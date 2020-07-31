Successfully reported this slideshow.
Considering the increase in the mobile health apps, the healthcare app development revenue will take a steep rise to $58.8 billion in 2020 from $25.39 billion in 2017.

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. Top 5 Benefits of Having Mobile Apps in Healthcare The power of accessing anything anywhere at any time is what mobile technology offers to shape our future and health goals. Whether it is about to keep a tab on sleeping patterns or diagnosis of any physical ailments, the health-based apps have now become a norm to provide better care and health facilities right at the fingertips of the users. Considering the increase in the mobile health apps, the healthcare app development revenue will take a steep rise to $58.8 billion in 2020 from $25.39 billion in 2017. – Statista This seems impressive as the market size grew to four-time its size between 2012 and 2017. The Healthcare segment, which is an inevitable part of the world economy, is poised for an unprecedented growth owing to the proliferation of the smart devices and the gigantic growth of the Internet users across the globe. Indubitably, the technology advancements & innovations are putting a halt to the endless lines in the hospital hall, the desperation of patients to get inside the doctor’s chamber and hurdles of arranging diagnostic tests that need a proper monitoring of past health conditions. Mobile Apps in healthcare dedicated to different categories including emergency care, healthy lifestyle and fitness, general hospital appointment, clinical and diagnostic assistants, and medication tracking are not only disrupting the way healthcare is delivered but also helping clinicians/physicians to take decisions proactively. In fact, according to a study, 93% of the doctors believe that healthcare apps can bring improvement in patient’s health and 80% of the physicians are using the mobile technology to deliver the patient care.
  2. 2. Here are the top benefits of using mobile apps for healthcare industry: Enable Immediate Access to Care: In today’s time, getting access to said care on demand is what exactly a patient demands to overcome the health issues in some non-emergency medical situations remotely. This can save a lot of costs as patients can find and book appointments with doctors in just a few taps and get access information in a jiffy. In some instances, users can set up a home-visit and communicate with experts via audio/video chat. A lot of healthcare mobile apps are available in the market that facilitates users to book appointments and ask questions related to health issues round the clock. Reduced Risks of Diagnostic Errors: An error in the medical diagnosis of a person can cause severe damage to a patient’s health condition. Healthcare mobile apps possessed with intelligent diagnostic capabilities can reduce the error rate and provide drug predictions. The feature is not limited to accurate diagnosis; the healthcare mobile app development companies integrate additional features that also help physicians to use mobile applications with cloud facilities to store patient records. Thus, errors coming from poor deduction from patient history or mixed/missing records can be minimized to a great extent. Help Patients to Take Ownership of Their Health: The up surging wave of health wearable and fitness trackers have promis ed self-monitoring capabilities that patients can leverage to monitor their health conditions on a consistent basis. It is not only giving them ownership to monitor their health to stay active but also helping them to achieve better results. With these powerful gizmos, users are becoming more committed to whatever exercise/activity they are on by making conscious decisions, which in turn, help them to avoid any diseases or health issues. Metrics that users can track through such wearable are exercise routines, diet regime, calorie consumption, heartbeat, diabetes, and so on. Streamlining the Clinical Processes: As a forecast says, the IoT healthcare market is about to reach $136.8 billion by 2021, it is quite apparent that medical practitioners/ clinicians are heavily investing in the innovative healthcare app ideas to bring a sea change in the industry. There is no second thought that IoT technology has simplified the task of healthcare professionals by enabling to get access to all the information and data on their smart devices which are connected with the patient’s body to monitor vital parameters. In addition, the IoT fusion with healthcare has given a way to better manage the resources. The medical staff can keep a tab on their large stocks easily and maintain it systematically. Cater to Patient Customization: Every patient entails a unique list of past health records and that is why he requires specific attention and obviously a different treatment. To customize treatment for each patient would be tiresome, especially in the cases when there is a horde of patients to deal with. With customized mobile apps, physicians can quickly walk through a patient’s
  3. 3. medical records, provide tailored treatment, pinpoint solutions for each patient. Wrapping Up: Not to mention that the healthcare industry is going under massive transformation by leveraging the power of mobile technology and the latest healthcare mobile apps trends. Creating a mobile app, per your requirements and specifications, is the right move to outsmart the competition which is skyrocketing pertaining to the myriad downloads of health-specific apps per day. Whether it is about the predictive maintenance of the operational beds or diagnosis of vital health parameters, DaktarZ Solutions helps in turning your idea into a much-needed mobile application. We develop future-proof mobile technology so that intricate tasks can be executed with ease and decision making will get enhanced. All will get benefited; the patients, the doctors, the medical staff & administrators. So, have you planned something to shape the future of healthcare! At DaktarZ, we would love to hear your app ideas in the comment section below and take the opportunity to develop it for your users.

