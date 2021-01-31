Andalan cp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ANDALAN PERKASA Phone / WA : 085729647999 Email : hendryandalanperkasa@gmail.com Contact Person Jln. Nangka 1 no. 167 B , karangnongko , Magowoharjo Alamat : Company Proﬁle
  2. 2. Visi dan Misi Kami Visi M e n j a d i P e r u s a h a a n j a s a konstruksi yang mampu memberikan kepuasan kepada pelanggan, melalui produk serta pelayanan yang berkualitas dan inovatif. Misi Memberikan Lingkungan Kerja y a n g A m a n d a n N y a m a n , meningkatkan Kesejahteraan dan memberikan kesempatan berkembang k e p a d a k a r y a w a n .
  3. 3. Andalan Perkasa berdiri pada tanggal 1 Maret 2010, yang bergerak dalam bidang pembangunan dan renovasi bangunan. Kami telah beroprasional diwilayah Yogyakarta dan Sleman, dan ada pekerjaan diluar daerah seperti di Solo ( Baturan ) , Bandung ( Arcamanik ) , Jakarta ( Cibubur ). Proﬁl Andalan Perkasa Proyek Yang Kami Kerjakan Gedung Gudang • Rumah Tinggal • Rumah Kos Rumah Guest House • Pekerjaan Kanopi dan Pagar Ruang Lingkup Usaha Andalan Perkasa bergerak dalam bidang pembanguanan bangunan ( pembangunan Sipil, Elekstrikal, Plumbing ) dan perawatan banguanan
  4. 4. Produk Kami 12. Rumah Lantai 1 Jln.Palagan 13. Rumah Kos Jln.Anyelir 14. Renovasi Rumah Kost Jln.Munggur 15. Pagar dan Kanopi Jln.Plosokuning 16. Pagar Baciro 17. Kontruksi Rumah Tumbuh Jln.Gito gati 18. Renovasi Rumah Kontrakan Magowoharjo 19. Renovasi Rumah Lantai 2, Solo 20. Renovasi Rumah, Bandung 21. Renovasi Rumah Cibubur, Jakarta 22. Rumah lantai 1 Niten, Bantul 1. Rumah Tinggal Tingkat 3 di Jln.Solo 2. Gudang Toko Sumber Alam Jln. Tentara pelajar 3. Renovasi Rumah Perum Amanusa 4. Renovasi Guest House ABG 5. Renovasi Guest House ABG 6. Renovasi Rumah Jln. Kaliurang 7. Rumah Lantai 2 Jln. Kaliurang 8. Rumah Lantai 2 Jln. Wahid Hasyim 9. Renovasi Rumah Kos Jln. Gejayan 10. Rumah Kos Jln.Gejayan 11. Renovasi GuestHouse Omah Pitue
  5. 5. Foto Proyek

