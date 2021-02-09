Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Spongiform Encephalopathy Market: Industry Trends, Size, Key Players, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast

 Published on

Published in: Health & Medicine
 Spongiform Encephalopathy Market: Industry Trends, Size, Key Players, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast

  1. 1. Market Highlights BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) is one of the most common neurological disorder found in cattle that results from a transmissible agent called a prion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five cases of BSE are found in the U.S. and 20 in Canada in 2017. Transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSEs) or prion diseases are a group of invariably fatal conditions that affect central nervous system(CNS) and more specifically the brain and spinal cord. The most commonly known prion diseases in human are Fatal Familial Insomnia, Creutzfeldt - Jakob disease (CJD), Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Syndrome, and Kuru, and most commonly identified animal prion diseases are Transmissible mink encephalopathy, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), Scrapie, and others. Request Sample Copy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5031 A number of factors such as rising facilities for patients affected by encephalopathy, increasing awareness among people, increasing government assistance, and improvement in regulatory framework are propelling the growth of the global spongiform encephalopathy market. Despite these drivers, challenges in research and development, and poor healthcare systemin low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market. It is estimated that spongiform encephalopathy market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Segmentation The spongiform encephalopathy market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into human and animals. The human segment is classified as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), and others. The others include Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker disease, fatal familial insomnia, and kuru (Papua New Guinea). The animals segment is classified into bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), Scrapie in sheep and goats, chronic wasting disease (CWD), Feline spongiform encephalopathy, others. BSE is further classified into classical BSE and atypical BSE. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified into histopathology and immunohistochemistry, immunochemical detection methods, animal bioassays, cell culture assay systems, protein misfolding cyclic amplification, conformation-dependent immunoassay, capillary electrophoresis, fluorescent correlation spectroscopy, multispectral ultraviolet fluorescence spectroscopy, and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The histopathology and immunohistochemistry is further segmented into immunohistochemical staining and electron microscopy. The immunochemical detection method is further segmented into western blotting test, and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified into small molecules, and immunotherapies. The small molecules are further classified into pentosan polysulfate,
  2. 2. quinacrine, amphotericin B, and others. Immunotherapies are further classified into antibody- based immunotherapies and cell-based immunotherapies. The antibody-based immunotherapies include passive immunization, active immunization, and targeting disease- specific epitopes. Cell-based immunotherapies include DC vaccines and adoptive transfer of CD4+ T-cells. On the basis of the end-users, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers veterinary hospitals, research & academic laboratories, and others. Regional Analysis Europe dominates the global spongiform encephalopathy market. It is expected that high prevalence of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in the European region, the support provided by the government bodies for research & development, and improved reimbursement policies in the healthcare are expected to drive the market in Europe region. The Americas hold the second position in the spongiform encephalopathy market owing to the rising awareness among people and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, the total health expenditure in the U.S was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion and hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing spongiform encephalopathy market owing to the developing healthcare technology. Key Players Some of key the players in the spongiform encephalopathy market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others. Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/spongiform-encephalopathy-market-5031 About Market Research Future: At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. Contact: Akash Anand Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Spongiform Encephalopathy Market, Spongiform Encephalopathy Market scope, Spongiform Encephalopathy Market size, Spongiform Encephalopathy Market share, Spongiform
  3. 3. Encephalopathy Market demand, Spongiform Encephalopathy Market growth, Spongiform Encephalopathy Market trends

