Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Man’s Search for Meaning.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

2008 9ed Enhancing Presentations with.pdf
CommerceDeptNSA
Motivate Yourself
RyanNeilCabagnot
13.2ResMilitary005651045-1058.pdf
sowmi59
TheMillionaireMindset.pdf
jimmyr20
Lesson4.pdf
JOHNDOET1
THE EMPTY TOMB FINAL.docx
ELIJAH OGUNTADE
11-MUL Topic-11-Personality.pdf
AmmanRajaAmmanRaja
motivationvideos.pdf
BiQucHng9
1 of 14 Ad

Man’s Search for Meaning.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Self Improvement

Excerpts from the book.

Excerpts from the book.

Self Improvement
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
521 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
34.8k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
906 views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
19.6k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.3k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
450 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
22.9k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

2008 9ed Enhancing Presentations with.pdf
CommerceDeptNSA
1 view
Motivate Yourself
RyanNeilCabagnot
0 views
13.2ResMilitary005651045-1058.pdf
sowmi59
4 views
TheMillionaireMindset.pdf
jimmyr20
9 views
Lesson4.pdf
JOHNDOET1
1 view
THE EMPTY TOMB FINAL.docx
ELIJAH OGUNTADE
0 views
11-MUL Topic-11-Personality.pdf
AmmanRajaAmmanRaja
0 views
motivationvideos.pdf
BiQucHng9
0 views
Monsoon Safety.pptx
Arvind Singh
2 views
Why I Walk Slides.pdf
ErinStolle1
3 views
Lesson2.pdf
JOHNDOET1
1 view
Lesson5.pdf
JOHNDOET1
1 view
Dahl-presentation - ethics and research.ppt
AnalieCabanlit1
0 views
Requirements for Success
AtshayakumarR
3 views
Jenyta Primaranti SS-04.pptx
Jenyta_id
0 views
11-170501121915.pdf
enoch100
0 views
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
5 views
Lesson1.pdf
JOHNDOET1
1 view
We like to complain.pdf
Sabina Gavriloaiei
4 views
Cul.pptx
NuradilMussakhanov
0 views
2008 9ed Enhancing Presentations with.pdf
CommerceDeptNSA
1 view
39 slides
Motivate Yourself
RyanNeilCabagnot
0 views
1 slide
13.2ResMilitary005651045-1058.pdf
sowmi59
4 views
15 slides
TheMillionaireMindset.pdf
jimmyr20
9 views
39 slides
Lesson4.pdf
JOHNDOET1
1 view
24 slides
THE EMPTY TOMB FINAL.docx
ELIJAH OGUNTADE
0 views
7 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.4k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.4k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.7k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.4k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.8k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
18 slides
Advertisement

Man’s Search for Meaning.pptx

  1. 1. Man’s Search for Meaning Viktor Frankl Excerpts by Ajay Sontakke Ajay Sontakke 1
  2. 2. We can discover this meaning in life in 3 different ways: 1. By creating a work or doing a deed 2. By experiencing something or encountering someone 3. By the attitude we take toward unavoidable suffering Ajay Sontakke 2
  3. 3. He who knows the “why” for his existence, will be able bear almost any “how”. Ajay Sontakke 3
  4. 4. The forces beyond your control can take away everything you possess except one thing, your freedom to choose how you will respond to the situation. Ajay Sontakke 4
  5. 5. It is FALSE to say that the human being is completely and unavoidably influenced by his surroundings. Man does have a choice of Action. Ajay Sontakke 5
  6. 6. The way in which a man accepts his fate and all the sufferings it entails, the way in which he takes up his cross, gives him ample opportunity – even under the most difficult circumstances – to add a deeper meaning to his life. Ajay Sontakke 6
  7. 7. Men who allow their inner hold on their moral and spiritual selves to subside eventually fall victim to external degenerating influences. Ajay Sontakke 7
  8. 8. Emotion, which is suffering, ceases to be suffering as soon as we form a clear and precise picture of it. Ajay Sontakke 8
  9. 9. Any attempt to restore your inner strength must start with finding a future goal. Ajay Sontakke 9
  10. 10. Life ultimately means taking the responsibility to find the right answer to its problems and to fulfil the tasks which it constantly sets for each individual. “Life” does not mean something vague, but something very real and concrete, just as life’s tasks are also very real and concrete. They form man’s destiny which is different and unique for each individual. Ajay Sontakke 10
  11. 11. That which does not kill me, makes me stronger. What you have experienced, no power on earth can take away from you. Ajay Sontakke 11
  12. 12. Live as if you were living already for the second time and as if you had acted the first time as wrongly as you are about to act now. Ajay Sontakke 12
  13. 13. We must never forget that we may also find meaning in life even when confronted with a hopeless situation, when facing a fate that cannot be changed. Ajay Sontakke 13
  14. 14. Love is the ultimate and the highest goal to which man can aspire. Ajay Sontakke 14

×