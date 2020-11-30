Successfully reported this slideshow.
DR AKANKSHA JAIN
SYNOPSIS  INTRODUCTION  HISTORY  TRANSMISSION OF VIRUS  VARIOUS REASON ATTRIBUTED TO THE ESCAPE OF MERISTEM TO VIRUS ...
 Viruses are very small, infectious particles composed of protein coat & a nucleic acid core.  The application of shoot ...
 In 1880 Mayer identified an infectious agent in tobacco leaves that could transmit the infections into a healthy new pla...
 SEEDS  VEGETATIVE PROPAGATION/GRAFTING  VECTORS BACTERIA(e.g Agrobacterium tumefaciens) INSECTS
VECTOR : INSECTS
VARIOUS REASON ATTRIBUTED TO THE ESCAPE OF MERISTEM BY VIRUS INVASION  Viruses move via a vascular system  Apical merist...
 Virus distribution in shoot tip encouraged by Holmes(1948) to obtain virus free plant from infected Dahlia  Morel & Mar...
FIG: Dahlia PLANT
GENERAL PROCEDURE OF CREATING A PLANT TISSUE CULTURE
1.) THERMOTHERAPY  Heat treatment is given through hot water or hot air.  Hot air treatment has given better elimination...
MERISTEM MERISTEM CULTURE
MERISTEM TIP CULTURE  REQUIREMENT  PROCEDURE 1.) The explants has been taken from the mother plant of green house 2.) Wa...
FACTOR AFFECTING VIRUS ERADICATION BY SHOOT TIP CULTURE CULTURE MEDIUM EXPLANT SIZE INCUBATION CONDITION PHYSIOLOGICAL...
E.g.- Shoot tip culture from Chrysenthemum plants treated with 50c for 4 month yields 67% plant free from Chrysenthemum s...
Chrysenthemum stunt virus (csv) Chrysenthemum chlorotic mottle virus (ccmv)
 Some chemical e.g. virazole(ribavirin), cycloheximide, actinomycin D etc interferes virus multiplication added into cult...
 Sometimes the shoot developed in shoot tip culture do not form root  In such case it may possible to graft the shoot on...
 In case of tobacco virus free shoot tip are taken & callus have been separated mechanically  Only 40% of single cell me...
FIG: TOMATO CALLUS
 Every meristem tip & callus derived plant should therefore be tested for specific viruses before using it as a mother pl...
 LIMITATION-It is not applicable to viroid  Involves several related lute virus such as plant leaf role virus all virus ...
Microplate ELISA: coloured wells indicate reactivity ELISA KIT
MAINTENANCE OF VIRUS FREE STOCKS  Plant freed from viruses are maintained in insect free glasshouse  A large scale multi...
GREEN HOUSE CULTIVATION
 VIRUS ELIMINATION GENERALLY IMPROVES THE YIELD BY 20-90% OVER INFECTED CONTROL  HOWEVER ELIMINATION OF VIRUS MAY INCREA...
CONCLUSION
REFERENCES  BIOTECHNOLOGY - BY B.D SINGH EXPANDING HORIZON, 1ST EDITION 2004  PLANT TISSUE CULTURE – BY K.K DEY  INTROD...
  2. 2. SYNOPSIS  INTRODUCTION  HISTORY  TRANSMISSION OF VIRUS  VARIOUS REASON ATTRIBUTED TO THE ESCAPE OF MERISTEM TO VIRUS  PRODUCTION OF VIRUS FREE PLANT THERMOTHERAPY MERISTEM TIP CULTURE CRYOTHERAPY CHEMOTHERAPY MICROGRAFTING CALLUS CULTURE VIRUS INDEXING  MAINTENANCE OF VIRUS FREE STOCK  APPLICATION & LIMITATION  CONCLUSION  REFERENCES
  3. 3.  Viruses are very small, infectious particles composed of protein coat & a nucleic acid core.  The application of shoot meristem culture mostly lies in production of disease free plant.  Most of the horticultural & forest crops are infected by systematic disease caused by fungi, viruses, bacteria, mycoplasma & nematodes.  Pathogen attack does not always lead to the death of the plant but very often the infection caused by pathogens reduces the yield & quality of crops.  Cassava brown streak virus disease(CBSVD), cassava mosaic virus disease(CMVD), & sweet potato virus disease(SPVD),are nearly always transferred in plants through vegetative propagation from one season to another.
  4. 4.  In 1880 Mayer identified an infectious agent in tobacco leaves that could transmit the infections into a healthy new plant.  In 1892 a Russian scientist Dmitri ivanofsky discovered that infectious agent of tobacco leaves was filterable claiming that agents are smaller than bacteria.  In 1898 Beijerinck referred to this new disease agent as a contagious living liquid.  In 1935 Wendell Stanley crystallized tobacco mosaic virus to demonstrate that viruses had regular shape & in 1939 tobacco mosaic virus was 1st visualized using the electron microscope.
  5. 5.  SEEDS  VEGETATIVE PROPAGATION/GRAFTING  VECTORS BACTERIA(e.g Agrobacterium tumefaciens) INSECTS
  6. 6. VECTOR : INSECTS
  7. 7. VARIOUS REASON ATTRIBUTED TO THE ESCAPE OF MERISTEM BY VIRUS INVASION  Viruses move via a vascular system  Apical meristem is generally free & carry low concentration of virus  High concentration of auxin in meristem  High metabolic activity does not allow replication of virus
  8. 8.  Virus distribution in shoot tip encouraged by Holmes(1948) to obtain virus free plant from infected Dahlia  Morel & Martin (1952) applied tissue culture technique for elimination of viral infection in plant
  9. 9. FIG: Dahlia PLANT
  10. 10. GENERAL PROCEDURE OF CREATING A PLANT TISSUE CULTURE
  11. 11. 1.) THERMOTHERAPY  Heat treatment is given through hot water or hot air.  Hot air treatment has given better elimination of virus and better survival of the host in actively growing shoots.  Hot –air treatment is easy to apply; actively growing plants are transferred to a thermotherapy chamber and exposed to a temperature of 35-48.c  The duration of the treatment varies from few mins to several months.  Humidity 85-95%. And light should be maintained  E.g. carnation shoot tip.  Potato shoot tip
  12. 12. MERISTEM MERISTEM CULTURE
  13. 13. MERISTEM TIP CULTURE  REQUIREMENT  PROCEDURE 1.) The explants has been taken from the mother plant of green house 2.) Wash with running tap water 3.) After washing surface sterilized with surface disinfectant 4.)Rinsed several times in sterile water 5.)Exposed meristem tip appears as a shiny dome when we dissect under microscope 6.) Explants is transferred to a nutrient medium in a culture tube
  14. 14. FACTOR AFFECTING VIRUS ERADICATION BY SHOOT TIP CULTURE CULTURE MEDIUM EXPLANT SIZE INCUBATION CONDITION PHYSIOLOGICAL CONDITION THERMOTHERAPY
  15. 15. E.g.- Shoot tip culture from Chrysenthemum plants treated with 50c for 4 month yields 67% plant free from Chrysenthemum stunt virus (csv) & 22% plants free from Chrysenthemum chlorotic mottle virus (ccmv).
  16. 16. Chrysenthemum stunt virus (csv) Chrysenthemum chlorotic mottle virus (ccmv)
  17. 17.  Some chemical e.g. virazole(ribavirin), cycloheximide, actinomycin D etc interferes virus multiplication added into culture medium for curing the shoot tip of virus  For e.g. virazole eradicate potato virus x (pvx)  Pretreatment of cymbidium tip with antiserum increased frequency of virus free plant  Combination of thermotherapy & meristem culture used for virus free plant production e.g. cassava,banana,citruses,strawberry,potato apple, chrysenthemum
  18. 18.  Sometimes the shoot developed in shoot tip culture do not form root  In such case it may possible to graft the shoot onto virus free rootstock  The concept by MOREL & MARTIN studies to raise virus free plant of Dahlia
  19. 19.  In case of tobacco virus free shoot tip are taken & callus have been separated mechanically  Only 40% of single cell mechanically separated from TMV infected tobacco callus contained the virus  Some cell were actually free of virus was confirmed by regeneration of many TMV free plant from infected calli  But this technique is limited use because high chance of somaclonal variation & genetic variation
  20. 20. FIG: TOMATO CALLUS
  21. 21.  Every meristem tip & callus derived plant should therefore be tested for specific viruses before using it as a mother plant to produce virus free stock  The most common used serological test is ELISA  This test relies the use of antibodies prepared against viral coat protein require only a small amount of antiserum  Most agricultural crops can now be routinely tested with ELISA
  22. 22.  LIMITATION-It is not applicable to viroid  Involves several related lute virus such as plant leaf role virus all virus may not react with antiserum against virus  Such agent can be detected through cDNA/CRNA probes  The basic principle is the detection based on nucleic acid hybridization
  23. 23. Microplate ELISA: coloured wells indicate reactivity ELISA KIT
  24. 24. MAINTENANCE OF VIRUS FREE STOCKS  Plant freed from viruses are maintained in insect free glasshouse  A large scale multiplication of such plant can be done in areas where& during season when chance of infection of virus are minimal  The best and cheapest means of maintaining virus free plant is in vitro culture
  25. 25. GREEN HOUSE CULTIVATION
  26. 26.  VIRUS ELIMINATION GENERALLY IMPROVES THE YIELD BY 20-90% OVER INFECTED CONTROL  HOWEVER ELIMINATION OF VIRUS MAY INCREASE THE SUSCEPTIBILITY OF PLANT TO OTHER MORE SEVERE VIRUS  VIRUS FREE PLANT OBTAINED MAY RAPIDLY BECOME INFECTED BY SAME VIRUS  USED IN BREEDING PROGRAMME & GERMPLASM EXCHANGE
  27. 27. CONCLUSION
×