reference No. : SN2019EMBA16P055
Batch No. : EMBA16
Specialization : OPERATION
STUDENT DECLARATION
DECLARATION
I, Mr. Akash Nirmal hereby declare that this project report is the record of authentic work carried
out by me and has not been submitted to any other University or Institute for the award of any
degree / diploma etc.
SIGNATURE :
NAME OF THE STUDENT:
DATE :
FACULTY SIGNATURE :
DATE :
MARKS OBTAINED :
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
I express my profound sense of gratitude and sincere thanks to Prof_______________________
For having offered me as opportunity to work as a summer intern, on this project
I would also express my sincere thanks to our Director______________________ for enabling me to
undertake such excellent project.
I would like to express my gratitude to my Mentor / Guide Prof_________________ for giving his
valuable guidance and inputs which help me in successful completion of the project.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SR.NO CONTENTS PAGE NO
1
1.1
1.2
1.3
INTRODUCTION TO PROJECT STUDY
Introduction
Objectives
Scope
6-7
8
9
2
2.1
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
INTRODUCTION TO THE ORGANISATION
Overview
Ownership
What we Do?
History
Organizational Structure
10-11
12
13
14
15
3
3.1
3.2
3.3
PROCESS AND QUALITY ENHANCEMENT
Existing Process Overview
Problems / Issues
Proposed process (Data Analysis & Benefits)
16-23
24
25-28
29
4 Awards & Accolades 30-35
5 SWOT Analysis 36-37
Introduction
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is an Indian government-owned oil and gas
corporation. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of
India, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It operates two large refineries
in Kochi and Mumbai. India's second-largest downstream government owned oil corporation, it
was ranked 309th on the 2020 Fortune list of the world's biggest corporations, and 792nd
on Forbes's 2021 "Global 2000" list.
In 1976, the company was nationalized under the Act on the Nationalisation of Foreign Oil
companies ESSO (1974), Burma Shell (1976) and Caltex (1977). On 24 January 1976, the Burmah
Shell was taken over by the Government of India to form Bharat Refineries Limited. On 1 August
1977, it was renamed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It was also the first refinery to
process newly found indigenous crude Bombay High.
In 2003, the government attempted to privatize the company. However, following a petition by
the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, the Supreme Court restrained the Central government
from privatizing Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum without the approval of
Parliament. As counsel for the CPIL, Rajinder Sachar and Prashant Bhushan said that the only way
to disinvest in the companies would be to repeal or amend the Acts by which they were
nationalized in the 1970s. As a result, the government would need a majority in both houses to
push through any privatization.
Parliament enacted the Repealing and Amending Act, 2016 in May 2016 which repealed the
legislation that had nationalized the company. In 2017, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
(BPCL) received Maharatna status, putting it in the category of government-owned entities in
India with the largest market capitalization and consistently high profits.
Bharat Petroleum operates the following refineries:
Mumbai Refinery : Located near Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has a capacity of 13 million metric
tons per annum.
Kochi Refinery : Located near Kochi, Kerala. It has a capacity of 15.5 million metric tons per
annum.
Bina Refinery : Located near Bina, Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. It has a capacity of 7.8
million metric tons per year. This refinery started as Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL),
a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum and OQ (formerly known as Oman Oil Company).
Incorporated in 1994, BORL also has single point mooring (SPM) system, crude oil terminal
(COT) and a 937km-long cross-country crude oil pipeline from Vadinar, Gujarat to Bina,
Madhya Pradesh. As of April 2021, BORL is a subsidiary of BPCL.
Numaligarh Refinery : Located near Numaligarh, Golaghat district, Assam. It has a capacity of
3 million metric tons per year. (Sold to consortium led by Oil India Ltd.)
The company business is divided in seven SBUs (Strategic Business Units), like Retail, Lubricants,
Aviation, Refinery, Gas, I&C and LPG.
They have popular Loyalty Program like Petrocard, Smartfleet.
As of 2018, BPCL was also setting up a Second-generation biofuels refinery at Baulsingha village
in Bargarh district, Odisha of 100 kilo litre per day (KLPD) capacity. The plant would be using 2
Lakh tons of rice straw to generate fuel.
Objective
CORPORATE SAFETY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY -2021
The key objectives of this strategy would include:
1. Incorporating safety in all aspects and all levels of BPCL as a core business value to
meeting stakeholder’s expectations and global leader in safety performance.
2. To integrate best practices of Oil and Gas sector globally in safety management.
3. Develop an integrated safety organization based on emerging challenges.
4. Develop a uniform, consistent and robust safety management framework
requirements applicable to all SBUs stated above and selective Entities like
Engineering & Projects (E&P) & Corporate HSSE.
5. Embed behavioral change at all levels by implementing behavior based safety.
6. Develop lifesaving rules to drive personal accountability on safe behaviors.
7. Develop Compliance Assurance tool.
Scope
1. Base line Review
2. Development of the Corporate Safety Management Strategy
3. Development of Technical Safety Standards
4. Development of Corporate Safety Audit Standard
5. Design of Behavior Based Safety (BBS) Standards and Training
6. Consultative Workshop:
a. Based on Safety Strategy and Technical standards / guidelines
b. Based on Corporate Safety Audit standard & Design of BBS standard
7. Submission of Final Document
8. Train the Trainer Workshop
9. Representative Audits.
Overview
Mumbai-Manmad-Bijwasan Pipeline
BPCL commissioned 252 km long Pipeline from Mumbai to Manmad in 1998. This pipeline
has a design Capacity of 6 MMTPA. The pipeline was laid mainly to evacuate petroleum
products from Mumbai Refinery to meet the demands in the state of Maharashtra and part
of Andhra Pradesh.
Mumbai-Manmad Pipeline was extended up to Mangliya (Indore, Madhya Pradesh) in 2003
by 358 km to cater the demand of Madhya Pradesh & Northern part of India. Further to
cater the growing market demand in Northern region, the Pipeline was extended from
Mangliya to Piyala (Faridabad, Haryana) & Bijwasan (Delhi) adding 722 km Manglya-Piyala
section and 57 km Piyala-Bijwasan section in 2007.
Total length of Pipeline from Mumbai to Bijwasan is 1389 km and has design capacity to
evacuate 6 MMTPA of Petroleum products from Mumbai Refinery, out of which 420 km
passes through Maharashtra, 332 km passes through Madhya Pradesh, 447 km passes
through Rajasthan, 76 km passes through Uttar Pradesh, 105 km passes through Haryana
and balance 9 km is in Delhi.
Bina-Kota Pipeline
To evacuate Petroleum products from Bina Refinery, 259 km long Bina-Kota Pipeline was
laid and commissioned in 2011. This pipeline connects Mumbai-Manmad-Bijwasan Pipeline
at Kota. Out of 259 km of pipeline length, 153 km passes through Madhya Pradesh and
balance 106 km is in Rajasthan.
Kota-Jobner Pipeline
Post closure of BPCL's Sanganer terminal, pipeline of 211 km from Kota to Jobner (KJPL) was
laid and commissioned in March 2014. The entire stretch of the pipeline is in Rajasthan.
Kochi-Coimbatore-Karur Pipeline
A pipeline was laid from BPCL's Cochi Refinery to Coimbatore in 2002 by Petronet Cochi-
Coimbatore-Karur Limited (PCCK), a Joint Venture (JV) company promoted by BPCL, Petronet
India Limited and Financial Institutions. This 293 km Pipeline was laid to meet the demands
of Petroleum products in Kerala and Tamilnadu, out of which 155 km passes through Kerala
and balance 138 km is in Tamilnadu.
Mumbai ATF Pipeline
BPCL laid its first captive ATF Pipeline of 15 km from Mumbai Refinery to Santacruz/Sahar
Airport in 2013 for transportation of ATF from Mumbai Refinery to Airport at Santacruz. The
entire stretch of the pipeline passes through City of Mumbai.
Kochi ATF Pipeline
Another captive ATF pipeline of 34 km long was laid in 2013 for transportation of ATF from
Kochi Refinery to Kochi Airport. The entire stretch of the pipeline is in city of Kochi.
Mumbai LOBS Pipeline
A captive pipeline to transport Lube base oils from Mumbai Refinery to Wadi Bandar.
Pipeline length is 12 KM and commissioned in the year 2006.
Mumbai Uran LPG Pipeline
BPCL commissioned it first Captive LPG Pipeline of 28 km from Mumbai Refinery to Uran
LPG Plant in the year 2013 for transportation of LPG from Mumbai Refinery to BPCL’s Uran
terminal.
In its bid to be technologically updated and having world-class facility, BPCL pipelines are
equipped with state of art SCADA & APPS system benchmarking international standards.
As part of our achieving excellence in security, GPS based Surveillance which includes
Performance based payment system was introduced & successfully implemented across the
length of Pipeline.
Pipelines, in their quest to create a Sustainable Future has also made the “Bina –Kota” &
“Kota – Jobner” pipelines as “Solar Powered Pipelines” by having SV stations operate on
solar power.
Ownership
As of March 2021, 52.98% of the shares of BPCL were owned by the Government of India
(through the President of India), with the rest owned by Foreign Portfolio Investors (12.42%),
BPCL trust for investing in shares (1.52%), Mutual funds and UTI (16.38%), Insurance
companies (6.82%) and the balance held by individual shareholders.
12.
What we do
BPCL is into exploration, production and retailing of petroleum and petrol related products.
The retail business unit of BPCL is into marketing of petrol, diesel and kerosene. It has
network of 6553 retail outlets and 1007 kerosene dealers and is partnered with big food
chain companies like McDonald, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Cafe® Coffee Day, Subway, Nirulas,
etc.
It also offers full range of automotive engine, gear oils, transmission oils, specialty oils and
greases. It caters to around 8000 industrial customers across India. It also provides Aviation
Turbine fuel (ATF) to its airline customers.
Its LPG business unit Bharatgas has presence in 25 million households with 2137 LPG
distributors spread across the country.
BPCL has two refineries at Mumbai and Kochi with a capacity of 12 Million Metric Tons Per
Annum (MMTPA) and 7.5 MMTPA for refining crude oil. Its subsidiary at Numaligarh has
capacity of 3 MMTPA.
BPCL is one of the supplier of naphtha in Andhra Pradesh has committed to AP Transco to
supply sufficient quantities of naphtha for operation of its four power station.
BPCL has launched a GPS technology for tracking vehicles for its 5,200 tanker trucks fleet.
This system will help the company track the trucks for better logistic efficiency. This will
result in prevention of pilferages and fuel adulteration.
History
Discover the rich history of Bharat Petroleum, India’s ‘best performing’ Maharatna Public
Sector Undertaking, and its journey from being an Oil and Gas Company in India to a Fortune
500 oil refining, exploration and marketing conglomerate.
When Oil discoveries were being made and industries expanded, John D. Rockefeller and his
business associates acquired control over numerous refineries and pipelines. With these
acquisitions under their belt, they went on to form the Standard Oil Trust – a giant in its own
right.
Observing this and to counter the growing significance of Standard Oil, three largest rivals -
Royal Dutch, Shell and Rothschild’s - came together to form a single organisation called Asiatic
Petroleum to market petroleum products in South Asia.
In 1928, Asiatic Petroleum (India) joined hands with the Burmah Oil Company, an active
producer, refiner and distributor of petroleum products, particularly in Indian and Burmese
markets to form the Burmah-Shell Oil Storage and Distributing Company of India Limited.
Organizational Structure
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is India’s 2nd largest Oil Marketing Company
and a Global Fortune 500 company,
with majority shareholding with the Government of India.
15.
Process and quality
enhancement
PROCESS
A BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE BPCL MUMBAI REFINERY PROCESS UNITS IS
AS FOLLOWS -
The list of various process plants as a simplified refinery flow diagram is enclosed as
per Annexure I.
Crude Distillation Unit (CDU 4)
The Crude Distillation Unit No 4, is a heat integrated, energy efficient process unit
which separates crude oil into several groups of fractions viz. Refinery Gas (which is
burnt in the refinery furnaces), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Bharat Gas), Naphtha,
Kerosene, Diesel Oil and Long Residue that is further processed in the Vacuum
Distillation Unit (VPU). This unit was commissioned in the year 2014 and has replaced
two old crude units and associated vacuum units leading to distillate and energy
improvement.
New Crude Distillation Unit (CDU – 3)
The new Crude Unit comprises of a distillation column wherein Heavy Imported Crude
separates into various fractions viz. Fuel gas, LPG, Naphtha, Kerosene, Gas Oil and
Long Residue, which is further processed in integrated Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU)
i.e. Feed Preparation Unit.
Vacuum Distillation Unit
These units prepare feedstock for Catalytic Cracking Units by separating the Long
Residue (from the Crude Distillation Unit 3 & 4) into two components, a distillate known
as Vacuum Gas Oil and a heavy residue called Vacuum Residue. The separation is
carried out at pressures well below atmospheric pressure, which helps to reduce the
temperature required for this separation. The Vacuum Gas Oil is the feedstock for the
Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units. Part of the Vacuum Residue (of imported crude origin) is
processed further for the manufacture of Bitumen and the balance is diverted to
Furnace Oil Blending. Bombay High Short residue becomes a component of LSHS.
Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (CCU / FCCU)
The distillation unit yields straight run products contained in the crude oil. However,
some of these are not suitable in quantity and quality to meet the present
requirements. For example, the quality of gasoline found naturally in crude oil does not
satisfy car engine requirements. Also one needs higher yield of middle distillates,
which the distillation unit alone cannot provide. These requirements of more middle
distillates, better gasoline and more LPG, have resulted in the evolution of the Fluid
Catalytic Cracking Units.
In these units, feedstock is charged to a Reactor in which it is contacted with hot
catalyst, made of Silica-Alumina, that vaporizes this feedstock and at the same time
brings about its chemical decomposition by cracking. The cracked vapors pass over to
the Fractionator where they are separated into gas, gasoline, cycle oils and clarified
oil.
During the cracking reaction, some carbon gets deposited on the surface of the
catalyst, which is continuously removed by “burning” in the Regenerator. A Stripper
that entrains and separates hydrocarbons by stripping with steam reduces the load on
the Regenerator. Hot regenerated catalyst is then returned to the Reactor to renew the
cycle.
The catalyst, in the form of a fine powder moves between the three main vessels as a
fluid. Cracking produces higher quality gasoline and other valuable products. Gas is
burnt in the refinery furnaces. LPG is sold to domestic and industrial customers. Cycle
oils are blended to diesel and Clarified oil is blended with Short Residue from the Feed
Preparation Unit to produce furnace oil / LSHS.
Hydro-Cracker Unit (HCR)
Products from distillation unit / Catalytic Cracking Unit does not meet all stringent
qualities like sulfur, etc. Also one needs higher yield of middle distillates with better
qualities, which the distillation / Catalytic Cracking Unit alone cannot provide that had
resulted in the evolution of the Hydro-Cracker Units.
17.
presence of Hydrogen, cracking of feedstock and at the same time saturation takes
place resulting valuable distillate meeting stringent qualities like low sulfur / high
Cetane number gas oils etc. Stream ex Reactor pass over to the Fractionator where
they are separated into gas, naphtha, Kerosene, Gas Oil cycle oils and unconverted Oil,
which is the feedstock for LOBS unit.
Lubricating Oil Base Stock (LOBS)
In Feed Preparation Unit, unconverted Oil ex HCR is separated under vacuum as
feedstock to meet three types of product, namely 100N, 150N & 500N. In block mode
operation, feedstock as obtained is charged to a Reactor in which it is contacted with
catalyst in presence of Hydrogen resulting Isomerization that improves viscosity index.
Streams from reactor are separated as product and the rest is recycled back to
Hydrocracker Unit for recovery of distillate.
Reformer Feed Unit (RFU)
Straight run Bombay High Naphtha from Distillation Unit is split in Reformer Feed Unit
(RFU) to provide a narrow cut feedstock of 60-90°C, which has maximum potential of
Benzene & Toluene and their precursors.
Naphtha Hydro-Desulphurization Unit
The Naphtha Hydro Desulphurization Unit comprises of a Catalytic reactor wherein the
straight run Naphtha (60-90°C cut) from Reformer feed unit (RFU) is treated in
presence of Hydrogen to reduce the Sulphur content to less than 0.5 ppm.
Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU)
The desulphurised narrow cut Naphtha feedstock obtained from the Naphtha
Hydrodesulphurization Unit is then reformed in Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU) to yield
Reformate. This reformate is separated as middle reformate containing Benzene &
Toluene and heavy reformate as blend component in gasoline pool to improve octane.
Aromatic Extraction Unit
Aromatic compounds (Benzene & Toluene) are extracted from the Middle Reformate
using Sulpholene as solvent. This extract is then split into Benzene & Toluene, which
are valuable petrochemical feedstocks.
New Solvent Unit (NSU)
In this unit, Naphtha is further processed to yield the required cut for the manufacture
of special boiling spirit viz. SBP 55/115 and Food Grade Hexane. This unit consists of
two sections viz. Dearomatisation Unit (DAU) and Fractionator Section. Naphtha is first
treated in DAU to reduce the Aromatic content. The DeAromatised Naphtha (DAN) is
further processed in Fractionator section consisting of three Splitter Columns for the
production of SBP 55/115 and Food Grade Hexane (SBP 64/69). SBP 55/115 is widely
utilized as a solvent in paint manufacturing and rubber industries while Food Grade
Hexane is used in refining of vegetable oils.
Bitumen Blowing Unit (BBU)
The dark colored short residue stream obtained from the Feed Preparation Units of
Imported crude oils is almost solid at ambient temperature. Yet, it is not hard enough
to be used as road asphalt and thus necessitates further processing.
The above operation is carried out in the Bitumen Plant, where short residue is blown
using air at high temperature in order to harden short residue. By altering the
operating conditions, different bitumen grades of varying degrees of hardness are
produced. Bitumen is filled in drums and dispatched by road and rail to distant
locations. Bitumen is also delivered in road tankers as a hot liquid for direct
application without further heating.
Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Unit.
MTBE unit has been installed with a view to provide Lead free gasoline to Mumbai
Metro. In this unit, C4 stream from the C3 / C4 separation unit is mixed with Methanol
and routed through two reactors in series with MTBE unit, wherein the Isobutylene in
the C4 streams reacts with Methanol in the presence of catalyst to produce MTBE. The
reactor products are then separated into MTBE & Raffinate. The MTBE product is sent
to storage to be blended with MS for Octane boosting and Raffinate is routed to LPG,
after recovering water and Methanol, which are recycled.
Diesel Hydrodesulphurization (DHDS) Unit
High Speed Diesel (HSD) contains contaminants like organic Sulphur, nitrogen and
metal compounds which contribute to increased levels of air pollution, equipment
corrosion etc. The Diesel Hydrodesulphurization (DHDS) Unit converts this Sulphur in
the presence of Hydrogen (H2) to H2S so that Sulphur level in HSD is reduced to less
than 100 ppm. The unit utilizes a fixed bed catalyst process to upgrade the quality of
petroleum distillate fractions by decomposing the contaminants with a negligible effect
on the boiling range of the feed.
The hydrogen required for this purpose is obtained by Steam Naphtha reforming. The
hydrogen unit utilizes either Light Naphtha or High Aromatic Naphtha as feedstock. The
raw feedstock utilized to generate hydrogen is first desulphurised in the Final
Desulphurization Unit (FDS) to Sulphur level of less than 0.05 ppm. The sweet feed
(free of Sulphur) is then Prereformed to convert higher hydrocarbon to methane. The
methane rich feed is then reformed. The hydrogen obtained by reforming is around 70%
pure. The Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Unit further enhances the purity of
hydrogen to 99.99 % volume.
H2S gas from DHDS is treated with Amine to enrich it and then the H2S rich gas is
treated in Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) to obtain Sulphur as a by-product. The Sulphur
is obtained by Clauss process. The acid gas from the Clauss reactor is treated in
Maximum Clauss Recovery Concept (MCRC) unit to recover Sulphur to the maximum
possible extend.
Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU)
Off-gases from CCU / FCCU / DHDS / HCR and Cracked LPG from Gas Concentration
Units (GCUs) are treated in an Amine Treating Unit to remove H2S and CO2. The later
are absorbed in Diethanol amine absorbers and stripped in an Amine Regenerator.
This H2S rich gas is then fed into the Sulphur Recovery Unit where H2S is converted to
SO2 by combustion process. The residual H2S combines with SO2 to produce
elemental Sulphur. A thermal stage followed by two catalytic stages is used to achieve
the desired yield.
Isomerization Unit (ISOM)
NHT and ISOM units at BPCL (MR) were commissioned to meet BS-IV MS
requirements. ISOM unit upgrades low RON light naphtha to high RON isomerate (light
& heavy) and coproduces premium products viz. pharma/ polymer/ food grade hexane
(PGH/ FGH) and SBP (special boiling point). ISOM unit has helped MR to upgrade 1000
MTPD of additional naphtha to MS pool (in addition to isomerate). The key highlight of
ISOM unit is its first in world top dividing wall column (De-isohexanizer) producing
highly pure product hexane (3 grades) in addition to isomerate.
20.
In order to meet the Auto Fuel Policy mandate from GOI, a Diesel Hydro-treater (DHT)
Unit of 7800 MT/Day capacity was commissioned in MR on 27th June’2017. The
processing objective of Diesel Hydro-treater (DHT) Unit is to hydro treat a mix of Heavy
Naphtha, Kerosene, Light Gas Oil, Heavy Gas Oil, Vacuum Diesel streams & Cycle Oils
from upstream Process Units to produce Diesel meeting BS-IV quality Cleaner Fuel
specification.
Treating Units
In addition to the hydrocarbons, crude oils also contain small quantities of substances,
which are harmful and must therefore be removed before use. Compound such as
Mercaptans present in motor gasoline component cause corrosion. These are removed
from gasoline by Merox treatment.
LPG is also treated to remove deleterious compounds by caustic soda / Merox
treatment to produce Bharat Gas. A small quantity of harmless Mercaptans is added to
give a distinct smell for easy detection of leakage.
Utilities Network
The utilities system which is the heart of refinery consists of Gas turbines
(cogeneration mode), electricity receipt / distribution, steam generation / distribution,
compressed air station, fresh water and sea cooling water supply & circulating
system. The fresh water received is treated in the Demineralization plant before
feeding to the three boilers & Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG’s).
Waste Water Treatment Plant
The effluent treatment plant is designed to process the effluent from various units like
CDU, FPU, FCCU, DHDS, CCU, Aromatics etc... This facility is designed to process 240
M3/hr of effluent containing pollutants like oil sulphides, phenolics, BOD and
suspended solids. Here, the process effluent is given a Powdered Activated Carbon
Treatment (PACT), which is a highly effective process to meet the stringent Minimal
National Standards (MINAS).
Tertiary Treatment Plant (TTP)
In TTP, the WWTP (MINAS) effluent is processed further, to recover desired quality of
water for recycle to DM plant- thus conserving raw water.
TTP is designed for processing 1000 m3/d of effluent with 70 % recovery. The unit
consists of a pre-treatment section followed by a suite of Reverse Osmosis (RO)
membranes. Permeate from the RO membrane is diverted to DM plant for further
processing thereby reducing the raw water requirement for the Refinery.
QUALITY CONTROL
Our quality policy and objectives encompasses our quest to achieve excellence. ATF
can be handled only by staff who are certified as QC officers. Therefore, it requires
rigorous training and complete familiarization with Quality Control Manual. The
Quality Control Manager, appointed by the Director General Civil Aviation approves
QC officers to perform the operations. We strictly follow the quality control
requirements laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). We are
currently represented at 29 airports and intend to increase our spread to more
strategic airports.
Bharat Petroleum is a Member of Registered Supplier Programme of International
Air Transport Association (IATA), the apex body of all major international airlines. It's
our endeavor to update our Aviation Fueling Stations to the world class standards in
the emerging scenario of intense competitions and to obtain technical advice,
training, advisory services, market intelligence and other competencies to meet the
challenges in the deregulated scenario.
QUALITY POLICY
To sustain the best in quality and service
QUALITY OBJECTIVES
Achieve consistent Customer Delight through sustained high level of service.
Maintain our image as a dependable supplier of quality Jet A-1 fuel in accordance
with specification and guidelines laid down by the regulatory body.
Accord highest priority to safety in Aircraft refueling and other Aviation operations.
Update static and mobile facilities to be at par with the latest standards.
Commitment to the shared values of Quality culture, Training and Development.
23.
The Bharat Petroleum Mumbai Refinery (BPCL - MR) is one of the most versatile
refineries in India and excels in all aspects like quality, technology, energy, human
relations, safety, environmental friendliness and operating cost...
With successful de-bottlenecking and implementation of various major projects,
Mumbai Refinery has a capacity to process 12 MMT of crude oil per annum.
Mumbai Refinery has processed 93 different types of crude in five decades of its
operations, making it one of the most flexible refineries in the country. Mumbai
Refinery uses the latest microprocessor based Digital Distributed Control System
(DDCS) and has been accredited with ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO
14001 (Environment Management System) and OHSAS (Occupational Health and
Safety Management System). Quality Assurance Laboratory has been accredited with
a certification from, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration
Laboratories (NABL), an autonomous body under the aegis of Department of Science
& Technology, Government of India, and is registered under the Societies Act 1860.
Mumbai Refinery was one of the first refineries to have got accredited with ISO
50001 (Energy Management System) in the year 2014.
Mumbai Refinery has implemented a state of the art on-line monitoring tool,
covering entire functions of the refinery, for disseminating information and decision
making. Mumbai refinery stands tall among the peers for adhering to all quality and
safety standards and also consistently meeting MOU targets set by MOP&NG
24.
With regard to BPCL, the plan is to sell the entire 53.3 per cent stake held by the
Centre to a strategic partner.
It may still be a long road ahead for the privatization of public sector oil refiner
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The possibility of a legal challenge over
any plan to sell the government stake in the oil PSU has pushed executives and
government officials to seek fresh legal opinion on the proposed disinvestment
move.
"BPCL and HPCL were acquired through an Act of Parliament. In these two cases, the
Supreme Court also gave an order restraining the government from selling its equity
without Parliamentary approval. After this, several legislations were repealed by the
government through the 2016 Repeal Act. We need to see what the Repeal Act says.
As the narration becomes clear and legal people check whether Parliamentary
approval is needed or not needed, the privatization of BPCL can go through," said a
top executive of one of the state-owned OMCs.
There is caution in going ahead with the privatization of BPCL as in the past,
especially in 2003, a similar proposal on disinvestment went through serious legal
challenges that ultimately resulted in the Supreme Court axing the plan and asking
the government to sell shares only after Parliament's nod.
We understand that a large responsibility rests on our shoulders given the scale of
our operations. As a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise operating in the oil and gas
sector, we are aware of the fact that our business can create damage to the
environment and society, if neglected. In line with this, we have put in place
25.
a profit motive. We have also increased our focus on cleaner and greener fuels.
We have a range of stakeholders who have varied impacts and have a range of
expectations from us. We believe that engaging our stakeholder in a regular and
timely manner builds confidence. We ensure that we respond to the needs of all our
stakeholders and address their concerns. Through our products and services, we aim
to add value to our stakeholders while minimizing the impact on the environment.
As a responsible corporate citizen we acknowledge our impact on the environment.
Our major priorities are inducing energy efficiency in our operations, managing
emissions and reduction in waste. Water being a critical resource and given our
dependence on it, we have made it a mission to reduce water consumption in our
operations, with many our facilities turning zero discharge locations. We are also
exploring alternate and cleaner technologies including renewable energy on our own
and through collaboration in our Join Ventures. We are also investing majorly in
R&D efforts to improve our product offerings with innovative solutions which will
reduce impact on the environment.
One of our most important stakeholders are our employees, as their contribution
has taken us to the heights of growth. Creating a safe, healthy and secure work
environment is our priority, for which we have numerous systems and processes.
With a growing younger workforce, we have developed a culture where the
employees are regularly groomed on the vision and objectives of the company. This
works as a feedback loop, which fuels the organization towards sustainability. We
have also taken up various initiatives to make the work place stress free and evolved
various employee engagement initiatives.
26.
in the minds of consumers. Therefore, creating a loyal customer base against
competing companies is a difficult objective to achieve. BPCL has undertaken a
number of initiatives in the recent past to get closer to the customer and better
understand their requirements. An additional challenge in this endeavor is a result of
the franchisee model which BPCL adopts for its product delivery. Third party dealers
and distributors act as the face of BPCL to the final consumer, and hence our
economic success lies prominently on these distributors. We have invested a great
deal on the training of our dealers to create a customer friendly sales force for our
products.
Climate Change is a factor which is increasingly posing a number of risks for BPCL.
We have classified risk associated with climate change in 4 different categories:
Physical Risk
Regulatory
Risk
Health Risk
Reputational
Risk
27.
Disinvestment of BPCL is expected to unlock tremendous value by way of
enhanced professionalism, access to advanced technologies, newer global
market, diversified product portfolio and improved availability of resources,
further propelling our growth journey.
The government’s decision to divest its stake in the company is also driven by
the growing need to plug the country’s fiscal deficit, especially in the
aftermath of corporate tax cuts and declining Goods and Services Tax
collections. New Delhi is pushing to raise cash through asset sales after
garnering 123.5 billion rupees ($1.74billion) so far this fiscal year, against an
annual target of 1.05 trillion rupees.
The Indian government holds more than 53% in Bharat Petroleum. The
government’s potential exit is expected to enhance the shareholder value, as
it rids the company of a persisting overhang of state-intervention in setting
fuel prices.
Privatization would realize a higher price, may help take politics out of auto
fuel pricing, would ensure IOC’s ability to pay hefty dividend to the
government of India is not impaired and may improve market sentiment as it
would be seen as big bang reforms.
28.
Petrochemical Diversification
BPCL plans to diversity into petrochemicals on a long term basis as it aims to
provide an attractive higher value addition alternative over transportation fuels. In
view of above BPCL Mumbai Refinery is coming up with large CAPEX investment of
approx. Rs. 13,000 Crores in the following projects.
Installation of Kerosene Hydro Treater (KHT) integrated with existing DHT Unit
(Capacity : 1.5 MMPTA)
Petro Resld FCC (PRFCC) (Capacity : 3 MMTPA) at Mumbai Refinery
Polypropylene Unit (PP) (Capacity : 450 TMTPA) at Rasayani along with the
connecting pipelines.
29.
BPCL has consistently been the recipient of some of the highest honors in the
Petroleum Industry. Given our pursuit for innovation, excellence and service quality,
we are proud that BPCL’s efforts have unfailingly received awards and recognition.
Here’s a look at our awards and accolades received over the years
2021
Recognition for Bharat Petroleum at FIPI Awards 2021
BPCL wins 15 awards at the Global Communication Conclave hosted by
Public Relations Council of India
Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award 2021
Bharat Petroleum receives Sustainability Performance Award and CSR
Award from ICC
CRDC bags FICCI Award
SHIVANG GANATRA from BPCL awarded as one of the National Young
HR Icons 2020
Mumbai Refinery wins CIDC Vishwakarma Award
Corporate Research and Development Centre showcased its presence
during FIPI Oil and Gas Awards 2020
BharatPetroleum bags award under the category Sustainable
Performance and CSR Activities
Bharat Petroleum felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra for being
country’s ‘Corona Warrior’
Bharat Petroleum wins 11 awards at Public Relations Society of India
National Awards 2020
BPCL CRDC received 2 Awards in Frost and Sullivan PERP 2020
FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2020
2020
BPLC Wins Special Recognition in SHRM Award for Excellence in
Learning and Development
BPCL won the Global Platinum Award 2020 on Sustainability from The
Energy and Environment Foundation
2nd year in a row BPCL wins laurels for performance at Swachhata
fortnights
BPCL securing 10th position among Responsible Business Rankings on
Sustainability and CSR in India
BPCL QA PT and RMP Team Bagged 3rd Prize in NABL National
Conclave
Bharat Petroleum Bags CII Environmental Project Awards
Public Relations Council of India confers "Corporate Citizen of the Year
-2020"
BPCL Bags Manufacturing Supply Chain Award
Best Performance Award in National Level Competitions for SLC for his
performance during Saksham2019
Bharat Petroleum receives special award from Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
31.
Corporate Research & Development Centre of BPCL received three
Awards during the Project Evaluation
Bharat Petroleum receives the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for
Sustainability for FY 2018-19
Bharat Petroleum received Grant Thornton Social and Business
Enterprise Responsible Awards (SABERA)
Bharat Petroleum wins the Global CX Summit Exceptional Experience
Awards for Best Social Media Strategy to engage with customers.
Young Achiever of the Year (Male) in Oil and Gas Industry in 2019,
Rituraj Mishra, BPCL
Bharat Petroleum receives FIPI Oil & Gas Award 2019, under the
category ‘Oil Marketing - Company of the year
2018
BPCL MUMBAI REFINERY RECEIVES IMAE AWARD 2018
BPCL decorated with Golden Peacock Award 2018 at London
BPCL Brand Quiz Baadshah 2018 named as Largest Corporate Brand
Engagement Program in Asia
Technology Excellence Award” for BPCL Kochi Refinery’s expansion
project
BPCL Receives the ‘Star PSU’ Award from Business Standard
BPCL MUMBAI REFINERY WINS SWACHHATA AWARD FOR 2017-18
BPCL LPG Marketing Receives OISD Safety Award for Best Performance
Refinery Performance Improvement & Innovation Awards 2016-17
32.
BPCL Internal Audit Wins Award of Excellence
BPCL Stars in SCOPE Corporate Communication Excellence Awards
BORL Wins National Energy Conservation Award – 2017
Bharat Petroleum Sparkles with ABCI Silver Award!
BPCL Honored as Project Management Company of the Year
BPCL’s Brand Quiz programme enters INDIA BOOK OF RECORDS
Green Initiatives of BPCL Kochi Refinery win KMA Excellence Awards
2017
Bharat Petroleum Shimmers with ABCI Silver Award!
BPCL Annual Report Bags SCOPE Award
Dhanam selects ED BPCL Kochi Refinery) as Business Professional of the
Year 2015
BPCL Director (Finance) among Most Influential CFOs of India
BPCL Garners Glory at ICE Awards 2016: Ms. Marianne Karmarkar
receives the ICE Award for Petro Plus
Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL Shri. S Varadarajan, receives
NHRDN “People CEO Award” 2015-1
Bharat Petroleum Kochi Refinery Wins KSPCB Excellence Award
Mr. S Varadarajan, BPCL C&MD receives SCOPE EXCELLENCE AWARD
from H.E President of India
BPCL Director (Finance) Mr. P. Balasubramanian wins Business World
BEST CFO Award
ABCI Bronze for Corporate Calendar
BPCL bags ABCI Silver for External Publications
33.
BPCL bags prestigious NIPM National Award for Best HR Practices
BPCL Bags Lions CSR Precious Award
PetroBonus & SmartFleet shine at the AIMIA Loyalty Awards 2016
Bharat Petroleum adjudged MOST ATTRACTIVE BRAND
Mr. S Varadarajan, C and MD, BPCL receives the Business Today BEST
CEO AWARD
Bharat Petroleum bags “HR Excellence Award” in India Today PSU
Awards 2015
Sixth time in a row, OISD Safety Excellence Award to BPCL LPG
Marketing
BPCL bags OISD Award for Retail Operations in Western Region
BPCL bags two top honors at Petrofed Awards
BPCL WINS DUN and BRADSTREET INDIA’s TOP PSU’s AWARD
BPCL bags prestigious ABCI Awards
BPCL ranked 757 in Forbes Global 2000
BPCL wins Corporate Governance and Sustainability Vision award 2015
ICICI Lombard and CNBC – TV18 India Risk Management Award for
BPCL
34.
Bharat Petroleum adjudged Best Performing Navratna PSU by India
Today
BPCL receives World Petroleum Council Excellence Awards for CSR
BPCL crowned with TOP TWO honors of PetroFed11
BPCL earns kudos from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust
IIIE confers PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE AWARD on BPCL
BPCL shines at Petrotech
ABCI award
35.
Strengths
1. BPCL is one of India's largest state owned oil and gas company.
2. Bharat Petroleum has a strong brand presence along with Bharatgas, Mak
lubricants etc.
3. Strong expertise in refining and retailing of petroleum.
4. More than 13000+ people are employed with BPCL.
5. Being a government company, strong backing in terms of finance and operations.
6. Good advertising and branding of the company through marketing campaigns.
7. More investments in upstream and downstream activities to boost the business of
BPCL.
8. Bharatgas from BPCL provides LPG cylinders for millions of Indian households.
Weaknesses
1. Being a government company, there are operational delays due to red tapism.
2. Intense competition means limited market share growth for BPCL.
Opportunities
1. Increasing fuel/oil prices means higher margins for BPCL and other companies.
2. Increasing natural gas market for industries is a huge opportunity.
3. More oil well discoveries across the world.
36.
business for BPCL.
Threats
1. Government regulations and restrictions can affect business.
2. High Competition means reduction in BPCL's market share.
3. Strict environmental laws can affect business operations.