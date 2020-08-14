8 Technology Trends In Healthcare To Watch In 2020

-
Data exchange platforms are transforming what we think of as telemedicine. While the current video chat platforms that dominate the sector serve immense purposes, telehealth services can do a lot more. For example, hospitals have been able to reduce readmission rates by providing real-time monitoring of patients outside the office. Thanks to the advent of wearable devices, it’s normal for remote monitoring systems to now be included in post-discharge plans for patients.
