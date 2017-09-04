India vs Sri Lanka 2017 5th ODI: - Virat Kohli first captain to clean sweep bilateral series against against Sri Lanka
@Msdhoni becomes first ever wicket-keeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODIs #TeamIndia #Dhoni100
Virat Kohli notched up his 30th ODI century as India put on a dominant show to crush Sri Lanka by six wickets and sweep se...
India Dump Sir Lanka Once Again To Take 4-0 Lead A tooth-less Sri Lankan side were handed their biggest ever ODI defeat as...
This was his 30th ODI hundred in only his 194th game and is now joint-second in list of most century makers alongside Rick...
Tentaran Contact F-322A, 2nd Floor, Adarsh House,Lado Sarai New Delhi 110030 Phone: +91-8860698002 Email: change@tentaran....
Virat Kohli notched up his 30th ODI century as India put on a dominant show to crush Sri Lanka by six wickets and sweep series 5-0 on Sunday.

