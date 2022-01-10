Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 10, 2022
Millions of years ago the earth's soils were full of nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium. Nitrogen built up from various sources – from the air turned into nitrates by lightning strikes, in the soil from nitrogen fixing bacteria and native nitrogen bound in soils organic structure. Potassium and phosphorus are major components of many earth rocks and have therefore existed in the soil profile from the weathering of these rocks for millions of years. These elements occur in many forms such as potassium silicate and potassium phosphate. While soils today have tens of thousands of kilograms of these elements, most of it (95% or more) is unavailable to the plant because it is in insoluble forms. The same can be said for calcium and magnesium, two secondary plant elements; most soils have large reserves of these elements, however most is unavailable to plants. This is the reason why the use of commercial fertilizers has become widespread in today's agricultural marketplace. So, is it possible, in today's agricultural marketplace with demand for higher yields and quality to move away from pesticides and chloride-based fertilizers so to stop harming the microbial populations and get the full benefit of their ability to solubilize unavailable nutrients in the soil? Yes, it is possible. In addition, there are ways to enhance these soil workers, the microbes, to work harder and mineralize more nutrients so that conventional fertilizers can be reduced or possibly even eliminated. The product that can achieve this is – Symbex®

Agro-k Corn Trial Presentation

  1. 1. In Front of Davao International Airport Diversion Road, Sasa Davao City, Philippines 8000
  2. 2. Soil health and plant health go hand in hand. Poor soil conditions result in poor plant growth and production and increased susceptibility to disease. Conversely, healthy soils provide the proper environment to maximize plant growth, plant production and crop quality. Soil biology determines soil health; a healthy soil ecosystem has a diverse and complex microbe population. Symbex® improves soil health by enhancing soil biology. Symbex® works naturally within your soil to help build a strong, healthy and diverse microbe population that will promote organic residue recycling, P&K availability, internal aeration, soil structure and moisture holding capacity. All of these benefits encourage the critical symbiotic relationship between plant roots and soil microbes within the rhyzosphere. It is the relationship that will, to a large extent, determine the yield and disease resistance potential of any plant. It is only recently that science has been able to show that a diverse microbe population can suppress populations of pathogenic organisms and aid in a plants ability to produce growth regulators and antibiotics. HELPING NATURE WORKTM
  3. 3. The Next Generation in Farming Technology
  4. 4. Symbex® works like a catalyst dramatically increasing populations of the existing bacteria and fungi in your soil over a period of 30-40 days. During this time period, the total microbe population within given soil types can increase between 5 to 20 times normal levels before returning to a sustainable level. It is during this massive but temporary increase in microbial populations that the numerous benefits of Symbex® unfold. HOW DOES SYMBEX® WORK?
  5. 5. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SYMBEX IS APPLIED TO YOUR SOIL? MICROBIAL ACTIVITY
  6. 6. 1 2 INCREASE Microbial Activity & Population RELEASE Of NPK, etc. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SYMBEX IS APPLIED TO YOUR SOIL?
  7. 7. THE HISTORY OF SOIL FERTILITY Millions of years ago the earth’s soils were full of nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium. Nitrogen built up from various sources – from the air turned into nitrates by lightning strikes, in the soil from nitrogen fixing bacteria and native nitrogen bound in soils organic structure. Potassium and phosphorus are major components of many earth rocks and have therefore existed in the soil profile from the weathering of these rocks for millions of years. These elements occur in many forms such as potassium silicate and potassium phosphate. While soils today have tens of thousands of kilograms of these elements, most of it (95% or more) is unavailable to the plant because it is in insoluble forms. The same can be said for calcium and magnesium, two secondary plant elements; most soils have large reserves of these elements, however most is unavailable to plants. This is the reason why the use of commercial fertilizers has become widespread in today’s agricultural marketplace. What happens when you apply fertilizers on the ground? Most growers are aware that soil-applied fertilizers become chemically bound into the soil relatively quickly and therefore only 10% to 20% at the most of applied potassium and phosphorus is actually used by the plants. But the plant needs these nutrients and more throughout the growing season in various amounts at various stages in the plant growth cycle. So where does the plant access the rest of its nutrient needs to produce crop?
  8. 8. Nature provides the process to transform insoluble fertilizers or naturally occurring nutrients are continuously moving from unavailable to available. The process happens by and within soil biology. Microorganisms produce the organic acids necessary to solubilize the unavailable minerals chemically bound in the soil. These organisms also need potassium, phosphorus, nitrogen, carbon and other minerals to live, grow and reproduce. Just like other living animals, microbes need nitrogen to make amino acids and proteins and elements such as phosphorus, potassium and calcium for their cell structures. When these microbes die they release nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and other minerals that can be used by the plant. This natural cycle has been providing plants with available nutrients long before humans created the concept of fertilizing. Imagine the giant sequoia trees that have been growing for hundreds of years fed only by nutrients derived and made available by tiny microbes. How do plants grow if they only use 10-20% of ground applied fertilizers?
  9. 9. THE SYMBEX® MYSTERY Is Symbex® a humic acid, compost tea or an inoculant product? No, Symbex® is none of these. Humus consist of complex organic compounds that do not decompose readily because of their complexity. Humic acids are created when specific fungi capable of decomposing humus digest and release humic acids. By increasing fungal populations, Symbex® can help accelerate natural humic acid production within your soil. Why add humic acid when your soil can manufacture it for you? There are many inoculant products on the market all of which are designed to work by introducing new, beneficial organisms into your soil that have been determined by soil analysis (hopefully) to the lacking. The goal is to introduce and attempt to establish these new beneficial microbes. Symbex® is a “microbial activator” and works by stimulating and increasing the native or pre existing bacteria and fungi populations within soil profile. Symbex® does not add or inoculate any live or new microbial matter because existing microbes will always out compete and survive better than non-native microbe inoculated into your soil (a foreign and hostile environment), if any, are generally short- lived. Using Symbex® regularly is a better and more sustainable method of promoting soil health.
  10. 10. How do we kill or reduce the microbial population? The advent of pesticides (nematicides, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides) and chloride-based fertilizers, such as potassium chloride, has had a profoundly negative effect o the soil’s bacterial populations. All of these chemical compounds have their own individual effect on the soil microbial populations, some worse than others, but they all suppress the natural population and tend to alter nature’s natural microbial balance. Soils with lower and less balanced populations of microbes cannot mineralize as much nutrients and therefore the banana plant has less available nutrients to access in the soil and the end result is that production declines. Incorrectly, the answer most researchers arrive at to solve the problem of declining production and higher disease incidence is to apply more fertilizers and more pesticides. This only exacerbates the problem. Professor Albercht, former head of the Department of Agronomy at the University of Missouri, wrote back in the 1950’s that if a method to convert all insoluble forms of phosphorus and potassium in Missouri soils were available, no conventional fertilizers would need to be applied for more than a hundred years, without any reduction in crop yields because of the vast potassium and phosphorus reserves. Soil tests have confirmed that most good quality soils in the U.S.A have reserves of at least 20,000 kilograms/acre of phosphorus and potassium within the top 12 inches of the soil.
  11. 11. In Australia, the Department of Natural Resources analyzed soil samples in northern Queensland and found even in the sandy soils of this tropical region where the bananas grown that there was 6,000 kg of “insoluble” nitrogen within the top 18 inches of the soil. Similarly, Agro-K took an inventory of Midwest USA soils in the mid 1970’s and found tens of thousands of pounds of potassium and phosphorus in the top 12 inches of the soil. Research conducted by many universities around the world has shown that excessive use of conventional fertilizers has contaminated many ground water supplies with nitrates. New research is now documenting soils with chronic nitrogen fatigue; excessive and over use of nitrogen fertilizers is killing soil microbes. What Dr. Albercht and other soil professors advocate is finding a method to accelerate the conversion of the insoluble naturally occurring nutrients into soluble fertilizers without harming the soil’s microbial populations. This can be achieved first by keeping the soil free from any deterrents to the beneficial microbial populations within the aerobic soil zone and secondly by naturally encouraging higher microbial populations. We cannot continue to keep damaging the soil microbial profile and expect maximum performance from the same. So, is it possible, in today’s agricultural marketplace with demand for higher yields and quality to move away from pesticides and chloride-based fertilizers so to stop harming the microbial populations and get the full benefit of their ability to solubilize unavailable nutrients in the soil? Yes, it is possible. In addition, there are ways to enhance these soil workers, the microbes, to work harder and mineralize more nutrients so that conventional fertilizers can be reduced or possibly even eliminated. The product that can achieve this is – Symbex®
  12. 12. Jungle/ Natural Rain Forest Commercial Plan6ng Crop types Diversiﬁed 3-5 types Organic maAer Abundant (animal & plant residue) Reduced along with 6me Microbes, earthworm Abundant (ac6vate NATURAL nutrient cycle) Ex6nct: no food to survive Insec6cide, pes6cide, herbicide ! ü IF THE NATURAL FOOD CHAIN AND ECOSYSTEM IS ALTERED, THEN NATURAL NUTRIENT RECYCLING IS IMPOSSIBLE.. Soils become harder and losses its fertility THE UGLY TRUTH ABOUT COMMERCIAL FARMING
  13. 13. UNLOCK your soils potential BY INCREASING THE NATURAL MICROBIAL POPULATION IN YOUR SOIL 10% Good Microbes 80% Natural/ NaBve Microbes 10% Bad Microbes
  14. 14. •  Food & habitat for soil microbe and microorganism. •  Degradation of organic matter can release all the nutrient elements which is needed by plant. –  Transforms unavailable or insoluble form of nutrients INTO available and soluble form of nutrients. •  Beneficial/effective microbe in the soil will regenerate ] –  THEN population of pathogenic microbes (6) –  ALSO soil borne disease (6) –  AND soil fertility (5) THE IMPORTANCE OF ORGANIC MATTER
  15. 15. v Microorganisms: •  Degrading organic matter •  Improves soil fertility •  Activate the nutrient cycle v Earthworms: •  Neutralize acidic soils •  Aerating the soil (tunnels) •  Improves soil fertility (waste) THE IMPORTANCE OF MICROBIAL ACTIVITY
  16. 16. Enriching organic matter in your soil – soil pH dramatically improves – soil texture be modified – nutrient & water retention (5)
  17. 17. SOILS APPLIED WITH SYMBEX 4X
  18. 18. Soils play a very important role as a machine / generator BALANCE IN SOIL COMPOSITION
  19. 19. O = organic A = top soil B = sub soil C = parent material •  Soil color •  Soil texture •  pH Value •  Micro-biological activity •  Soil Mineral •  Nutrients retention capacity •  Water retention capacity SOIL PROFILE AND CHARACTERISTICS
  20. 20. Effectiveness of nutrients in acidic soil Extreme Acidic Acidic Weak Acidic Neutral Alkaline THE RIGHT SOIL pH
  21. 21. Soil Analysis after Symbex Application Frutex Farm, Pital de San Carlos, Costa Rica 2002
  22. 22. SUMMARY OF BENEFITS • Increases microbial population and activity in the soil. • Enhances degradation of organic materials. This naturally allows your soil to produce humic and fulvic acids. Plants roots and cells readily absorb high amounts of fulvic acid, and maintain it in their structure. In fact it has been discovered that these fulvic acid complexes are absolutely essential for plants to be healthy, and also acts as natural antibiotics, natural antivirals and natural fungicides. • Helps correct soil pH. ZERO LIME. Start reducing your lime requirements at 25% on the 1st planting, 50% on the 2nd planting, and finally ZERO lime on the 3rd planting. Soil pH dramatically improves with continued use. • Improves Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC). This is the measure of the soils capacity to hold, retain and release nutrients, ready for plant uptake. • Improves soil aeration and water holding capacity. • Improves soil composition and color. • Promotes faster root growth in terms of length and mass. • IMPROVES PRODUCTION
  23. 23. SYMBEX 4X™ CORN TRIAL Wet Season 2011 Bicol Area
  24. 24. Overview Ø TRIAL FOR GLYPHOSATE PLUS SYMBEX 4X Ø Crop: Glyphosate Tolerant Corn Ø Spraying cycle: 2 cycles: 15 and 30 days after seeding Ø Glyphosate used: Weedban at the rate of 160-200 ml per tank load Ø Symbex 4XRate: 1 liter per hectare per application OVERVIEW
  25. 25. Prior to Application
  26. 26. One Week After Spraying
  27. 27. Weedban + SYMBEX 4X
  28. 28. Plant Stand Glyphosate + Symbex Glyphosate Only
  29. 29. Ear Size Glyphosate Only Glyphosate + Symbex
  30. 30. Glyphosate Only Glyphosate + Symbex Root Characteristic & Stem Size
  31. 31. Glyphosate Only Glyphosate + Symbex Weed Decomposition
  32. 32. Stalk Diameter; Root Density Glyphosate Only Glyphosate + Symbex
  33. 33. Grain Filling Glyphosate Only (Note the tip filling) Glyphosate + Symbex
  34. 34. Ear Size Glyphosate Only Glyphosate + Symbex
  35. 35. Soil Analysis INITIAL AFTER SYMBEX APPLICATION pH 4.16 5.9 OM / N 1.8 3.0 P 13.6 58 K 51.2 366 Ca 389 675 Mg 30.8 189 Al 154.4 14.65
  36. 36. Observations • FASTER WEED CONTROL. Increased absorption of glyphosate causing faster death of the weeds. Effect of glyphosate on weeds can be seen few days earlier compared without symbex. • HIGHER/FASTER WEED DECOMPOSITION. • BETTER CORN GROWTH: Taller plants, thicker roots, thicker stems, darker and wider leaves, bigger corn cobs, and grain filling fully enhanced. This could be brought about by the elimination of Zn and Mg chelation which was initially caused by application of glyphosate. In addition to this, less pinching (small undeveloped grains on the tip of corn cob) can be seen due to effect of Symbex. • NEUTRALIZES SOIL ACIDITY AND INCREASES AVAILABLE NPK ON THE SOIL. • HIGHER YIELD. Corn cobs are heavier compared to untreated plots. • INCREASED PRODUCTION. At least 10-20% Increase in yield.
  37. 37. HOW TO APPLY SYMBEX® Timing and application of Symbex® in various practices among corn farmers.
  38. 38. HOW TO APPLY SYMBEX 4X? ESTIMATED INPUT COSTS Symbex 4x = PhP 500 / Liter Fertilizer Requirements • 3 Liters of Symbex 4x® Timing and Application 1st Application 7 Days After Planting (Spray during early mornings around 5-7am) Rate: 2 Liters Symbex 4x® Dilute 2 Liters Symbex in 200Liters of water or 160ml Symbex per 16L Knapsack sprayer (12 Loads). Spray on top of the soil along the furrow in a straight line using a fan-type nozzle.. Note: Double water volume to 400Liters or 20 to 24 Knapsacks during dry weather conditions. 2nd Application During 1st Glyphosate Spray (Weeds at 2-4 inches) Or 15 to 30 Days After Planting Rate: 1 Liter Symbex 4x® Mix Glyphosate of choice with water first before adding Symbex. Mix well and spray on the weeds. TOTAL COST (PhP) PHP 1,500.00
  39. 39. GALLERY: ROOTS AND STEM SIZE TREATED CONTROL
  40. 40. GALLERY: ROOTS AND STEM SIZE TREATED CONTROL
  41. 41. GALLERY: PLANT STAND & HEIGHT TREATED CONTROL
  42. 42. GALLERY: PLANT STAND & HEIGHT TREATED CONTROL
  43. 43. GALLERY: EAR SIZE CONTROL TREATED

