What is Digital Marketing & Types of Digital Marketing (2021)

Marketing
May. 18, 2021

  1. 1. What is Digital Marketing & Different Types of Digital Marketing
  2. 2. Digital marketing is a way of creating awareness and trust about your brand or product/services through digital or electronic devices And these are not restricted to just online marketing channels. In fact, offline marketing channels like TV, radio and electronic billboards play a major role in digital marketing even today. While people mostly associate online marketing channels/techniques like SEO, PPC, social media marketing, email marketing and others with digital marketing, a good digital marketing strategy will also use offline marketing channels to boost brand recognition and recall. What is Digital Marketing
  3. 3. Types of Digital Marketing  Search Engine Optimization (SEO)  Pay Per Click (PPC)  Social Media Marketing (SMM)  Content Marketing  Email Marketing  Influencer/ Affiliate Marketing  Viral Marketing  Mobile Marketing  Radio& TV Ads  Electronic Billboards
  4. 4. How does digital marketing work?  Define Goals  Define Target Audience  Define Budget  Balance aid and Free Strategies  Optimize Your Digital Assets  Conduct Keywords Research

