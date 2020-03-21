Successfully reported this slideshow.
Akansha Bhatnagar 1608210009 Computer Science and Engineering
2
What is Hyperautomation?  When a lot of people hear the word “automation,” they think of robots taking over workplaces. A...
What is Hyperautomation? Hyperautomation permits organisations to automate more complex work. Gartner defines it as follow...
5
How is Hyperautomation different from regular automation?  Where automation can be the simple optimization of task proces...
What is Hyperautomation?  Hyperautomation also refers to the sophistication, or steps, of automation (i.e., discover, ana...
Flavors of Hyperautomation 1.Robotic Process Automation(RPA)  Robotics Process Automation(RPA) allows organizations to au...
Why Robotic Process Automation?  The business climate is ever changing. An enterprise needs to continuously evolve its pr...
Entering of Robotic Process Automation  With Robotic automation, the company can deploy virtual workers who mimic human w...
2.Machine Learning  Machine Learning (ML) can be referred to as automating and improving the learning process of computer...
The path to Hyperautomation  Hyperautomation is considered as the next level of automation  On the path to hyper automat...
What is Digital Twin?  A digital twin is a digital replica of a living or non-living physical entity. Digital twin refers...
What can we achieve by utilizing Hyperautomation?  It’s important to first of all establish that the point of automation ...
What can we achieve by utilizing Hyperautomation?  Example: Once you’ve got an electric beater, you’ll have no ambition o...
Hyperautomation unlocks maximum potential for an automated enterprise  Artificial intelligence capabilities such as machi...
How can we get started with hyperautomation?  Hyperautomation requires selection of the right tools and technologies for ...
Benefits of Hyperautomation  The primary benefit of hyper-automation is having an educated workforce that has all the lat...
Benefits of Hyperautomation  Manage the full cycle of automation at big scale, from discovering automation opportunities ...
Thank You 20
Hyperautomation

×