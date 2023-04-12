Man’s Search for Meaning.pptx

1.
Man’s Search for Meaning
Viktor Frankl
Excerpts by Ajay Sontakke
2.
We can discover this meaning in life in 3 different ways:
1. By creating a work or doing a deed
2. By experiencing something or encountering someone
3. By the attitude we take toward unavoidable suffering
3.
He who knows the “why” for his existence, will be able bear
almost any “how”.
4.
The forces beyond your control can take away everything
you possess except one thing, your freedom to choose how
you will respond to the situation.
5.
It is FALSE to say that the human being is completely and
unavoidably influenced by his surroundings. Man does have
a choice of Action.
6.
The way in which a man accepts his fate and all the
sufferings it entails, the way in which he takes up his cross,
gives him ample opportunity – even under the most difficult
circumstances – to add a deeper meaning to his life.
7.
Men who allow their inner hold on their moral and spiritual
selves to subside eventually fall victim to external
degenerating influences.
8.
Emotion, which is suffering, ceases to be suffering as soon as
we form a clear and precise picture of it.
9.
Any attempt to restore your inner strength must start with
finding a future goal.
10.
Life ultimately means taking the responsibility to find the
right answer to its problems and to fulfil the tasks which it
constantly sets for each individual. “Life” does not mean
something vague, but something very real and concrete, just
as life’s tasks are also very real and concrete. They form
man’s destiny which is different and unique for each
individual.
11.
That which does not kill me, makes me stronger.
What you have experienced, no power on earth can take
away from you.
12.
Live as if you were living already for the second time and as
if you had acted the first time as wrongly as you are about to
act now.
13.
We must never forget that we may also find meaning in life
even when confronted with a hopeless situation, when
facing a fate that cannot be changed.
14.
Love is the ultimate and the highest goal to which man can
aspire.
