Agro-k Corn Trial Presentation

Millions of years ago the earth's soils were full of nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium. Nitrogen built up from various sources – from the air turned into nitrates by lightning strikes, in the soil from nitrogen fixing bacteria and native nitrogen bound in soils organic structure. Potassium and phosphorus are major components of many earth rocks and have therefore existed in the soil profile from the weathering of these rocks for millions of years. These elements occur in many forms such as potassium silicate and potassium phosphate. While soils today have tens of thousands of kilograms of these elements, most of it (95% or more) is unavailable to the plant because it is in insoluble forms. The same can be said for calcium and magnesium, two secondary plant elements; most soils have large reserves of these elements, however most is unavailable to plants. This is the reason why the use of commercial fertilizers has become widespread in today's agricultural marketplace. So, is it possible, in today's agricultural marketplace with demand for higher yields and quality to move away from pesticides and chloride-based fertilizers so to stop harming the microbial populations and get the full benefit of their ability to solubilize unavailable nutrients in the soil? Yes, it is possible. In addition, there are ways to enhance these soil workers, the microbes, to work harder and mineralize more nutrients so that conventional fertilizers can be reduced or possibly even eliminated. The product that can achieve this is – Symbex®