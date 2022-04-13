Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 13, 2022
#Plant-based #food colours are natural colours produced by plant-based materials such as carrot, turmeric, beetroot, and kale. Because of the growing consumer demand for natural and #organic food products, food ingredient manufacturers are focusing on plant-based food colours market.

Plant based Food Colors Market.pdf

  1. 1. Plant-based Food Colors Market- Forcast till 2029 #Plant-based #food colours are natural colours produced by plant- based materials such as carrot, turmeric, beetroot, and kale. Because of the growing consumer demand for natural and #organic food products, food ingredient manufacturers are focusing on plant- based food colours market. Players in this market are constantly on the lookout for new plant sources to develop vibrant colours in order to meet the growing demand for natural and plant-based colours in
  2. 2. the food processing industry. Some of the factors expected to drive the plant-based foods market include rising demand for plant-based products, a growing #vegan trend, increased consumption of clean label products, rising health consciousness, and a preference for environmentally friendly products. However, the market is hampered by a lack of colour options, reactions with other ingredients, changes that occur when mixed with various food products, a shorter shelf life, and high production costs. To compete in a competitive market, players in the global plant- based food colours market are consistently employing differentiated strategies. Companies are launching new products, acquiring and merging with other companies in order to expand their regional footprint and improve their existing product portfolio. >ColorKitchen debuted a new line of natural food colouring sets and sprinkles in January 2017. These vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO natural food colouring set and sprinkles These items are made from natural and simple plant-based ingredients such as spirulina, turmeric, beet, and annatto. Yellow, blue, and pink food colour sets are available, as well as multicoloured rainbow sprinkles. >Givaudan (a global flavour leader) will launch a line of natural red colours for plant-based proteins and plant-based meat in March 2020. The new plant-based red colour will impart a meat-like appearance to the plant-based patties.
  3. 3. >Naturex, a manufacturer of plant extracts, was acquired by Givaudan in 2018. Givaudan will benefit from this acquisition by expanding its natural and plant-based colour line. >Perennial launched a plant-based RTD beverage for the elderly in April 2019. The beverage contains no artificial colours, gluten, artificial sweeteners, lactose, or cholesterol. Key Players >Archer Daniels Midland Company >D. Williamson & Co. Inc. >Sensient Technology Corporation >Dohler Group >Hansen A/S >FMC Corporation >Givaudan >Kalsec Inc. >BASF SE >Akay Group >Plant Lipids >AVT Natural Products >NATUREX Group 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞- https://straitsresearch.com/report/plant-based-food-colors- market/request-sample

