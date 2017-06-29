“CRACKING THE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT CODE” LAUNCHING KRISPY NATURALS
GOALS & OBJECTIVES PEMBERTON : INTRODUCTION CONCLUSION MARKET ANALYSIS KRISPY NATURALS MARKET STRATEGIES
PEMBERTON FOOTPRINTS SNACK FOOD DIVISION FOOD BARS, COOKIES 5 BILLION SALES IN 201114% CAGR 7.7% PROFIT AFTER TAX DIRECT S...
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES BUILDING A COLLECTION OF ATTRACTIVE, DURABLE BRANDS BUILDING OR ACQUIRING CAPABILITIES IN SALTY SNACK...
HOWTOLAUNCH AND SUSTAIN THE GROWTH OF KRISPY NATURALS IN SALTY SNACK MARKETS?
ESTIMATED 6.9 BILLION IN 2011 CAGR OF 2.2% FROM 2008 - 2010 INCREASED GROWTH OF 6.2% IN GENERAL (ALL OTHER) IN 2010 ANNUAL...
MARKET SHARE Sales GENERAL (ALL OTHER) SALTINES CRACKERS WITH FILLINGS GRAHAM CRACKERS OTHERS 9% 9% 6% 1% 75%
2009 KRISPY SALES PERFORMANCE PLAN 2009 ACTUAL % TO PLAN KRISPY RETAIL $97.50 $50.80 52.10% KRISPY VEND $23.40 $18.00 76.9...
KRAFT FOODS INC. KELLOG CO. PEPPERFRIDGE FARM THEY ACCOUNTED FOR 75% OF THE CRACKER MARKET IN 2010
MULTI SERVE PACKAGING FOCUSED ON IMPROVING TASTE FOR HEALTH CONSCIOUS
SOUGHT AT PREMIUM STRATEGY PRICED AT 155% ABOVE AVERAGE COST PER OUNCE SAME COMPETITION PRICE BUT LESS QUANTITY
PUSH STRATEGY PULL STRATEGY COMPETITORS FAVOURED TO PROMOTE PRODUCTS • FOCUS ON EXTENSIVE ADVERTISING AND MERCHANDISING • ...
EFFECTIVE DSD ( DIRECT STORE DELIVERY) SYSTEM PROPER MANAGEMENT OF SHELF INVENTORY AND IN STORE MERCHANDISING OPTIMIZING T...
STRENGTHS • PRODUCT MIX • EFFECTIVE DSD • WORLD RENOWNEND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT LABS WEAKNESSES • CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS OF DS...
GRABBED 18% MARKET SHARE IN COLUMBUS AS A NEW ENTRANT IN SALTY SNACK BUSINESS FORECASTED NATIONAL ROLL OUT SALES FIGURE IN...
Launching Krispy Naturals : Cracking the product management code

Launching Krispy Natural Case Study Analysis

