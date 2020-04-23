Why townscript live is best web ex alternative for online events

With so many offline events going virtual which is proving to be a very viable option considering the current scenario, Townscript Live is a one-stop solution for all your virtual event needs that makes the entire transition as seamless as possible. With Townscript Live you can manage event registrations, sales, payments, live-stream all in one place. Whereas WebEx is merely a web conferencing tool.

Please find the side by side comparison here: https://www.townscript.com/organize/best-WebEx-alternative-for-online-events