Private practICE -DR AJAY DUDANI

Jumping into private practice Ajay dudani Prof K J Somaiya Medical College Mumbai Retina Centre Zen Eye Centre
Private practice • To engage in one’s profession as an independent provider rather than an employee • Doctor who is indepe...
jumping • Into a snake pit • Swimming with sharks • To conclusion
My life story • Third MBBS my Dad passed away • Mom working as railway doc • Did MS ophth and fellowship at SN and Japan •...
Life (contd.) • Visiting charitable and eye clinics • After 5 yrs bought Zen centre • After 10 yrs Mumbai retina centre • ...
Freedom • Do what you wish • No modern slavery • Individual versus system • Pragmatic approach • Subvert the system to you...
Being your own boss • Give direction to your ship • Start up company • Best of both worlds • Research and clinical • Visit...
Innovation • Pave new roads • Your own staff • Organizational leadership • Atlas with weight on your shoulders
Price to pay • Nursing home act • Change of user • Clinical establishment act • Real estate costs • Insurance companies an...
Captain of starship • Take credit • Also absorb the blame • Get up and fly again higher
Create your own destiny • Make tomorrow a better day • Positive attitude • Take your team with you
Do charity work • Charity begins at home • Discounts to deserving • No hospital paperwork
Building patient base • Strategic location • Diligent patient care • Never refuse emergencies • Get to know other doctors ...
Find a niche in practice • Find a thing that excites you • CSCR or OCT • Get involved in research and trials • Academics •...
Principals of private practice • Patient satisfaction is paramount • Not only treat but…… • Understand their worries and f...
Robust career tips • Always focus on what is best for your patients • This will help you more than anything • Best marketi...
Primum non nocere • Treat often • Cure sometimes • Comfort always
Best part • Private practice allows balance for… • Family time • Personal time • Work time • Play time • academia
Advice to youth • Hard work , hard work and then more hard work • Intelligence is great but….. • Integrity is of paramount...
Benefits of private practice • You get to everything :HR ,marketing ,finance • You are in top position • Your imprint on p...
5 mistakes of PP • Time is of essence : soon after fellowship • Show me the money : loans , capitalization • Hire slow, fi...
Private practice is dead • I am solo practitioner and love it • Challenges are great • Fear of the unknown • Historically ...
THANK YOU
May. 15, 2021

Private practICE -DR AJAY DUDANI

PRIVATE PRACTICE IN MEDICINE AND OPHTHALMOLOGY

Private practICE -DR AJAY DUDANI

  1. 1. Jumping into private practice Ajay dudani Prof K J Somaiya Medical College Mumbai Retina Centre Zen Eye Centre
  2. 2. Private practice • To engage in one’s profession as an independent provider rather than an employee • Doctor who is independent of economic or policy control by professional peers
  3. 3. jumping • Into a snake pit • Swimming with sharks • To conclusion
  4. 4. My life story • Third MBBS my Dad passed away • Mom working as railway doc • Did MS ophth and fellowship at SN and Japan • Tried procrastinating went to USA • Got back started in matchbox polyclinic • Operate in nursing home • Cheap appa instruments
  5. 5. Life (contd.) • Visiting charitable and eye clinics • After 5 yrs bought Zen centre • After 10 yrs Mumbai retina centre • Start small get big • But today’s day start with a bang
  6. 6. Freedom • Do what you wish • No modern slavery • Individual versus system • Pragmatic approach • Subvert the system to your benefit
  7. 7. Being your own boss • Give direction to your ship • Start up company • Best of both worlds • Research and clinical • Visiting consultant to hospitals • Teaching faculty in med school
  8. 8. Innovation • Pave new roads • Your own staff • Organizational leadership • Atlas with weight on your shoulders
  9. 9. Price to pay • Nursing home act • Change of user • Clinical establishment act • Real estate costs • Insurance companies and TPA torture • Big fish eating small fries • Exorbitant costs of equipment • Avoid keeping up with the Jones
  10. 10. Captain of starship • Take credit • Also absorb the blame • Get up and fly again higher
  11. 11. Create your own destiny • Make tomorrow a better day • Positive attitude • Take your team with you
  12. 12. Do charity work • Charity begins at home • Discounts to deserving • No hospital paperwork
  13. 13. Building patient base • Strategic location • Diligent patient care • Never refuse emergencies • Get to know other doctors • Don’t consider other rivals • Retinal referrals
  14. 14. Find a niche in practice • Find a thing that excites you • CSCR or OCT • Get involved in research and trials • Academics • Manuscript reviewer • Newer technologies and trends
  15. 15. Principals of private practice • Patient satisfaction is paramount • Not only treat but…… • Understand their worries and fears and anxieties • Good doctors make great clinical decision • Outstanding doctors do the same in a environment of patient comfort
  16. 16. Robust career tips • Always focus on what is best for your patients • This will help you more than anything • Best marketing is the care you provide • Take the time to explain and understand patients • Extra care for referred patients
  17. 17. Primum non nocere • Treat often • Cure sometimes • Comfort always
  18. 18. Best part • Private practice allows balance for… • Family time • Personal time • Work time • Play time • academia
  19. 19. Advice to youth • Hard work , hard work and then more hard work • Intelligence is great but….. • Integrity is of paramount importance • Keep pushing the envelope …. • For greater good • Never give up •
  20. 20. Benefits of private practice • You get to everything :HR ,marketing ,finance • You are in top position • Your imprint on practice • Relaxed family like atmosphere • Decision making swift and straightforward • More creative • Management career
  21. 21. 5 mistakes of PP • Time is of essence : soon after fellowship • Show me the money : loans , capitalization • Hire slow, fire fast: motivated staff • Technology chase : new stuff • Medicine is business : slay the beast
  22. 22. Private practice is dead • I am solo practitioner and love it • Challenges are great • Fear of the unknown • Historically we are small business men healers • Entrepreneurial types versus autonomy • Mark TWAIN :classic rejoinder to he had died • “GREATLY EXAGGERATED”
  23. 23. THANK YOU

