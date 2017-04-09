Epilepsy & Diazepam

• Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disorder of the brain that affects people of all ages. • Approximately 50 million ...
 Epilepsy is a chronic disorder of the brain that  affects people worldwide. It is characterized by  recurrent seizures...
Causes Genetic influence Head trauma or head injury Brain conditions (trauma / strokes) Infectious conditions such as ...
Signs and symptoms a. MOTOR symptoms include : •Alternating contraction and relaxation of muscle groups •Eye movements and...
SENSORY symptoms: • hallucinations • Hearing humming, buzzing, hissing noises • Experiencing unpleasant odors and taste •...
Types of seizures Partial / focal seizure : Seizure activity is limited to a part of one brain hemisphere. These are of t...
 Generalised seizures • Generalized seizures occur when there is widespread seizure activity in the left and right hemisp...
 STATUS EPILEPTICUS • Status epilepticus occurs when…. a. The active part of a tonic-clonic seizure lasts 5 minutes or lo...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY •Seizures are paroxysmal manifestations of the electrical properties of the cerebral cortex. • A seizure r...
Anticonvulsant drugs • Benzodiazepines Ex : diazepam Lorazepam • Barbiturates Ex : phenobarbital Mephobarbital • Phenytoin...
DIAZEPAM
Structure IUPAC NAME 7-chloro-1-methyl-5-phenyl- 3H-1,4-benzodiazepin-2-one C16H13ClN2O Mol.formula
Pharmaco- kinetic data : Bioavailability 93–100% Metabolism/bio transformation occur in Liver by cytochromal enzymes. Biol...
Mechanism of action • Diazepam binds to GABA-A type of receptors • The GABAA receptors are ligand-gated chloride- selectiv...
Medicinal uses • Treatment of anxiety, panic attacks, and states of agitation • Treatment of neurovegetative symptoms asso...
Adverse effects • Adverse effects include amnesia and sedation • The elderly are more prone to adverse effects of diazepam...
Contra indications Use of diazepine should be avoided in patients with: • Severe hepatic deficiencies (hepatitis & liver ...
Drug interactions • Diazepam increases the central depressive effects of alcohol, other hypnotics/sedatives (e.g., barbitu...
THANK YOU Akarsha nandana B.pharm 4th year
  • Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disorder of the brain that affects people of all ages. • Approximately 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. • Nearly 80% of the people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. • People with epilepsy respond to treatment approximately 70% of the time. • About three fourths of people with epilepsy living in low- and middle- income countries do not get the treatment they need. EPILEPSY
  Epilepsy is a chronic disorder of the brain that  affects people worldwide. It is characterized by  recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of  involuntary movement that may involve a part of the  body (partial) or the entire body (generalized), and  are sometimes accompanied by loss of  consciousness and control of bowel or bladder  function.
  Causes Genetic influence Head trauma or head injury Brain conditions (trauma / strokes) Infectious conditions such as meningitis. AIDS,encephalitis Prenatal injury Developmental disorders such as autism Low sodium or glucose levels Alcohol withdrawl
  Signs and symptoms a. MOTOR symptoms include : •Alternating contraction and relaxation of muscle groups •Eye movements and turning of the head to the same side •Asymmetrical posturing of the limbs •Speech arrest, vocalization
  SENSORY symptoms: • hallucinations • Hearing humming, buzzing, hissing noises • Experiencing unpleasant odors and taste • Dizziness, lightheadedness PSYCHIC symptoms • emotions like fear, depression, or happiness with no outside reason. • problems with memory, grabled speech • experience illusions - distortions of true sensations
  Types of seizures Partial / focal seizure : Seizure activity is limited to a part of one brain hemisphere. These are of two types: • Simple partial seizures - awareness is retained • Complex partial seizures - loss of awareness - no cognition
  Generalised seizures • Generalized seizures occur when there is widespread seizure activity in the left and right hemispheres of the brain. The different types of generalized seizures are: • absence seizures (formerly known as petit mal) • tonic-clonic or convulsive seizures (formerly known as grand mal) • atonic seizures (also known as drop attacks) • clonic seizures • tonic seizures • myoclonic seizures
  STATUS EPILEPTICUS • Status epilepticus occurs when…. a. The active part of a tonic-clonic seizure lasts 5 minutes or longer. b. A person goes into a second seizure without recovering consciousness from the first one. c. If a person is having repeated seizures for 30 minutes or longer. • Status epilepticus requires urgent medical treatment to lessen the chance of serious complications. • Oxygen and other support for breathing, intravenous fluids (fluid given into a blood vessel), and emergency medications are needed. • Continuous EEG monitoring may be needed to monitor the seizures and how a person responds to treatment.
  PATHOPHYSIOLOGY •Seizures are paroxysmal manifestations of the electrical properties of the cerebral cortex. • A seizure results when a sudden imbalance occurs between the excitatory and inhibitory forces within the network of cortical neurons.
  Anticonvulsant drugs • Benzodiazepines Ex : diazepam Lorazepam • Barbiturates Ex : phenobarbital Mephobarbital • Phenytoin derivatives Ex: fosphenytoin • Carboxamides Ex : carbamazepine • Succimides Ex: ethosuximide Phensuximide • Fatty acids Ex : valproate,vigabatrin • Triazines Ex : Lamotrigine
  DIAZEPAM
  Structure IUPAC NAME 7-chloro-1-methyl-5-phenyl- 3H-1,4-benzodiazepin-2-one C16H13ClN2O Mol.formula
  Pharmaco- kinetic data : Bioavailability 93–100% Metabolism/bio transformation occur in Liver by cytochromal enzymes. Biological half-life : 20–100 hours (36–200 hours for main active metabolite desmethyldiazepam) Excretion -Kidney Clinical data Trade name : Valium License data : US FDA Routes of administration : Oral, IntraVenous, Intramuscular.
  Mechanism of action • Diazepam binds to GABA-A type of receptors • The GABAA receptors are ligand-gated chloride- selective ion channels that are activated by GABA, the major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain. • Binding of diazepam to receptor complex promotes binding of GABA,which in turn increases cl conductance across menbrane. • Increased cl influx causes hyperpolarization of membrane.This results in increased difference between resting potential and threshold potential and firing of neurons gets decreased.
  Medicinal uses • Treatment of anxiety, panic attacks, and states of agitation • Treatment of neurovegetative symptoms associated with vertigo • Treatment of the symptoms of alcohol, opiate, and benzodiazepine withdrawl • Short-term treatment of insomnia • Treatment of tetanus, together with other measures of intensive treatment • Adjunctive treatment of spastic muscular paresis (paraplegia/tetraplegia) caused by cerebral or spinal cord conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, or spinal cord injury
  Adverse effects • Adverse effects include amnesia and sedation • The elderly are more prone to adverse effects of diazepam, such as confusion, ataxia, and hangover effects. • Long-term use of diazepam is associated with drug tolerance,drug dependence, and benzodiazepine withdrawal syndrome. • Diazepam can impair short-term memory. • Other effects include Suppression of REM sleep • Dizziness,depression and reflex tachycardia
  Contra indications Use of diazepine should be avoided in patients with: • Severe hepatic deficiencies (hepatitis & liver cirrhosis) • Severe renal deficiencies (for ex :patients on dialysis) • Severe depression and psychosis • Pregnancy or breast feeding • Caution required in elderly or debilitated patients • Abrupt discontinuation of therapy • Acute intoxication with alcohol, narcotics,
  Drug interactions • Diazepam increases the central depressive effects of alcohol, other hypnotics/sedatives (e.g., barbiturates), other muscle relaxants, certain antidepressants • Cimetidine,fluconazole,topiramate,disulfiram, probenecid prolong the effects of diazepam. • Alcohol decreases the elimination of active metabolite • Diazepam increases the serum levels of phenobarbital.
  THANK YOU Akarsha nandana B.pharm 4th year

