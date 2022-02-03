Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bigg boss winners throughout the 15 seasons

Feb. 03, 2022
Bigg Boss is the number one reality show on the Indian Television. People are crazy about the show, as they get to know the raw reality of their favourite celebrities and get a closer look into their lives. There are 15 hit seasons of this show and here’s a list of the 15 winners of the show.

  1. 1. BIGG BOSS WINNERS THROUGHOUT THE 15 SEASONS
  2. 2. Bigg Boss Season 1 Rahul Roy He is an Indian actor, producer and former model known for his works in Hindi films and television.
  3. 3. Bigg Boss Season 2 Ashutosh Kaushik He is an Indian actor and reality TV participant. He was the winner of MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007 and the 2nd season of Bigg Boss in 2008.
  4. 4. Bigg Boss Season 3 Vindu Dara Singh He is an Indian film and television actor. He is the winner of the third season of Bigg Boss.
  5. 5. Bigg Boss Season 4 Shweta Tiwari Shweta Tiwari is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films and television. She is known for her performance as the main lead Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
  6. 6. Bigg Boss Season 5 Juhi Parmar Juhi Parmar is an Indian anchor, actress, presenter, singer and dancer predominantly known for her work in Hindi television industry. She gained recognition for her portrayal as Kumkum in the long-running soap opera Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan
  7. 7. Bigg Boss Season 6 Urvashi Dholakia Urvashi Dholakia is an Indian actress. She appeared as Komolika Basu and Queen Iravati in Ekta Kapoor's soaps Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Chandrakanta.
  8. 8. Bigg Boss Season 7 Gauahar Khan Gauahar Khan is an Indian model and actress. She has appeared in various movies such as Rocket Singh, Game, Ishqzaade, Badrinath ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.
  9. 9. Bigg Boss Season 8 Gautam Gulati Gautam Gulati is an Indian film and TV actor known for his comical role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum.
  10. 10. Bigg Boss Season 9 Prince Narula Prince Narula is an Indian model and actor. He is the only reality show star in Indian television industry who emerged as the winner of four consecutive reality shows.
  11. 11. Bigg Boss Season 10 Manveer Gurjar He was the first aam aadmi contestant to win Bigg Boss
  12. 12. Bigg Boss Season 11 Shilpa Shinde She is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing Angoori in &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!
  13. 13. Bigg Boss Season 12 Dipika Kakar She is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television. She is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.
  14. 14. Bigg Boss Season 13 Sidharth Shukla He was an Indian actor, host and model who appeared in Hindi television and films. He was known for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak.
  15. 15. Bigg Boss Season 14 Rubina Dilaik Rubina Dilaik is an Indian television actress. She is known for portraying Radhika in Zee TV's Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Colors TV's Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
  16. 16. Bigg Boss Season 15 Tejasswi Prakash She is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television.
  17. 17. Website- http://tadkamaarke.com/ Follow us- /Officialtadkamaarke

